AOL Corp

TikTok knows you're using it as a search engine. It's even made an ad.

Last month, TikTok UK released a 60-second ad with a simple premise: a father is moving into a new home, and his daughter has come to assist. But what really comes to the rescue, whether it's freshening a carpet or hanging a frame, is TikTok. Through the clip, the two...
Ars Technica

Websites selling abortion pills are sharing sensitive data with Google

This story originally appeared on ProPublica. Online pharmacies that sell abortion pills are sharing sensitive data with Google and other third parties, which may allow law enforcement to prosecute those who use the medications to end their pregnancies, a ProPublica analysis has found. Using a tool created by the Markup,...
Madison Cates

Making Money from Home with Amazon Affiliates

With Amazon affiliates, if you click my links, I may earn a small commission at no cost to you. Did you know that you can make money with Amazon from home using Amazon affiliates? By understanding the basics of this program, you can earn an income while still taking care of your family.
Bhawna Arora

Earn Money through Affiliate marketing

What if you could make money any time, from anywhere — even while you sleep?. This is the concept behind affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing is the process by which an affiliate earns a commission for marketing another person’s or company’s products. The affiliate simply searches for a product they enjoy, then promotes that product and earns a piece of the profit from each sale they make. The sales are tracked via affiliate links from one website another.
Futurism

Experts Warn of Nightmare Internet Filling With Infinite AI-Generated Propaganda

As generative AI has exploded into the mainstream, both excitement and concern have quickly followed suit. And unfortunately, according to a collaborative new study from scientists at Stanford, Georgetown, and OpenAI, one of those concerns — that language-generating AI tools like ChatGPT could turn into chaos engines of mass misinformation — isn't just possible, but imminent.
TechCrunch

WhatsApp slapped for processing data without a lawful basis under EU’s GDPR

Back in December, Meta’s chief regulator, the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), was given orders to issue a final decision on this complaint (which dates back to May 2018) — via a binding decision from the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) — along with two other complaints, against Facebook and Instagram.
The Associated Press

Intuit Mailchimp Launches Campaign Manager and Webhooks

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Today, Intuit Mailchimp (Nasdaq: INTU), the global leader in email marketing and automation*, is launching Campaign Manager, a new way for marketers to plan, execute, and track their marketing campaigns across multiple channels—like email, text messaging, social media ads, and direct mail—and view how their campaign is performing in one calendar view. Campaign Manager will be available to Mailchimp customers with Standard and Premium plans worldwide on January 25th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005292/en/ Campaign Manager gives marketers a holistic view of their campaigns in Mailchimp. (Photo: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Cellphone and tech clues that your partner is cheating on you

People underestimate intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, don’t ignore it. Stalkerware is surprisingly easy to plant on someone’s phone, and trackers follow you online and offline. Tracking software is frightening. It’s designed to report exactly where you are and what you’re doing on your phone. Tap or click for signs tracking software on your phone and what you can do about it. Before we get to the digital cheating crumbs, my best advice is to have an honest conversation with your partner. Couples therapy is an excellent place to dive into deeper issues. It’s also a good idea to consult...
digg.com

Websites That Provide Access To Abortion Pills Are Sharing Users' Information With Google

ProPublica found that a number of websites which provide abortion medication not only track users' data, but send identifying information to Google and other parties. This could help law enforcement prosecute people obtaining the medication illegally. The Lede. ProPublica analyzed the tracking technologies of 11 online pharmacies that provide abortion...
coingeek.com

Nepal orders internet providers to block BTC-related websites

Nepal’s crackdown on digital currencies is intensifying, with the latest target being internet service providers (ISPs). The country’s telecommunications regulator recently ordered ISPs to block all BTC-related content. Nepal is one of nine countries in the world to outrightly ban digital assets, according to the Law Library of...

