Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Power restored to thousands of PG&E customers in San Joaquin, Calaveras counties
Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in parts of San Joaquin and Calaveras Counties have had their power restored after an outage affected them Thursday. PG&E’s outage map showed areas in Ripon and near Manteca without power, along with the Arnold and Angels Camp areas. It cited weather as the cause for San Joaquin County and an equipment issue for Calaveras County.
Power restored to San Joaquin County residents
RIPON, Calif. — Power has been restored after affecting more than 10,000 PG&E customers for multiple hours, Thursday. Original story: Thousands of PG&E customers are without power in and around the Ripon area. The preliminary determination is the outage was caused by the weather, according to PG&E's outage map....
KCRA.com
How did a relatively new pump system in a San Joaquin County community not drain the floodwaters?
ACAMPO, Calif. — As residents in the Acampo area of San Joaquin County continue to deal with the massive flooding that has impacted homes and closed schools, there are questions about why the relatively new drainage system in the area did not remove the floodwaters. Fritz Buchman, director of...
Stockton riddled with potholes, downed trees and costly repairs after historic storms
STOCKTON, Calif. — The series of historic, atmospheric river storms may be in the rear view mirror, but moving forward, there's a lot to repair and clean up in Stockton. Tommy Sanchez, Stockton resident, said he knows firsthand what it's like to hit a pothole. "It was this left...
KCRA.com
‘Let them step up’: San Joaquin County residents now eligible for federal storm relief
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — A silver lining for San Joaquin County residents who are reeling from storm-related aftermath: the county on Thursday was added to the federal major disaster declaration, meaning help is on the way. Woodbridge is one of the most impacted areas in the county, with pools of...
Kasson Road in Tracy to remain closed due to storm-caused collapse
TRACY -- Kasson Road in Tracy will remain closed for an extended time due to a roadway collapse, according to a San Joaquin County Fire Authority spokesperson.Kasson Road, north of Durham Ferry Road, collapsed earlier this week after a retention pond breach that caused a high volume of water to erode the bank under the road, Robert Rickman, chairman of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, said in a social media post.Yellow caution tape placed alongside the missing roadway blocked vehicles from passing in either direction.Rickman said the county's Department of Public Works was working to get the road open as soon as possible.
Hwy 99 still closed due to flooding in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 99 remains closed due to flooding near Woodbridge Road, and it's still unclear when it'll reopen. Caltrans closed a portion of Highway 99 between Turner Road and Peltier Road in San Joaquin County Monday afternoon due to flooding in the area. By Tuesday evening, not much changed as officials are still calling on people to find other ways through the area.
Highway 99 partially reopens, but Acampo neighborhood has not seen help
ACAMPO – The cleanup on Highway 99 near Acampo is not over. All lanes are open except one northbound lane. Meanwhile, some neighborhoods say no one is rushing in to get water out of their area. The only reason why the water is gone on Harvest Road is because of a few sump pumps purchased by homeowners. Water spills onto the road but it is merely a fraction of what is seen at these homes."It was all the way to this level high – it was right here," said Maria Casarez-Asuncion, a resident. Floodwaters traveled into cars, sheds, yards and...
Floodwaters recede near Acampo neighborhood, but safety is still an issue
ACAMPO – The water was slowly going down just east of Highway 99 on Tuesday, but not fast enough.While navigating through the floodwater, the Lopez family kept a watchful eye on the sky."With the storm – not a big storm on Wednesday – we'll see how that works," Saul Lopez said. So far, the water stopped short of entering their home. Nearby, a man kept his floatation device just in case."Too much water at one time," Bruce Lemos said. Just south of Highway 99 and Acampo Road, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office reported that all but 12 homes were...
KCRA.com
As storms end, Stockton asks residents to continue reporting damages, return sandbags
STOCKTON, Calif. — As Stockton is finally seeing a break from intense rain and winds, city officials are asking residents to continue reporting storm-related damages and to also return any sandbags given out ahead of the storms. The city said in a release that it will reuse the sand...
KCRA.com
Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
Acampo residents want answers as to why county pump didn't divert water from town
ACAMPO, Calif. — Jose Fernandez, like many Acampo residents, was stunned by the flood waters that suddenly appeared in the dark early Monday morning. "I have my backyard, my little shed - everything is flooded, everything. I don't know what happened," said Fernandez. Just over 24 hours later as...
KCRA.com
Carjacker kills 2 women in south Sacramento collision near Florin Road, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two women are dead after a man in a stolen SUV ran a red light and crashed into them, Sacramento officials said. That man, who was later found to be under the influence, was arrested while he was trying to steal another vehicle. The California Highway...
Court-ordered cleanup effort underway at troublesome Stockton mobile home park
STOCKTON, Calif. — Weeks after clearing out unlawful residents from the Stockton Park Village, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office began cleaning up the troublesome Stockton mobile home park on Thursday. The clean-up was the start of a multi-day, multi-agency effort to clear trash and debris from...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi
Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
Mobile home park experiences flooding and evacuations
Residents in San Joaquin County are dealing with flooding, evacuations and road closures. The post Mobile home park experiences flooding and evacuations appeared first on KYMA.
KCRA.com
Road washout in Tracy caused by retention pond failure
TRACY, Calif. — A half-mile stretch of Kasson Road in Tracy is closed — and for good reason. The road collapsed Tuesday, placing dozens of people living nearby under an evacuation warning. According to South County Fire Authority, a massive water retention pond failed, leading to the collapse...
Vehicle drives off Interstate 80 leaving three with ‘major’ injuries
(KTXL) — A vehicle crashed into the sound wall on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue leaving the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle with “major” injuries Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices The CHP said that a […]
mymotherlode.com
Emergency Tree Removal In Downtown Murphys
Murphys, CA — There is a road closure that will disrupt traffic in downtown Murphys until about 4pm. The Calaveras County Public Works Department reports that a tree needs to urgently be removed at 457 Main Street. Because of the activity, Main Street is closed to vehicle traffic between Church Street and Algiers Street. A marked detour is set up around the downtown area. Be prepared for a minor traffic delay.
centralvalleytv.net
Aircraft Emergency Investigation Closes Mitchell Bridge
MODESTO – An investigation into an aircraft emergency closed the northbound lanes of the Mitchell Road Bridge Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:00pm emergency crews were dispatched to the fields east of the Mitchell Road Bridge north of the Tuolumne River for a report of a plane crash. Arriving rescuers...
Comments / 0