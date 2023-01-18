ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
insideradio.com

Veteran KCMO Kansas City Morning Host Kelly Urich To Retire.

Veteran Kansas City radio personality Kelly Urich announces his impending retirement. Urich, who has been hosting mornings at Cumulus Media classic hits KCMO (94.9) since 2017, will hang up his headphones later this year, capping off a 33-year KC radio career. “The people of Kansas City have invited me into...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Inside JCPRD: Eight great shows set for Theatre in the Park’s 2023 season

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime. An overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies. A family’s adventures at the 1904 St Louis World’s Fair. A story of teenagers fitting in and standing out in New York City. A stage adaptation of a famous Christmas-themed movie. A Chicago boy who moves to a small town where rock music and dancing are illegal. What happens when a carnivorous alien plant shows up at a Skid Row flower shop. The fantabulous world of Dr. Seuss coming a to life featuring everyone’s favorite hat-wearing cat and a host of familiar characters.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Great Bend Post

Man admits to 2019 murder of Kansas City-area woman

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies in connection with the June 2019 fatal shooting of 54-year-old Kimberly Renee Alcorn, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Dana C. Jones, 48, pleaded guilty to Murder 2nd Degree, Assault 1st Degree and two counts...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

The city of Lenexa unveils new skate park design

LENEXA, Kan. — The City of Lenexa is on track to rebuild its decades-old skate park by the end of 2023. The city announced Wednesday that community input has shaped plans for a new skate park that were presented at a city council meeting on Jan. 3, 2023. Located...
LENEXA, KS
KICK AM 1530

New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High

A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNB Local4

8-month-old girl in Missouri found safe; Amber Alert canceled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Kansas City police said Wednesday the child who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe. The Missouri State Highway Patrol had earlier issued the alert after 8-month-old Malani Avery was believed to have been taken from her mother’s house.
KANSAS CITY, MO

