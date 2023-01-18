Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Regal movie theater in west Las Vegas to close as part of bankruptcy filing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of Regal's movie theaters in the west Las Vegas valley is set to close as part of the company's bankruptcy proceedings. Regal parent company Cineworld included Village Square Stadium 18, located at Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road, in a list of 39 theaters where it plans to cancel leases starting Feb. 15.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas announces 'Helldorado' parade switch back to original name
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular downtown Las Vegas parade is switching names once again, this time, back to the name where it all started. The Helldorado Days Parade was formally known as the Las Vegas Days Parade, which is an event that celebrates the diverse city and its history.
news3lv.com
Casino cage robberies becoming a problem in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s been an uptick in casino robberies since November, and police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple of them. Hospitality experts tell News 3 it’s a bold move to try to steal money from a Las Vegas casino that usually ends one way for a suspect: in handcuffs.
news3lv.com
Madonna adds second date at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for global tour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Madonna is getting into the groove when it comes to Las Vegas. The music superstar has added a second date at T-Mobile Arena as part of her upcoming global tour, Live Nation announced Thursday, citing overwhelming demand. The second show in Las Vegas for "The...
news3lv.com
Artisan Hotel rebranded as cannabis-inclusive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel near I-15 and Sahara will emerge from renovations in April with a new name, and, if successful, a selling point not offered by the big resorts. Elevations Hotels and Resorts, which now owns the Artisan, says it plans to allow for legal marijuana consumption on premises.
news3lv.com
Nevada loses jobs in December as unemployment rate rises
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada lost several hundred jobs last month as the state's unemployment rate climbed, according to new economic figures. The state lost 1,300 jobs over the month, per the new December 2022 economic report from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR. Even...
news3lv.com
Four Las Vegas parks now equipped with AED machines
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There are now AED machines at four City of Las Vegas parks. The Automated External Defibrillators were first placed at Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex in 2017 and recently expanded to three other sports parks. Those three parks are:. Doc Romeo Park (2 AEDs) Bettye Wilson...
news3lv.com
Medical help at Las Vegas shelter assists emergency services
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Medical care services at a Las Vegas shelter are helping reduce calls by a third for emergency services, according to the City of Las Vegas. The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center started providing in-house medical services about 18 months ago. While the intent was to address the immediate health needs of those experiencing homelessness, it’s also providing another benefit for the medical system.
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
news3lv.com
Check out the spa at Four Seasons
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The spa at the Four Seasons wants to help you start the year off right with your best face forward. Joining us with more on their featured treatment this month and some tips to help that skin glow is lead esthetician, was Shelly Vincent, and to help model some of these products is Amy Dillon.
news3lv.com
LED panels tested on MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LED panels on the MSG Sphere are getting a test drive. Panels on the top portion of the sphere could be seen illuminated as white, green, red and blue Tuesday morning. No other panels on the venue appeared to have been activated. Executives with Madison...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas recognizes Vida Lin Day, honors founder of Asian Community Development Council
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is recognizing the founder and president of the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC). The City Council of Las Vegas and Mayor Goodman have announced January 18, 2023 as Vida Lin Day. Vida Lin is being honored for her service and dedication to Nevada's...
news3lv.com
Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. GunRights.org and AXIL were listed as the sponsors.
news3lv.com
Seal announces 30th Anniversary North American Tour with stop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grammy award-winning artist Seal is coming to Las Vegas this summer as part of his North American tour. Live Nation announced Seal's 30th Anniversary Tour will make a stop for two nights at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
news3lv.com
History of Southern Nevada road construction projects
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 'Dropicana' phase one is officially underway. While many may be dreading the work ahead, News 3 wants to point out Las Vegas has been through this before. Here is a look at the history of large construction projects in our area. When you think of...
news3lv.com
Boutique Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas to rebrand as cannabis-friendly property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas will rebrand as a new cannabis-friendly concept. The boutique hotel, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, will undergo a multi-million-dollar rebranding to become The Lexi, a spokesperson for Elevation Hotels and Resorts announced Tuesday. The Lexi is...
news3lv.com
Culinary Union protests in front of Station Casino headquarters
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Picket signs and chants were heard in front of the Station Casinos headquarters in Summerlin on Thursday. The Culinary Union is putting up a fight against the company after its recent negotiation talks. Many are speaking out on demands such as pushing for a first-time...
news3lv.com
Nevada regulators warn of cannabis products treated with unapproved pesticide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada state regulators are warning the public that some cannabis products from a Clark County-based cultivator were treated with an unapproved pesticide. The Cannabis Compliance Board announced Thursday that several products from Clark Natural Medicinal Solutions were treated with Ethephon, and it's asking people to avoid consuming them.
news3lv.com
Lotus of Siam owner announces two new restaurants for Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The owner of the acclaimed Lotus of Siam restaurant has announced two new concepts coming to Red Rock Casino next month. Bua Food Group says Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos will open on Saturday, Feb. 18. "We are excited to continue on...
news3lv.com
Year of the Rabbit: Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be celebrating Chinese New Year starting Monday, January 23, through January 27. Its annual parade will make its return down the streets of Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, January 22. Festivities are slated to begin at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at...
