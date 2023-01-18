ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

KCRA.com

Power restored to thousands of PG&E customers in San Joaquin, Calaveras counties

Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in parts of San Joaquin and Calaveras Counties have had their power restored after an outage affected them Thursday. PG&E’s outage map showed areas in Ripon and near Manteca without power, along with the Arnold and Angels Camp areas. It cited weather as the cause for San Joaquin County and an equipment issue for Calaveras County.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Power restored to San Joaquin County residents

RIPON, Calif. — Power has been restored after affecting more than 10,000 PG&E customers for multiple hours, Thursday. Original story: Thousands of PG&E customers are without power in and around the Ripon area. The preliminary determination is the outage was caused by the weather, according to PG&E's outage map....
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Kasson Road in Tracy to remain closed due to storm-caused collapse

TRACY -- Kasson Road in Tracy will remain closed for an extended time due to a roadway collapse, according to a San Joaquin County Fire Authority spokesperson.Kasson Road, north of Durham Ferry Road, collapsed earlier this week after a retention pond breach that caused a high volume of water to erode the bank under the road, Robert Rickman, chairman of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, said in a social media post.Yellow caution tape placed alongside the missing roadway blocked vehicles from passing in either direction.Rickman said the county's Department of Public Works was working to get the road open as soon as possible.
TRACY, CA
ABC10

Hwy 99 still closed due to flooding in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 99 remains closed due to flooding near Woodbridge Road, and it's still unclear when it'll reopen. Caltrans closed a portion of Highway 99 between Turner Road and Peltier Road in San Joaquin County Monday afternoon due to flooding in the area. By Tuesday evening, not much changed as officials are still calling on people to find other ways through the area.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Highway 99 partially reopens, but Acampo neighborhood has not seen help

ACAMPO – The cleanup on Highway 99 near Acampo is not over. All lanes are open except one northbound lane. Meanwhile, some neighborhoods say no one is rushing in to get water out of their area. The only reason why the water is gone on Harvest Road is because of a few sump pumps purchased by homeowners. Water spills onto the road but it is merely a fraction of what is seen at these homes."It was all the way to this level high – it was right here," said Maria Casarez-Asuncion, a resident. Floodwaters traveled into cars, sheds, yards and...
ACAMPO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Floodwaters recede near Acampo neighborhood, but safety is still an issue

ACAMPO – The water was slowly going down just east of Highway 99 on Tuesday, but not fast enough.While navigating through the floodwater, the Lopez family kept a watchful eye on the sky."With the storm – not a big storm on Wednesday – we'll see how that works," Saul Lopez said. So far, the water stopped short of entering their home. Nearby, a man kept his floatation device just in case."Too much water at one time," Bruce Lemos said. Just south of Highway 99 and Acampo Road, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office reported that all but 12 homes were...
ACAMPO, CA
KCRA.com

Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi

Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
LODI, CA
KCRA.com

Road washout in Tracy caused by retention pond failure

TRACY, Calif. — A half-mile stretch of Kasson Road in Tracy is closed — and for good reason. The road collapsed Tuesday, placing dozens of people living nearby under an evacuation warning. According to South County Fire Authority, a massive water retention pond failed, leading to the collapse...
TRACY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Emergency Tree Removal In Downtown Murphys

Murphys, CA — There is a road closure that will disrupt traffic in downtown Murphys until about 4pm. The Calaveras County Public Works Department reports that a tree needs to urgently be removed at 457 Main Street. Because of the activity, Main Street is closed to vehicle traffic between Church Street and Algiers Street. A marked detour is set up around the downtown area. Be prepared for a minor traffic delay.
MURPHYS, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Aircraft Emergency Investigation Closes Mitchell Bridge

MODESTO – An investigation into an aircraft emergency closed the northbound lanes of the Mitchell Road Bridge Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:00pm emergency crews were dispatched to the fields east of the Mitchell Road Bridge north of the Tuolumne River for a report of a plane crash. Arriving rescuers...
MODESTO, CA

