ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
FOX Sports

Embiid has 32, 76ers top Blazers 105-95 for 4th straight win

PORTLAND (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 32 points and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to four games, all on the road, with a 105-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists for the Sixers, who led by as...
PORTLAND, OR
sportingalert.com

[Video] LeBron scores 48pts in Lakers win over Rockets

LeBron James scored a season-high 48 points to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a battling win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night. Watch the video highlights below. LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-132 win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PennLive.com

Boston Celtics NBA champion who played at Villanova and also coached Sixers has died

Longtime NBA coach and player Chris Ford has died. Ford reportedly died Tuesday night due to heart failure. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” his family said in a statement. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy