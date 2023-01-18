ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Debt ceiling: Here's what could happen in a credit "debacle"

The federal government's cap on the amount it can borrow to fund is approaching fast. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers last week that the nation will reach the debt limit on January 19, prompting a slew of warnings from Wall Street analysts and economists about the potential financial fallout if Congress fails to take action.
CBS News

U.S. expected to hit the debt ceiling

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week that the nation will reach the debt limit on Thursday, prompting a slew of warnings from Wall Street analysts. Scott MacFarlane reports.
Axios

Debt ceiling fight is just getting started

We're in the first inning of another seemingly inevitable debt limit fight. Driving the news: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed Congressional leaders Friday that the federal government would likely hit the debt limit on Thursday. As a result, Treasury will have to take "extraordinary measures" to keep paying creditors who own the U.S. government's bonds.
New York Post

The looming debt-ceiling crisis is too big for the Fed to ignore

The economic facts have changed markedly since the Federal Reserve last met, in mid-December. Not only is inflation decelerating in the context of a slowing economy — the risk of a government debt-ceiling crisis as early as this summer has increased substantially. We have to hope that at its next meeting, Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, the Fed will take note of these shifts. Maybe then it will change its mind about the need for further interest-rate increases and further large reductions in market liquidity through quantitative tightening. If not, we should brace ourselves for an unnecessary economic recession and heightened financial-market...
Benzinga

Why Analysts Think Gold May Break Above $2,000 Per Ounce This Year

With the Federal Reserve expected to slow down its pace of rate increases this year and eventually mark an end to the tightening cycle, analysts expect gold prices to shoot to record highs at over $2,000 an ounce. With markets expecting a relatively less hawkish policy and inflation beginning to...
Axios

Debt ceiling fight set to "cross the Rubicon"

White House and congressional Republicans are drawing battle lines in the fraught and perilous debt ceiling debate — with each side becoming more entrenched in their refusal to negotiate with the other. Driving the news: The U.S. is expected to hit its borrowing limit on Thursday, meaning the Treasury...
WASHINGTON STATE
ABC News

Average long-term US mortgage rate comes back down this week

WASHINGTON -- After two straight weekly increases, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate came back down again this week but remains a significant hurdle for many prospective homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.33% from 6.48% last week. A...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…

Comments / 0

Community Policy