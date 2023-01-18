ACAMPO – The cleanup on Highway 99 near Acampo is not over. All lanes are open except one northbound lane. Meanwhile, some neighborhoods say no one is rushing in to get water out of their area. The only reason why the water is gone on Harvest Road is because of a few sump pumps purchased by homeowners. Water spills onto the road but it is merely a fraction of what is seen at these homes."It was all the way to this level high – it was right here," said Maria Casarez-Asuncion, a resident. Floodwaters traveled into cars, sheds, yards and...

ACAMPO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO