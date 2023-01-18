Read full article on original website
Brainerd Lakes Women Who Care Providing Donations to 2 New Non-Profits
Brainerd Lakes Women Who Care gathered at The Woods in Brainerd this week for a fun way to give back to area non-profits. The group of over 100 women who care about helping the community have met regularly for over a year now to raise money for non-profits, and on Monday they voted for Soulful Horse in Pequot Lakes and the Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd to each receive 50% of the $21,000 raised throughout the night.
Habitat for Humanity in Brainerd Seeking Volunteers for Ongoing House Builds
Lakes Area Habitat For Humanity in Brainerd is in need of help to complete their house builds. The program is busier than ever and has grown more than they expected this year. They typically build four to five houses a year, but this year they’re now on track to build seven.
Student at Forestview Middle School in Baxter Dies Unexpectedly
A student at Forestview Middle School in the Brainerd School District has died unexpectedly. School officials sent a notice to parents Monday night informing them of the news and asking families to be sensitive to this information and the way that it is shared. No other information regarding the student’s death has been released at this time.
Little Falls Mall Turning Into “Winter Wonderland” Saturday
(KNSI) – The Victor Mall in Little Falls is transforming into a winter wonderland this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. At least a dozen vendors will have items for sale. There will also be door prizes and snowflakes hidden throughout the building, which yield more giveaways if you come across one. No purchase is necessary.
Man turns his kids' old fort into "glass" cabin in Walker
WALKER, Minn. – Walker is known as the "Muskie Capital of the World." But muskies aren't the only fish you'll catch here.Walleyes, northerns, and even eelpout can be reeled in on Leech Lake."You can either do a poor man's lobster, boil them, dip them in butter, or you can deep fry them just like you would any walleye, perch or anything. So yeah, very good," said Jack Shriver of Shriver's Bait Company.From a taste of lake life, to a taste of cabin life. Keith Stetz loves his northwoods getaway. "It's like you drive into a whole different place. It's the trees,...
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
Level 2 Predatory Offender Moving to Pequot Lakes Area
A convicted Level 2 predatory offender will be moving to the Pequot Lakes area on January 25. 76-year-old Richard Evoniuk will move to the vicinity of Country Care Lane in Pequot Lakes at the end of the month. The Pequot Lakes Police Department reports that Evoniuk was designated a Level...
Home is severely damaged in fire in Wadena County
(Wadena County, MN)--Authorities say a home has been severely damaged following a fire in Wadena County. The fire took place on Friday just off of County Highway 7 north of Staples. According to the report, Wadena County deputies arrived on the scene and found flames covering part of the home. Deputies found no vehicle at the home and learned the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Two housekeeping staff recognized by CRMC
Environmental Services Aides Edward Kesller of Pequot Lakes and Mike Mueller of Crosby were recently presented Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Trophy Fish Award for going above and beyond in their job duties by donating some of their personal vacation time to a co-worker. One of their co-workers’ mother had...
New Healthy Fast Food Franchise Opening In St. Cloud Saturday
(KNSI) – A new fast food franchise is opening in St. Cloud with plans for a second location in Waite Park. Nautical Bowls will open at 305 5th Avenue South on Saturday. Co-owner and General Manager Brent Wagner says their slogan is ‘super food, super life.’ He described what the restaurant serves. “What we are is an acai bowl shop. So basically the product is healthy fast food. We are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, with no refined sugars that are full of antioxidants and natural organic ingredients.”
Boy rescued from Wadena house fire, rushed to hospital
WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One boy is fighting serious injuries after being rescued from a burning house. Authorities say they were called to the fire in the 400 block of 3rd St. SW in Wadena just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Police officers first arrived and...
MN BCA Identifies Body as Missing Aitkin Woman
A recently discovered body was identified to be that of a missing woman from Aitkin. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified a body to be that of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. The alert to search for Wyatt has been canceled by the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
UPDATE: Man Paralyzed After Snowmobile Crash During Race In Cass County
UPDATE (Jan 19, 10:35 a.m.) — The young man who crashed his snowmobile during a race event on Sunday is paralyzed from the lower chest bone down. The 26-year-old is Cody Margelofsky of Mayville, Wisconsin. According to a GoFundMe, Margelofsky was thrown from his snowmobile where he broke his...
Snowmobile competitor seriously injured, airlifted from race course
A competitor in a snowmobile race near Nisswa was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on the course. The 26-year-old man from Mayville, Wisconsin was competing in the Cor PowerSports' Snowmobile Race Series' Nisswa 100 in the small town of Lake Shore. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the...
Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Cass Lake
Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Cass Lake. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department reports they executed a search warrant at a home on Facility Center Drive on Jan. 13 and located drugs and items that indicate sales of illegal substances. Drug agents seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and multiple handguns.
Four suspects identified in shooting in central Minnesota
MILACA, Minn. – Charges are expected against four people in a weekend standoff in Mille Lacs County. Sheriff Kevin Burton said the incident started Saturday night when a deputy went to serve civil papers. Burton says a few minutes later, the deputy looked into a window and saw a man pointing a gun at him with a laser sight. The man who pointed the gun eventually came out of the house and surrendered.
In Minnesota-Your WORST Nightmare 112 Feet Below ( Creepy Video )
This is a true-life horror story, and it's been going on for quite a while. Yes, in Crosby, Minnesota it is like Halloween all year long, there is one of the scariest things you'll ever run see, and since 2013 people have been spooked out of their minds or should I say scuba gear - you see the only way you'll bump into this haunting figure is 112 feet below the surface at Loiuse Mine Lake.
A married couple took their boat onto Lake Superior for an anniversary cruise. Only one of them came back.
On May 11, 1982, Larry and Debbie Race took their boat out into the Lake Superior chill after eating a celebratory dinner. To read the full story, visit the Wadena Pioneer Journal site here.
Body Found During Search for Missing Aitkin Woman
Aitkin County law enforcement discovered a body believed to be that of a missing Aitkin woman on Friday, January 13 south of Aitkin. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office state they possibly found the body of missing 55-year-old Anne Wyatt near Big Pine Lake in Hazelton Township while searching the area. The body was discovered in a wooded area.
