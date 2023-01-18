‘I still can’t believe it happened:’ Parents of UGA football player killed in crash speak out

ATHENS, Ga. — It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke with Sharlene and Dave Willock, the parents of Devin Willock, the UGA player killed in a car crash Sunday.

The Willocks spoke about how happy Devin was after UGA won the game and expressed their sadness upon hearing about the accident.

It was a magical week for the Willock family. First, they were in Los Angeles for the National Championship game. Then they traveled to Athens from their New Jersey home for the championship celebration with their offensive lineman son, Devin Willock.

“Devin was on top of the world. He was happy; he was kind of, like, planning for next year,” said Sharlene Willock.

After the celebration, Willock’s parents went to dinner with him. Early the following day, they got a coach’s call.

“He told me the news there was an accident, and he passed away,” said Dave.

Devin’s parents said he had plans to win another ring with UGA, declare for the draft, and eventually build a house. But now his parents are planning his funeral.

“He’s not going to get married. He’s not going to have kids. He’s not going to live his dream,” said Sharlene through tears.

The family says they’re dealing with tragedy a second time around. Devin’s half-brother, Jonathan, was also killed in a car accident years ago.

“I still can’t put it together; I still can’t believe it’s happened,” said Dave.

Heartbroken and still in shock, they’re finding comfort in the stories, like hearing about Devin and his girlfriend, Kate.

“Her parents came by, and they were telling us all the things a boy wouldn’t tell his mother. They were telling us about all the cute things he did for Kate and stuff like that, it was helpful,” said Sharlene.

As the Bulldog community grieves, Devin’s parents told McCowan that only one-way No. 77 wants his teammates to carry on.

“He would want them to win again. He would want them to keep on playing and win again,” said Dave.

The Willocks are still finalizing funeral plans but plan to have a service in Athens and back in New Jersey.

