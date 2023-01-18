Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
Hasek assists Sabres in honoring Ryan Miller
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Miller grew up idolizing goalie Dominik Hasek, and upon signing with the Buffalo Sabres in 2002, fantasized of one day having his name and number hang from the arena rafters. Not only did Miller’s dream become reality on Thursday night, he was wowed by having Hasek appear by video from […]
Sporting News
NHL All-Star rosters: Connor McDavid, Cale Makar, Mitch Marner headline the 2023 star-studded game in Florida
The votes have been counted and the people have spoken. The final rosters for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game have been revealed as 12 players were voted in by fans as the final members of their teams. The league previously announced one selection per team, giving each division seven skaters...
FOX Sports
Cozens scores in overtime as Sabres beat Islanders 3-2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Thursday night. Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo, which had dropped five of six. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 stops. Cozens beat Islanders goalie Ilya...
markerzone.com
FORMER CANADIENS FIRST-ROUNDER AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron and Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. McCarron, 27, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round back in 2013. After parts of five seasons in the Habs...
NHL
Sabres establish Ryan Miller Legacy Fund to support Courage of Carly Fund
This gift from the Sabres grow year over year through support from the team, players and staff, and fans. Ryan Miller's on-ice contributions to the Buffalo Sabres organization include saves and statistics that made him a fan favorite, but his connection to the people of Buffalo solidified his stance as a true Hall of Famer.
FOX Sports
Red Wings snap 3-game skid with 3-2 win over Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ville Husso made 33 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Lucas Raymond, Dominik Kubalik and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings, who had lost six of...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Philadelphia for Flyers Matchup
Chicago will begin their first of two away games this weekend. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) After winning four of their last five home games, the Blackhawks go on the road to face the Philadelphia Flyers. RECAP. An overtime game-winning...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blackhawks
Playing their third game in four nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (19-19-7) are home on Thursday evening to take on Luke Richardson's Chicago Blackhawks (12-26-4). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. Thursday's game is 2000's Night at the Wells Fargo Center; a commemoration of the...
Yardbarker
Miller Ranks Behind Only Hasek Among Sabres Goaltending Greats
The Buffalo Sabres honored goalie Ryan Miller in a pre-game ceremony on Thursday, inducting him into the club’s Hall of Fame and retiring his #30 jersey number alongside members of the French Connection (Gilbert Perreault (#11), Richard Martin (#7), Rene Robert(#14)), defenseman Tim Horton (#2), center Pat LaFontaine (#16), winger Danny Gare (#18), and goalie Dominik Hasek (#39).
FOX Sports
Sabres bring home losing streak into matchup with the Islanders
New York Islanders (23-18-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (21-19-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -120, Islanders -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to end their four-game home skid with a win over the New York Islanders. Buffalo...
Watch: Draymond Green’s adorable postgame moment with Deuce Tatum
Green didn't let the overtime loss keep him down. While Draymond Green’s Warriors came away with the loss at TD Garden following an overtime battle with the Celtics, the Warriors star was keen to show his cheery mood after the game. While Jayson Tatum was busy being interviewed on...
Comments / 0