"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
The Fight for $15, a national political movement calling for minimum wage to be raised, began a decade ago with fast food workers walking off the job in New York City demanding $15 an hour. Starting this month, a handful of states actually hit that goal of a $15 minimum wage. Many major companies have also voluntarily raised pay to $15 or more in recent years — a multi-billion-dollar boost for hourly workers.  But in a new book, author Rick Wartzman uses the story of Walmart to argue that corporate America – for all this change — is still paying workers...
Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
Sofa retailer DFS has recorded a rise in orders over the latest quarter, as it hailed improving demand from customers despite pressures from the rising cost of living.It came as the retailer said that orders dropped 4.8% over the half-year to December 25, compared with the same period last year.However, the company said this included an 18.8% year-on-year jump in orders over the last three months of the period.The group saw weak customer demand over the summer period as shoppers cut back on spending for high-ticket items such as furniture.The group has traded well through the second quarter and the...
Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...

