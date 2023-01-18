Read full article on original website
"B---h, I just got traded here. I can't f--k up" - John Wall on James Harden inviting him to Lil Baby's birthday right after he landed in Houston
John Wall recalls the time when Harden invited him to go to Lil Baby's party in Atlanta as soon as he landed in Houston.
Hakeem Olajuwon Criticizes Joel Embiid For Shooting 3-Pointers Instead Of Using His Advantage On The Post
Rockets legend calls out Joel Embiid for shooting too many threes.
76ers All-Star Voting: Embiid Trailing Tatum, Harden Drops
The third round of voting numbers has been released for the All-Star game with Joel Embiid and James Harden trailing.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
msn.com
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
James Harden Says The 2023 Sixers Are His Best Chance To Win The NBA Championship
James Harden makes a bold claim about the Philadelphia 76ers' chances to win the NBA championship this season.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
FOX Sports
Embiid has 32, 76ers top Blazers 105-95 for 4th straight win
PORTLAND (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 32 points and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to four games, all on the road, with a 105-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists for the Sixers, who led by as...
sportingalert.com
[Video] LeBron scores 48pts in Lakers win over Rockets
LeBron James scored a season-high 48 points to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a battling win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night. Watch the video highlights below. LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-132 win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night at...
Boston Celtics NBA champion who played at Villanova and also coached Sixers has died
Longtime NBA coach and player Chris Ford has died. Ford reportedly died Tuesday night due to heart failure. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” his family said in a statement. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
Rocky statue sporting Jalen Hurts Eagles jersey ahead of NFC divisional playoff game
The excitement can be felt just about anywhere in the city -- even at the base of the Art Museum steps.
