New Whataburger location opens in Kansas City’s Northland
A new Whataburger location at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland opened this week, the eighth in the Kansas City area.
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
Johnson County winners claim $1M raffle prize, $1M Mega Millions prize
Two people claimed million dollar prizes on Wednesday for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle and a recent Mega Millions drawing in Kansas.
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
insideradio.com
Veteran KCMO Kansas City Morning Host Kelly Urich To Retire.
Veteran Kansas City radio personality Kelly Urich announces his impending retirement. Urich, who has been hosting mornings at Cumulus Media classic hits KCMO (94.9) since 2017, will hang up his headphones later this year, capping off a 33-year KC radio career. “The people of Kansas City have invited me into...
FOX4 farewell to Abby Eden
Abby Eden signed off from the FOX4 anchor desk for the last time on Thursday, saying farewell to Kansas City surrounded by family, colleagues
bluevalleypost.com
Inside JCPRD: Eight great shows set for Theatre in the Park’s 2023 season
An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime. An overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies. A family’s adventures at the 1904 St Louis World’s Fair. A story of teenagers fitting in and standing out in New York City. A stage adaptation of a famous Christmas-themed movie. A Chicago boy who moves to a small town where rock music and dancing are illegal. What happens when a carnivorous alien plant shows up at a Skid Row flower shop. The fantabulous world of Dr. Seuss coming a to life featuring everyone’s favorite hat-wearing cat and a host of familiar characters.
This Kansas City Area Ghost Town Was Part of Underground Railroad
Of all the ghost towns in Missouri and surrounding states, few have the history of this one near Kansas City. It was a vital part of the underground railroad and it's actually making something of a comeback. I saw the Quindaro Townsite mentioned on the Missouri sub-Reddit in a conversation...
KCTV 5
Head mouser of now defunct KCPD Mounted Patrol needs medical treatment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A member of the now defunct Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Mounted Patrol needs help. Tommy, a 16-year-old cat, has developed two tumors in less than a year. Now, a retired KCPD police officer is fighting to make sure her former partner gets the care he deserves.
Man admits to 2019 murder of Kansas City-area woman
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies in connection with the June 2019 fatal shooting of 54-year-old Kimberly Renee Alcorn, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Dana C. Jones, 48, pleaded guilty to Murder 2nd Degree, Assault 1st Degree and two counts...
KC councilwoman introduces seven point plan to move Kansas City forward
On the day we celebrate civil rights leader and trailblazer Martin Luther King Jr., a Kansas City councilwoman is introducing a new plan to move all of Kansas City forward.
KMBC.com
School bus catches fire, burns completely, Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scary fire broke out in Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon. A school bus caught fire and was completely engulfed in flames near Wornall Road and Ward Parkway. No injuries have been reported to the driver and or any students who might have been on...
KCTV 5
Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare
A Jackson County, Missouri, judge has approved a settlement in the deadly Westport firetruck crash. The settlement means each family was awarded a total close to $540,000. Brandon Herring’s mother searches for justice 6 years after her son’s homicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A mother is on...
New 60-home subdivision planned for growing Lenexa area
Landplan Engineering has targeted 44 acres at Clare Road and an extended 91st Street for Creekside Park, a 60-lot single-family project.
KMBC.com
The city of Lenexa unveils new skate park design
LENEXA, Kan. — The City of Lenexa is on track to rebuild its decades-old skate park by the end of 2023. The city announced Wednesday that community input has shaped plans for a new skate park that were presented at a city council meeting on Jan. 3, 2023. Located...
New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High
A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
KSNB Local4
8-month-old girl in Missouri found safe; Amber Alert canceled
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Kansas City police said Wednesday the child who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe. The Missouri State Highway Patrol had earlier issued the alert after 8-month-old Malani Avery was believed to have been taken from her mother’s house.
Kansas City, Kansas police seek tips in 2020 deadly shooting
Kansas City, Kansas police are seeking information in the 2020 deadly shooting of Enice Fuel near North 10th Street and Orville Avenue.
Kansas City police find 24-year-old’s body in vehicle
Kansas City police are now investigating a homicide after finding a man's body in a vehicle Tuesday.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police locate 50-year-old woman who was missing for nearly a week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Deshauna Roberts has been located and is safe according to police. The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing woman that hasn't been seen in nearly a week. Deshauna Roberts, 50, was last seen leaving University Health Truman Medical Center on...
