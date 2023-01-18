Longtime NBA coach and player Chris Ford has died. Ford reportedly died Tuesday night due to heart failure. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” his family said in a statement. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO