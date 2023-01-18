ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
prosportsextra.com

Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach

The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
MICHIGAN STATE
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
WAFB

Bengals at Bills in NFL Divisional Round on WAFB

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WAFB) - The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game can be seen on WAFB. HOW TO WATCH:. COX - 7 (SD) 1007 (HD) AT&T U-Verse...
CINCINNATI, OH
TMZ.com

Buffalo Bills Get '3' Pendants For Damar Hamlin Ahead Of Playoff Game

The Buffalo Bills were surprised with special gifts in honor of Damar Hamlin ahead of their playoff game against the Bengals ... receiving "3" pendants for the entire team. Von Miller -- whose season ended prematurely after he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving Day -- showed off the new jewelry on social media ... and the team is clearly pumped about the gesture.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik

The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Idaho State Journal

Chris Ford, champ as player, coach with Celtics, dies at 74

Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced Wednesday in a statement. He was 74. The family revealed the death through the Celtics. No official cause...
BOSTON, MA
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
Idaho State Journal

Witness: Bribes helped Fox execs get soccer TV rights

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government’s star witness in a corruption trial over the broadcasting rights to some of soccer's biggest events testified Wednesday how he and two former Fox executives paid millions of dollars in bribes to undermine competing bids. The trial in New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

