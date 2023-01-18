Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Beaver Dam man arrested for receiving stolen property
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man on January 18, who was a suspect in a series of thefts on December 15 and December 27, 2022. The suspect authorities say, is Phillip Edge, 35, of Beaver Dam.
