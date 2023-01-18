Read full article on original website
Related
otakuusamagazine.com
Tales of Wedding Rings Manga Locks in TV Anime Adaptation
Tales of Wedding Rings is a manga written and illustrated by creator duo Maybe, and it’s officially getting a TV anime adaptation. Details are light, but Gen Sato will voice Sato and Akari Kito will voice Hime, with both characters featured in the special illustration by Maybe below. Published...
Naruto Fans Debate Who Won Killer Bee And Sasuke's Fight
"Naruto" and "Naruto Shippuden" have more than enough fights across their over-700-episode run to satiate the needs of even the most action-seeking fan. Most of the series' battles have a definitive end, whether it's Naruto putting an end to Pain, or Obito and Kakashi reconciling their friendship. However, there's one fight that doesn't have as clear of a victor, Sasuke vs. Killer Bee.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Admits They'd Change Parts of the Series Now
Love it or hate it, Attack on Titan cannot be ignored. The series stands as one of the biggest in anime, and its reputation speaks for itself. Following its debut more than a decade ago, the anime went on to elevate the industry globally, and Attack on Titan will soon come full circle with its final few episodes. Of course, the manga wrapped a while back under creator Hajime Isayama, and many have wondered how the artist feels about the series years after its end.
epicstream.com
Where to Read Demon Slayer Manga After the Anime
Few series have captured the imagination in recent years quite like Demon Slayer. Fans can’t wait to see more of it animated, but if you want to get ahead of the anime, we have all the info on where to read the Demon Slayer manga after the anime. Table...
Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’
Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Defends Wife Sarah Michelle Gellar Over Buffy The Vampire Slayer Drama
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar were a part of a pretty elite group of young actors in the late '90s and early '00s. In addition to rising to fame around the same time, the two also co-starred in a number of movies together. They played members of the doomed friend group at the center of the slasher flick "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and then took on the roles of Fred and Daphne in the live-action movies "Scooby-Doo" and "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed." Gellar even had a cameo in Prinze Jr.'s rom-com breakout, "She's All That." Of course, their most notable collaboration is their real-life marriage of over two decades.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
ComicBook
Netflix's Wednesday Gets Kicked Off Top of Streaming Charts by Surprising Amazon Prime Series
Netflix's Wednesday has (finally) been knocked off the top streaming charts – and there is an unexpected assassin that took it down! During the Christmas holiday window of December 19th – 25th, Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan Season 3 cracked the top streaming charts, knocking Wednesday off the no. 2 spot and dropping Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series to no. 3. in its fifth consecutive week in the top 3. Shocking no one, Netflix remained on top over Christmas, with Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion easily claiming no. 1 in its debut weekend.
Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023
That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are...
The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Gained More Body Confidence Through Playing Yennefer
Although Netflix's "The Witcher" is currently facing some hardships due to Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, leaving the show, it's still one of the most popular series Netflix has ever done. "The Witcher" is based on a book series of the same name and a video game adaptation based on the books. Much of the series' success came from how much fans loved Cavill's portrayal of Geralt, but he can't be the only one credited with bringing the show to life in a big way.
ComicBook
Top 10 Most Anticipated Anime of 2023
2023 might have kicked off with one of the biggest new waves of anime yet releasing during the Winter anime schedule, there's still a lot more that is coming our way as 2023 is looking like one of the biggest years for anime yet! Last year was a particularly strong one for new anime as the bounce back from the ongoing COVID pandemic continued and led to the release of a number of standout franchises across each season of the year. 2023 has gotten off to a strong start with the new releases already, but Spring, Summer and Fall have some juggernauts still on the horizon.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Brings Major Villains Back to the Anime
My Hero Academia is now sparked the full arc for the second half of the sixth season of the series, and the anime has gotten even more intense by bringing back some major villains into the spotlight! The first half of the sixth season shook the hero society to its core as the fights between the heroes and villains cause a ton of chaos and destruction. With the new episodes airing this year now exploring the immediate fallout of that huge battle, things are getting even worse for the heroes as now there are even more villains they need to deal with moving forward.
IGN
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Review
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is now streaming on Netflix. Junji Ito is celebrated as a horror icon. His work in manga, which is composed of surreal tales that are embellished by his impressive artwork, has led to multiple awards and a sizable cult following. Netflix’s Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is an attempt to showcase his talents in a new light. Unfortunately, this animated collection of short stories fails to reach the same horrific heights as Junji Ito’s original work.
otakuusamagazine.com
Inori Minase Joins Spy Classroom Anime Cast
The TV anime adaptation of Takemachi’s Spy Classroom light novel series—also known as Spy Kyoshitsu or Spy Room—has added a new cast member. The latest is Inori Minase (Hestia in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?), who joins the cast as Erna, codename “Fool,” and comes with her own character art and updated versions of the anime’s visuals.
ComicBook
Powerpuff Girls, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends Creator Teases Upcoming Reboots
It's happening! Last year, fans were told two of Cartoon Network's top shows were returning to television, and we have creator Craig McCracken to thank. Now, all eyes are on The Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends as the new year begins. And over on Twitter, the shows' creators just hyped everyone for their comeback.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Chapter 89 Has Arrived
Dragon Ball Super might remain missing in action when it comes to the anime adaptation following the successful release of last year's movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but the manga has returned with a new storyline that sees teenage Goten and Trunks taking on the role of superheroes. With this latest storyline acting as a direct prequel to Super Hero, the latest chapter has arrived online, giving readers an idea of what Dr. Hedo was up to before he joined up with the Red Ribbon Army.
Filming Pants-Less On Ghosts Is Surprisingly Comforting For Asher Grodman
CBS continues to impress with each addition to its already-packed lineup. "Ghosts," which premiered in 2021, was an instant success for the network, earning it multiple season renewals. The series is a remake of a popular British show of the same name, following a couple that inherits a haunted house, causing their ghostly but comedic adventures to begin.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Shares First Sketches of The JoJo Lands
It looks like the time has come, JoJo fans! After a long wait, the world is about to be introduced to its next Joestar. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure just shared its first look at The JoJo Lands, and Shueisha went so far as to share a special sketch from the upcoming series.
That '90s Show Fans Are Happy To See Bob Back In The Reboot
Netflix is going all-in on the nostalgia factor, reviving "That '70s Show" with a proper sequel series, "That '90s Show." Fast forwarding 15 years after the original series' finale, the sequel ushers in a new era with a new generation of teenage stoners. Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), travels to Wisconsin to spend the summer with her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debro Jo Rupp). During her time in Point Place, Leia bonds with other local teenagers and quickly forms a new group of kids hanging out in Forman's iconic basement.
Eve Best Says It's 'Really Scary' That House Of The Dragon Themes Are Prevalent Today
Part of what makes George R. R. Martin's world from "A Song of Ice and Fire" so captivating is how the series captures themes and ideas that remain prevalent to this day. While a good chunk of shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" deal with fantastical concepts like dark magic and dragons, at their core, they are really about the human beings who inhabit Westeros — and how those people scheme and betray and war with one another, something which is very much prevalent in the world today.
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0