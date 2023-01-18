ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Regal movie theater in west Las Vegas to close as part of bankruptcy filing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of Regal's movie theaters in the west Las Vegas valley is set to close as part of the company's bankruptcy proceedings. Regal parent company Cineworld included Village Square Stadium 18, located at Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road, in a list of 39 theaters where it plans to cancel leases starting Feb. 15.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Casino cage robberies becoming a problem in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s been an uptick in casino robberies since November, and police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple of them. Hospitality experts tell News 3 it’s a bold move to try to steal money from a Las Vegas casino that usually ends one way for a suspect: in handcuffs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Artisan Hotel rebranded as cannabis-inclusive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel near I-15 and Sahara will emerge from renovations in April with a new name, and, if successful, a selling point not offered by the big resorts. Elevations Hotels and Resorts, which now owns the Artisan, says it plans to allow for legal marijuana consumption on premises.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada loses jobs in December as unemployment rate rises

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada lost several hundred jobs last month as the state's unemployment rate climbed, according to new economic figures. The state lost 1,300 jobs over the month, per the new December 2022 economic report from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR. Even...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Four Las Vegas parks now equipped with AED machines

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There are now AED machines at four City of Las Vegas parks. The Automated External Defibrillators were first placed at Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex in 2017 and recently expanded to three other sports parks. Those three parks are:. Doc Romeo Park (2 AEDs) Bettye Wilson...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Medical help at Las Vegas shelter assists emergency services

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Medical care services at a Las Vegas shelter are helping reduce calls by a third for emergency services, according to the City of Las Vegas. The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center started providing in-house medical services about 18 months ago. While the intent was to address the immediate health needs of those experiencing homelessness, it’s also providing another benefit for the medical system.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Check out the spa at Four Seasons

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The spa at the Four Seasons wants to help you start the year off right with your best face forward. Joining us with more on their featured treatment this month and some tips to help that skin glow is lead esthetician, was Shelly Vincent, and to help model some of these products is Amy Dillon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

LED panels tested on MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LED panels on the MSG Sphere are getting a test drive. Panels on the top portion of the sphere could be seen illuminated as white, green, red and blue Tuesday morning. No other panels on the venue appeared to have been activated. Executives with Madison...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. GunRights.org and AXIL were listed as the sponsors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Seal announces 30th Anniversary North American Tour with stop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grammy award-winning artist Seal is coming to Las Vegas this summer as part of his North American tour. Live Nation announced Seal's 30th Anniversary Tour will make a stop for two nights at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

History of Southern Nevada road construction projects

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 'Dropicana' phase one is officially underway. While many may be dreading the work ahead, News 3 wants to point out Las Vegas has been through this before. Here is a look at the history of large construction projects in our area. When you think of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

news3lv.com

Culinary Union protests in front of Station Casino headquarters

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Picket signs and chants were heard in front of the Station Casinos headquarters in Summerlin on Thursday. The Culinary Union is putting up a fight against the company after its recent negotiation talks. Many are speaking out on demands such as pushing for a first-time...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada regulators warn of cannabis products treated with unapproved pesticide

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada state regulators are warning the public that some cannabis products from a Clark County-based cultivator were treated with an unapproved pesticide. The Cannabis Compliance Board announced Thursday that several products from Clark Natural Medicinal Solutions were treated with Ethephon, and it's asking people to avoid consuming them.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Year of the Rabbit: Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be celebrating Chinese New Year starting Monday, January 23, through January 27. Its annual parade will make its return down the streets of Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, January 22. Festivities are slated to begin at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at...
LAS VEGAS, NV

