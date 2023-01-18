Read full article on original website
US Hit Debt Ceiling, Says Yellen — What Does That Mean for You?
The Treasury Department has started "extraordinary measures" today to prevent the country from defaulting on its obligations. Debt Ceiling 2023: As the US Hits Its Debt Ceiling Limit, Yellen Announces...
Debt ceiling: Here's what could happen in a credit "debacle"
The federal government's cap on the amount it can borrow to fund is approaching fast. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers last week that the nation will reach the debt limit on January 19, prompting a slew of warnings from Wall Street analysts and economists about the potential financial fallout if Congress fails to take action.
CNBC
As U.S. hits debt ceiling, here's what it could mean for Social Security and Medicare
If debt ceiling negotiations are unsuccessful, the U.S. could default on its debt. Here's why some worry that could result in Social Security and Medicare delays, and proposals for cuts to those programs. The clock is ticking for the U.S. to avoid a default on its debt, and some are...
What the U.S. Hitting the Debt Ceiling Means for You
The U.S. hit its debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said she doesn’t anticipate Americans will feel the effects before June—but there could be some consequences.
U.S. expected to hit the debt ceiling
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week that the nation will reach the debt limit on Thursday, prompting a slew of warnings from Wall Street analysts. Scott MacFarlane reports.
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop Now That the Debt Ceiling Has Been Reached?
The U.S. reached its debt ceiling on Jan. 19 the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says extraordinary measures have begun to mitigate financial...
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Elon Musk's Warning Ahead Of Fed's Feb. 1 Decision: 'Higher The Rates, Harder They Fall'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to recall the Federal Reserve's lowering interest rates in the aftermath of the 2007-09 Great Recession. The billionaire also recounted how his flagship electric vehicle venture received timely help back then. What Happened: Sharing a chart of the Fed funds rate, Musk reflected...
Looming debt ceiling showdown risks triggering 'self-inflicted' recession for US economy
If Congress fails to raise the roughly $31.4 trillion federal debt limit by June, it could trigger a "self-inflicted" recession and "severe" market pain.
Debt ceiling standoff: McCarthy rejects Democrats in major break with tradition
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is standing firm in his commitment against raising the debt ceiling without budget cuts as the Treasury Department prepares to start extraordinary measures this week to keep the country from defaulting on its debt.
Inflation isn't coming down without a recession and interest rates will continue to skyrocket, JPMorgan Asset Management investment chief says
Inflation isn't coming down without a recession, according to JPMorgan Asset Management's Bob Michele. The bank's chief investment officer said prices would only cool if the labor market weakens and predicted interest rates would top 6%. Rates that high are likely to spark a recession, Michele said, warning the Fed's...
CNBC
Jamie Dimon says Congress shouldn't play games with the creditworthiness of the U.S. government
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Thursday that politicians should be serious about the debt ceiling as Congress remains locked in a political fight to increase the U.S. borrowing limit. "We should never question the creditworthiness of the United States government. That is sacrosanct. It should never happen," Dimon said...
Debt ceiling fight is just getting started
We're in the first inning of another seemingly inevitable debt limit fight. Driving the news: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed Congressional leaders Friday that the federal government would likely hit the debt limit on Thursday. As a result, Treasury will have to take "extraordinary measures" to keep paying creditors who own the U.S. government's bonds.
The looming debt-ceiling crisis is too big for the Fed to ignore
The economic facts have changed markedly since the Federal Reserve last met, in mid-December. Not only is inflation decelerating in the context of a slowing economy — the risk of a government debt-ceiling crisis as early as this summer has increased substantially. We have to hope that at its next meeting, Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, the Fed will take note of these shifts. Maybe then it will change its mind about the need for further interest-rate increases and further large reductions in market liquidity through quantitative tightening. If not, we should brace ourselves for an unnecessary economic recession and heightened financial-market...
Why Analysts Think Gold May Break Above $2,000 Per Ounce This Year
With the Federal Reserve expected to slow down its pace of rate increases this year and eventually mark an end to the tightening cycle, analysts expect gold prices to shoot to record highs at over $2,000 an ounce. With markets expecting a relatively less hawkish policy and inflation beginning to...
Debt ceiling fight set to "cross the Rubicon"
White House and congressional Republicans are drawing battle lines in the fraught and perilous debt ceiling debate — with each side becoming more entrenched in their refusal to negotiate with the other. Driving the news: The U.S. is expected to hit its borrowing limit on Thursday, meaning the Treasury...
What a U.S. Government Debt Default Would Mean for You
Congress and the White House must agree on raising the $31.4 trillion government-debt ceiling to avoid default.
Column-U.S. debt ceiling saga softens Fed's QT: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - If the Federal Reserve is to ease U.S. monetary policy this year, it may be a backdoor loosening around its quantitative tightening channel rather than lower interest rates.
ABC News
Average long-term US mortgage rate comes back down this week
WASHINGTON -- After two straight weekly increases, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate came back down again this week but remains a significant hurdle for many prospective homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.33% from 6.48% last week. A...
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…
