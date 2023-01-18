Read full article on original website
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach
The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Unbelievable Picture of Bills vs Chiefs Tickets Sold
You love to see it, you really do. There is no fan base like the Bills Mafia. The NFL announced the plans earlier this week for a potential matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. If both teams advance, the game will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta.
NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing
Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
Bengals at Bills in NFL Divisional Round on WAFB
ORCHARD PARK, NY (WAFB) - The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game can be seen on WAFB. HOW TO WATCH:. COX - 7 (SD) 1007 (HD) AT&T U-Verse...
Buffalo Bills Get '3' Pendants For Damar Hamlin Ahead Of Playoff Game
The Buffalo Bills were surprised with special gifts in honor of Damar Hamlin ahead of their playoff game against the Bengals ... receiving "3" pendants for the entire team. Von Miller -- whose season ended prematurely after he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving Day -- showed off the new jewelry on social media ... and the team is clearly pumped about the gesture.
Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik
The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
Damar Hamlin Back at Buffalo Bills’ Facility ‘Almost Daily’
Damar Hamlin continues to post astonishing progress as he recovers from the cardiac arrest he suffered less than three weeks... The post Damar Hamlin Back at Buffalo Bills’ Facility ‘Almost Daily’ appeared first on Outsider.
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still faces 'lengthy recovery' spokesman said
More than two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game, a representative for Hamilin says the defensive player has a long road ahead of him.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Chris Ford, champ as player, coach with Celtics, dies at 74
Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced Wednesday in a statement. He was 74. The family revealed the death through the Celtics. No official cause...
Bills players and fans in WNY and abroad react to the Bills playing home game in London in 2023 season
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFL announced Thursday that the Buffalo Bills will be playing across the pond next season. According to the Bills, it will go down as a home game for the team. The Titans, Jaguars, Patriots and Chiefs will also play in Europe in 2023, as part of the league’s International Series. […]
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Bills going international in 2023
For the first time since 2015 the Buffalo Bills will be playing overseas in London England. They will be playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The NFL announced on Thursday.
Witness: Bribes helped Fox execs get soccer TV rights
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government’s star witness in a corruption trial over the broadcasting rights to some of soccer's biggest events testified Wednesday how he and two former Fox executives paid millions of dollars in bribes to undermine competing bids. The trial in New York City...
