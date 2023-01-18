Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Ons Jabeur among five women's seeds out on day four
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Ons Jabeur became the latest seeded player to be handed an early exit from the Australian Open...
Upworthy
97-year-old gymnast's exceptional abilities is inspiring everyone world over including Viola Davis
Aging is a fear that we all start to develop in our early 20s and do everything to avoid it. We have been made to believe that everything in life has an age limit. However, that is being proven wrong time and time again by people like Johanna Quaas. She is a 97-year-old German woman who has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest active competitive gymnast, per My Modern Met.
NBC New York
Colorado Olympic Hopeful Looks to Follow in Marathon-Winning Mother's Footsteps
That’s the mantra 24-year-old Katie Rainsberger lives by when preparing for World Championship races and Olympic trials. Training from the high altitudes of Colorado Springs, Colo., Rainsberger knows what it takes to be a professional athlete, considering her mother, Lisa, is a former distance star who won the Boston Marathon in 1985, Yes, she won the marathon. That is something you don’t hear very often.
BBC
Robert Howley: Wales coach Warren Gatland told 'timing not right' for coach return
Warren Gatland says he wanted to work again with Robert Howley, but the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) blocked the move. Howley was a candidate to coach Wales' backs under Gatland with his ex-Wasps team-mate Alex King eventually named to replace Stephen Jones. "I would have loved to have Rob," said...
BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
Rugby Union-Hatred of England is a powerful tool, says defence coach Sinfield
LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - New defence coach Kevin Sinfield says he has seen up close the hatred Scotland and others have for England but says his players can thrive on it, starting with the Calcutta Cup against their oldest rivals to kick off their Six Nations campaign on Feb. 4.
BBC
Ben Raine: Durham all-rounder signs new three-year deal
All-rounder Ben Raine has signed a new three-year contract with Durham which will expire at the end of the 2025 County Championship season. The 31-year-old came through the academy to make his debut for Durham, and after a spell at Leicestershire returned for a second stint in 2019. Raine has...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: 'Pressure' on Alex King over Warren Gatland's Rob Howley revelation
Former captain Scott Quinnell says Warren Gatland has put pressure on new Wales backs coach Alex King by saying he wanted Rob Howley in the role. Gatland said the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) blocked Howley's return following his 2019 ban for breaking betting rules because "the timing wasn't right". Quinnell...
Gabriel, Warrican and Motie return to West Indies squad for Zimbabwe Tests
Fast bowler Gabriel could make first Test appearance since November 2021
BBC
Tom Lammonby: Somerset all-rounder extends contract until end of 2025
Somerset all-rounder Tom Lammonby has extended his contract with the club until the end of 2025. The 22-year-old's previous deal was due to expire at the end of this year. A former England Under-19 captain, Lammonby has scored 2,185 runs and taken 25 wickets for the county since making his debut in 2019.
TRANSFER NEWS: Sunderland set to sign LOSC Lille winger Isaac Lihadji
Sunderland are set for a transfer breakthrough.
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
BBC
Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall
Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
BBC
Mana Iwabuchi: Tottenham sign Japan midfielder on loan from WSL rivals Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Women's Super League rivals Arsenal. The Japan international midfielder, 29, has moved to Spurs for the rest of the season. Iwabuchi joined Arsenal in summer 2021 after a short spell at Aston Villa. However, she has made...
BBC
David Nash inquest: Student 'likely to have lived' if seen in-person by GP
A law student who died after four remote GP appointments was likely to have lived if he had been seen face-to-face, a coroner has ruled. David Nash died in November 2020 after developing mastoiditis in his ear, which caused an abscess on his brain. Mr Nash, 26, spoke to a...
BBC
Usain Bolt: Investigation opened after ex-Olympic champion spots 'discrepancies' in investments
Olympic champion Usain Bolt is seeking to recover more than $12.7m (£10.2m) that his lawyer says he has lost because of fraud. Jamaica's Financial Services Commission (FSC) has placed investments firm, Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), under investigation. The 36-year-old retired sprinter had investments with SSL for over a...
David Moyes likely to be sacked if West Ham lose to Everton on Saturday
Defeat likely to be death knell for David Moyes’s tenure at London club, with Everton fans likely to call for his return to Goodison Park if he leaves West Ham
chatsports.com
Pilots set to Host First Indoor Meet of Season
• The Pilot will host their first home meet of the 2023 Indoor Track season this Sunday, Jan. 22. • The meet will begin at 12 p.m. in the Chiles center, showcasing both sprints and long distance running events. • Spectators are welcome and entry is free near the ticket...
boxrox.com
Mikaela Norman, CrossFit Games Athlete and World Record Holder, to Compete at HYROX European Championships This Weekend
Mikaela Norman managed to compete with the fittest in the world at the CrossFit Games and now she is taking the globe in another global fitness competition: the HYROX European Championships. HYROX is one of the world’s biggest functional fitness competitions. The tournament takes place in different cities across the...
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maguire, Garnacho, Diaby, Gundogan, Trossard, Gallagher, Bielsa
West Ham are looking at making a move to bring in England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, on loan from Manchester United. (Mirror) Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has yet to sign a new deal at the Old Trafford the club, with the Argentine's representatives wanting more than the £20,000-a-week that has been offered. Real Madrid and Juventus are monitoring the situation of the 18-year-old, whose contract runs until 2024 and has an option to be extended by a year. (Independent)
Comments / 0