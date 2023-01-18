ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

‘I still can’t believe it happened:’ Parents of UGA football player killed in crash speak out

By Candace McCowan
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JENSH_0kINUlPt00

ATHENS, Ga. — It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke with Sharlene and Dave Willock, the parents of Devin Willock, the UGA player killed in a car crash Sunday.

The Willocks spoke about how happy Devin was after UGA won the game and expressed their sadness upon hearing about the accident.

It was a magical week for the Willock family. First, they were in Los Angeles for the National Championship game. Then they traveled to Athens from their New Jersey home for the championship celebration with their offensive lineman son, Devin Willock.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Devin was on top of the world. He was happy; he was kind of, like, planning for next year,” said Sharlene Willock.

After the celebration, Willock’s parents went to dinner with him. Early the following day, they got a coach’s call.

“He told me the news there was an accident, and he passed away,” said Dave.

Devin’s parents said he had plans to win another ring with UGA, declare for the draft, and eventually build a house. But now his parents are planning his funeral.

“He’s not going to get married. He’s not going to have kids. He’s not going to live his dream,” said Sharlene through tears.

The family says they’re dealing with tragedy a second time around. Devin’s half-brother, Jonathan, was also killed in a car accident years ago.

“I still can’t put it together; I still can’t believe it’s happened,” said Dave.

Heartbroken and still in shock, they’re finding comfort in the stories, like hearing about Devin and his girlfriend, Kate.

“Her parents came by, and they were telling us all the things a boy wouldn’t tell his mother. They were telling us about all the cute things he did for Kate and stuff like that, it was helpful,” said Sharlene.

As the Bulldog community grieves, Devin’s parents told McCowan that only one-way No. 77 wants his teammates to carry on.

“He would want them to win again. He would want them to keep on playing and win again,” said Dave.

The Willocks are still finalizing funeral plans but plan to have a service in Athens and back in New Jersey.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3lAT_0kINUlPt00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight

It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia.  That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Report released detailing fatal car crash involving members of Georgia football program

The car crash that resulted in the death of University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruitment staff member Chandler LeCroy occurred after the Ford Expedition “failed to negotiate a left curve”, struck a curb and left Barnett Shoals Road, hitting two poles, two trees and another vehicle before resting against an apartment building, according to a crash report released by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season. A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the X-position prior to a season-ending ankle injury against Florida in 2020.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens

Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘Her last breath, she said his name’ mother details car dealership murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Gwinnett mother’s heart is still in pieces after her daughter was shot and killed at a car dealership last month, according to police. Gwinnett Police arrested Wesley Vickers, for the murder of 34-year-old Courtney Owens and they’re still looking for Stoney Williams. Police believe Williams is also connected to the murder.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
veranda.com

Designer Lanier Gupton Transforms a New Build Into an Instant Family Heirloom in Athens, Georgia

Taking on this project was a full-circle moment for designer Lanier Gupton, as the family was her first-ever client when she launched her firm in 2008. Over the years, Gupton has watched the family go from a cozy cottage in Atlanta and start a new life in Athens, Georgia. The family designed their dream home in Athens from the ground up several years ago—even before fleeing the big city was considered en vogue.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
224K+
Followers
154K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy