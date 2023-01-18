A wreck involving a school bus on Davis Mill Road near the intersection of Main Street in Elkton sent three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy David Hutcheson says just after 3 p.m. a school bus was northbound when it ran off the edge of the road and the driver over-corrected causing the bus to run off the opposite side of the road and overturn.

