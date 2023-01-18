ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

97-year-old gymnast's exceptional abilities is inspiring everyone world over including Viola Davis

Aging is a fear that we all start to develop in our early 20s and do everything to avoid it. We have been made to believe that everything in life has an age limit. However, that is being proven wrong time and time again by people like Johanna Quaas. She is a 97-year-old German woman who has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest active competitive gymnast, per My Modern Met.
OHIO STATE
NBC New York

Colorado Olympic Hopeful Looks to Follow in Marathon-Winning Mother's Footsteps

That’s the mantra 24-year-old Katie Rainsberger lives by when preparing for World Championship races and Olympic trials. Training from the high altitudes of Colorado Springs, Colo., Rainsberger knows what it takes to be a professional athlete, considering her mother, Lisa, is a former distance star who won the Boston Marathon in 1985, Yes, she won the marathon. That is something you don’t hear very often.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
BBC

Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life

Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
BBC

Ben Raine: Durham all-rounder signs new three-year deal

All-rounder Ben Raine has signed a new three-year contract with Durham which will expire at the end of the 2025 County Championship season. The 31-year-old came through the academy to make his debut for Durham, and after a spell at Leicestershire returned for a second stint in 2019. Raine has...
BBC

Tom Lammonby: Somerset all-rounder extends contract until end of 2025

Somerset all-rounder Tom Lammonby has extended his contract with the club until the end of 2025. The 22-year-old's previous deal was due to expire at the end of this year. A former England Under-19 captain, Lammonby has scored 2,185 runs and taken 25 wickets for the county since making his debut in 2019.
BBC

Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection

Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
BBC

Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall

Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
BBC

Mana Iwabuchi: Tottenham sign Japan midfielder on loan from WSL rivals Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Women's Super League rivals Arsenal. The Japan international midfielder, 29, has moved to Spurs for the rest of the season. Iwabuchi joined Arsenal in summer 2021 after a short spell at Aston Villa. However, she has made...
BBC

David Nash inquest: Student 'likely to have lived' if seen in-person by GP

A law student who died after four remote GP appointments was likely to have lived if he had been seen face-to-face, a coroner has ruled. David Nash died in November 2020 after developing mastoiditis in his ear, which caused an abscess on his brain. Mr Nash, 26, spoke to a...
chatsports.com

Pilots set to Host First Indoor Meet of Season

• The Pilot will host their first home meet of the 2023 Indoor Track season this Sunday, Jan. 22. • The meet will begin at 12 p.m. in the Chiles center, showcasing both sprints and long distance running events. • Spectators are welcome and entry is free near the ticket...
PORTLAND, OR
BBC

Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maguire, Garnacho, Diaby, Gundogan, Trossard, Gallagher, Bielsa

West Ham are looking at making a move to bring in England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, on loan from Manchester United. (Mirror) Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has yet to sign a new deal at the Old Trafford the club, with the Argentine's representatives wanting more than the £20,000-a-week that has been offered. Real Madrid and Juventus are monitoring the situation of the 18-year-old, whose contract runs until 2024 and has an option to be extended by a year. (Independent)

