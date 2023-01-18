Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Apopka seeks to build all-inclusive playground at the Northwest Recreation Complex
APOPKA, Fla. — The city of Apopka is working to build an all-inclusive playground. City leaders are asking for public input amid the grant application process. Residents can reach out the Parks and Recreation Department. Stephen Hibbard, whose 11-year-old daughter Addison was born with a rare neurological disorder, said...
theapopkavoice.com
CareerSource Central Florida hosting Community Resource Job Market
CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) is hosting a Community Resource and Job Market for Orange County residents negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The in-person event will be on Wednesday, January 18th, from 4 pm – 7 pm at Church In The Son, 448 N. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804.
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
theapopkavoice.com
In a dramatic 3-2 vote, the City Council moves Apopka into a new era of economic development
It took over six years, four election cycles, a couple of presentations, and a late-night City Council meeting, but Apopka finally took the first step in creating an economic development department. But even as the votes were counted, the result was held in limbo for what seemed like an eternity.
stetson.edu
Many Gathered At Stetson University For The Annual MLK Signature Kickoff Events
Several hundred attended Stetson’s annual kickoff breakfast on Monday, Jan. 16, in the Rinker Field House honoring the life of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “It is an honor to see so many young people in the audience because you are the future of this country,” said Mike Chitwood, Volusia County sheriff.
WESH
1 hospitalized after chemical spill at Orange County business
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was hurt Thursday morning in a hazmat incident in Orange County. Orange County fire officials say it happened at 1265 La Quinta Drive in Orlando. One person was hospitalized after a spill of two gallons of a dry chemical. The individual was taken to...
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County Utilities sending out water testing notices
On Thursday, January 19th, the Orange County Utilities Department will begin sending out postcards to some of its customers regarding a small number of water samples that were not properly completed when testing for total coliform and bromate. All samples taken since have been properly processed as required. The water...
aroundosceola.com
Poinciana News — New Farmer’s Market and lots to do at the Library
Here is something fresh to look forward to. The new Southport Farmer’s Market, presented by Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures, will open on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at 2001 E. Southport Road. This Farmer’s Market places emphasis on the offerings of regional growers with a focus on produce that is sustainable. The Farmer’s Market is also an opportunity to explore resources pertaining to alternative food supply chain opportunities.
ormondbeachobserver.com
SMA Healthcare announces two promotions
SMA Healthcare recently announced two new promotions: Jennifer Stephenson was named senior vice president of Volusia County services and Jessica Nelson was named vice president of quality assurance. “Jennifer and Jessica have been integral in the success of SMA Healthcare, and I look forward to seeing how they excel in...
Hundreds gather to honor Orlando’s first Black city council member
ORLANDO, Fla. — People in Central Florida are remembering more than one civil rights leader on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Hundreds of people gathered in Orlando on Monday to honor Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy, Orlando’s first Black city council member. He took the oath in 1973.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
orangeobserver.com
Plant Street Market's Norigami recognized by Eater Miami
A Plant Street Market favorite was recognized recently by Eater Miami, a digital media brand dedicated to all things food and dining. Norigami, which opened in downtown Winter Garden in October, is a sushi and hand roll bar offering a classic and simple menu "to highlight the quality of the fish and ingredients," according to the eatery's Instagram page.
theapopkavoice.com
Becker's presentation for an Economic Development Department highlights today's City Council meeting
Commissioner Kyle Becker will highlight the agenda at tonight's Apopka City Council meeting, and he means business. Becker will present his plan for an economic development department and why it would be beneficial for Apopka. Becker took the first step to get this presentation on the agenda at the December...
positivelyosceola.com
Florida Department of Health in Osceola County to Distribute Narcan Nasal Spray kits
The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County (FDOH-Osceola) is announcing the availability of free Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits. This lifesaving medication could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone is available to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at...
theapopkavoice.com
Florida Department of Health in Orange County encourages regular screening for cervical cancer prevention
During Cervical Health Awareness Month, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) encourages women to visit their health care provider to be screened for cervical cancer, and learn more about preventing cervical cancer through lifestyle change and vaccination. The National Cervical Cancer Coalition states that roughly 13,000 women...
allears.net
One Florida Theme Park Is Handing Out FREE Beer!
To grab your complimentary seven-ounce draft, stop by Waterway Grill Bar during your park visit — and be sure to have an eligible ID. We’ve seen this offer in the past, so it’s good to see SeaWorld bring back these offers. Cheers! We’ll keep you updated on...
multihousingnews.com
Integra Breaks Ground on Daytona Beach Luxury Apartments
The community is the latest in a series of collaborations between the developer and contractor. Integra Land Co. has broken ground on Integra Tymber Creek, a five-building, 311-unit garden-style luxury apartment community located at 2619 LPGA Blvd. in Daytona Beach, Fla. The developer is partnering with LandSouth Construction and ACi Architects for building and design, respectively. Panther Residential Management will assume property management duties. The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee man dies after being struck by Lynx bus in Orange County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities said a Kissimmee, Florida man was struck and killed by a Lynx bus early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on Dividend Drive, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive. This is Orange County's Oak Ridge area.
WESH
Loved ones hold vigil for Orange County woman found shot dead inside crashed SUV
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones gathered in Orlando on Thursday to honor the life of a mother who was taken from them way too soon. Last week, deputies found Nekaybaw Collier in a wrecked SUV on North Powers Drive and discovered that she had been shot. Collier was...
SeaWorld offering free admission for Florida preschoolers in 2023
FLORIDA, USA — Looking for something to do with the kids this summer?. Both SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando are offering free admission for some of the parks’ youngest guests with the 2023 Preschool Card. It’s now available for registration exclusively for Florida residents. SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando...
