ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
theapopkavoice.com

CareerSource Central Florida hosting Community Resource Job Market

CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) is hosting a Community Resource and Job Market for Orange County residents negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The in-person event will be on Wednesday, January 18th, from 4 pm – 7 pm at Church In The Son, 448 N. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 hospitalized after chemical spill at Orange County business

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was hurt Thursday morning in a hazmat incident in Orange County. Orange County fire officials say it happened at 1265 La Quinta Drive in Orlando. One person was hospitalized after a spill of two gallons of a dry chemical. The individual was taken to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County Utilities sending out water testing notices

On Thursday, January 19th, the Orange County Utilities Department will begin sending out postcards to some of its customers regarding a small number of water samples that were not properly completed when testing for total coliform and bromate. All samples taken since have been properly processed as required. The water...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Poinciana News — New Farmer’s Market and lots to do at the Library

Here is something fresh to look forward to. The new Southport Farmer’s Market, presented by Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures, will open on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at 2001 E. Southport Road. This Farmer’s Market places emphasis on the offerings of regional growers with a focus on produce that is sustainable. The Farmer’s Market is also an opportunity to explore resources pertaining to alternative food supply chain opportunities.
POINCIANA, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

SMA Healthcare announces two promotions

SMA Healthcare recently announced two new promotions: Jennifer Stephenson was named senior vice president of Volusia County services and Jessica Nelson was named vice president of quality assurance. “Jennifer and Jessica have been integral in the success of SMA Healthcare, and I look forward to seeing how they excel in...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Plant Street Market's Norigami recognized by Eater Miami

A Plant Street Market favorite was recognized recently by Eater Miami, a digital media brand dedicated to all things food and dining. Norigami, which opened in downtown Winter Garden in October, is a sushi and hand roll bar offering a classic and simple menu "to highlight the quality of the fish and ingredients," according to the eatery's Instagram page.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Florida Department of Health in Orange County encourages regular screening for cervical cancer prevention

During Cervical Health Awareness Month, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) encourages women to visit their health care provider to be screened for cervical cancer, and learn more about preventing cervical cancer through lifestyle change and vaccination. The National Cervical Cancer Coalition states that roughly 13,000 women...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
allears.net

One Florida Theme Park Is Handing Out FREE Beer!

To grab your complimentary seven-ounce draft, stop by Waterway Grill Bar during your park visit — and be sure to have an eligible ID. We’ve seen this offer in the past, so it’s good to see SeaWorld bring back these offers. Cheers! We’ll keep you updated on...
ORLANDO, FL
multihousingnews.com

Integra Breaks Ground on Daytona Beach Luxury Apartments

The community is the latest in a series of collaborations between the developer and contractor. Integra Land Co. has broken ground on Integra Tymber Creek, a five-building, 311-unit garden-style luxury apartment community located at 2619 LPGA Blvd. in Daytona Beach, Fla. The developer is partnering with LandSouth Construction and ACi Architects for building and design, respectively. Panther Residential Management will assume property management duties. The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Kissimmee man dies after being struck by Lynx bus in Orange County

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities said a Kissimmee, Florida man was struck and killed by a Lynx bus early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on Dividend Drive, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive. This is Orange County's Oak Ridge area.
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy