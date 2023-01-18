Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart CEO warns shoppers ‘major shift’ coming in available grocery items in all stores – see the impact on your shop
GROCERY stores will continue to see higher prices as inflation remains at stubborn highs, Walmart’s CEO has warned. Walmart, alongside retailers across the US, has been dealing with inflation, leading to higher prices and unhappier customers. This has prompted lower consumer demand for a store that historically situated itself...
AOL Corp
Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!
In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
CNBC
Walmart strikes a deal with Salesforce to sell more of its tech to other retailers
Walmart wants to sell more of its own technology and services to other retailers. It has struck a deal with Salesforce so it can get in front of more potential customers. Walmart also wants to sell more of its customer insights, fulfillment services and digital advertising. The retail giant, known...
Time To Say Goodbye – These 12 Retail Chains Are Closing Stores in 2023
I have several friends who work in the retail industry and trust me, it can be unpredictable. Those of you in it already know. Things aren't promised even if you're working for a well-loved and established company. From Walmart to Target and even designer stores, it looks like no one is safe from downsizing.
Here are the states where egg prices have doubled — and the lucky few where they've risen by just 50%, according to new data
Egg prices have doubled in some midwestern states, Instacart says. Avian flu has decimated US flocks, leading to shortages and purchase limits
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
CBS News
Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
Walmart shoppers blast ‘store failure that cost them money’ & warn others not to make the same mistake at the checkout
WALMART customers have slammed the retailer after they claim they were double-taxed on their shopping. Jim and Cheryl Wilmington have urged patrons to check their receipts and scan non-food and fresh products separately. The pair were left furious after they claimed they were taxed twice following a visit to the...
Walmart isn't paying workers enough and $20 an hour is needed, says author
The Fight for $15, a national political movement calling for minimum wage to be raised, began a decade ago with fast food workers walking off the job in New York City demanding $15 an hour. Starting this month, a handful of states actually hit that goal of a $15 minimum wage. Many major companies have also voluntarily raised pay to $15 or more in recent years — a multi-billion-dollar boost for hourly workers. But in a new book, author Rick Wartzman uses the story of Walmart to argue that corporate America – for all this change — is still paying workers...
Dollar General Accused of Advertising One Price, Charging a Higher One
Discount chain Dollar General is charged in a complaint with overcharging customers.
Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR
Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
America's largest party supply store files for bankruptcy
Party City filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday, weighed down by competition and years of financial losses.
Amazon announces end to AmazonSmile
E-commerce giant Amazon announced Wednesday it will close its charity AmazonSmile to "pursue and invest" in other philanthropic efforts.
Macy's CEO is 'cautious' about consumer spending after seeing dip in self purchases
During an interview during NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show, Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said gift giving periods 'were quite strong' but that there was a decrease in self purchases.
Holiday retail sales miss expectations, NRF says
The National Retail Federation announced Wednesday that retail sales growth fell short of expectations but that we still ended the year "with impressive annual retail sales."
Orders improve at sofa retailer DFS as winter sale begins
Sofa retailer DFS has recorded a rise in orders over the latest quarter, as it hailed improving demand from customers despite pressures from the rising cost of living.It came as the retailer said that orders dropped 4.8% over the half-year to December 25, compared with the same period last year.However, the company said this included an 18.8% year-on-year jump in orders over the last three months of the period.The group saw weak customer demand over the summer period as shoppers cut back on spending for high-ticket items such as furniture.The group has traded well through the second quarter and the...
Amazon is rapidly opening new Whole Foods stores after halting Amazon Fresh's expansion, in a troubling sign for online grocery sales
Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel wants to triple the number of new stores that the chain opens even as other Amazon stores shutter or pause openings.
AOL Corp
Walmart just added more deals to its winter bonanza — Reebok, Samsung, Bowflex and more
Thursday is the new Friday, so why not start the weekend early with winter sales from Walmart? Grab top-notch earbuds for only $25, a 55" smart TV for $268 (from $379) and a Pioneer Woman toaster for a mere $20. And if you're ready to try fitting in to your pre-holiday clothes, we've got a Fitbit for $20 off as well.
BBC
Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain
Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
Comments / 0