ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

MediaSoft's Dental Content Marketing Services to Grow & Promote Clinics Released

With 2023 set to break new content marketing records across industries, MediaSoft introduces a revamped multi-channel marketing solution for dental practices in the US and beyond. Wan Chai, Hong Kong - January 19, 2023 — Now including custom ultra-specific branded content across six media types, MediaSoft's dental marketing solutions bring...
BGR.com

Twitter is offering brands up to $250,000 in free ads on its platform

Twitter really wants those free speech-hating brands to come back to its platform. As The Wall Street Journal reported, Twitter has reached out to at least some brands with an offer to match their advertising spending on its social media platform. The effort, according to the report, is a strategy being deployed by the business in an attempt to bring back significant advertisers who have stopped spending ad dollars with the company since Elon Musk’s takeover last year.
TechCrunch

Fintech in 2022: A story of falling funding, fewer unicorns and insurtech M&A

But overall, while total fintech funding globally was down markedly last year compared to 2021, numbers were still higher than 2020. Specifically, global fintech funding amounted to $75.2 billion in 2022, down 46% compared with 2021, but up 52% compared to 2020. The second half of the year was especially bleak. Only $10.7 billion of investment dollars went to fund fintech startups in the fourth quarter. About $3.2 billion of that, or nearly 30%, flowed into U.S.-based companies.
Madison Cates

Making Money from Home with Amazon Affiliates

With Amazon affiliates, if you click my links, I may earn a small commission at no cost to you. Did you know that you can make money with Amazon from home using Amazon affiliates? By understanding the basics of this program, you can earn an income while still taking care of your family.
TechCrunch

Musk stands to lose billions in trial over ‘funding secured’ tweet

The outcome of the trial will hinge on the language and intent of that tweet. The plaintiffs argue it led ordinary investors to lose money, and Musk’s lawyers argue the tweet was simultaneously true (he really did intend to take Tesla private) and a slip of the hand (“funding secured” was the wrong word choice).
TEXAS STATE
Bhawna Arora

Earn Money through Affiliate marketing

What if you could make money any time, from anywhere — even while you sleep?. This is the concept behind affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing is the process by which an affiliate earns a commission for marketing another person’s or company’s products. The affiliate simply searches for a product they enjoy, then promotes that product and earns a piece of the profit from each sale they make. The sales are tracked via affiliate links from one website another.
TechCrunch

WhatsApp slapped for processing data without a lawful basis under EU’s GDPR

Back in December, Meta’s chief regulator, the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), was given orders to issue a final decision on this complaint (which dates back to May 2018) — via a binding decision from the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) — along with two other complaints, against Facebook and Instagram.
TechCrunch

Zitti soaks up some funding sauce so restaurants can manage their food supply chain

Zitti’s co-founder Dante DiCicco is coming at this problem, but from a unique standpoint: as a restauranteur. He had watched his parents’ Italian restaurant locations dwindle during the economic downturn in 2007–2008 and now was seeing the global pandemic take a similar toll on restaurants. While opening...
nexttv.com

PadSquad Working With Innovid on Interactive CTV Advertising

PadSquad, which creates interactive and shoppable digital ads, said it is working with Innovid to expand into connected TV. “Streaming is the dominant way people consume popular content today, and yet TV ads still look the same as they did in the twentieth century,” said Lance Wolder, head of marketing at PadSquad. “It’s about time video creative formats evolve to complement and enhance the streaming experience.”
TechCrunch

India’s PhonePe tops $12 billion valuation in new funding

General Atlantic led the first tranche of the investment. The company has not assigned a name to the funding round, but said it was valued at $12 billion pre-money. TechCrunch reported last month that PhonePe was finalizing a large funding round at $12 billion pre-money valuation. Indeed, $12 billion is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy