Gear Patrol
Chevy May Launch Its Most Revolutionary Corvette Yet Next Week
2023 is the 70th anniversary of the Corvette — and to celebrate, Chevrolet has just teased a new version launching on January 17, 2023. Judging from the video, it should be the most revolutionary C8 Corvette yet. And that's saying something, considering the C8 already moved the Corvette to a mid-engine layout and ditched the manual transmission.
C9 Chevrolet Corvette May Not Be All-Electric After All
The next-generation Chevrolet Corvette, internally called the C9, may not utilize an all-electric powertrain despite some earlier reports to the contrary. The latest rumor comes from AutoForecast Solutions (AFS), which also provides a tentative timeline for the C8's final years and when the C9 will enter series production. But let's back up and discuss that powertrain rumor.
MotorAuthority
2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray, 2024 Lincoln Aviator: Today's Car News
Chevy's first electrified Corvette is finally here in the form of the 2024 Corvette E-Ray. The sports car combines a V-8 with a single electric motor for a combined 655 hp. The motor is mounted at the front axle, making this the first Corvette with all-wheel drive. We got a ride in it.
torquenews.com
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Debuts with 655 Horsepower
The new hybrid version of the Corvette, the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, debuts on the 70th Anniversary of the very first 1953 Chevrolet Corvette. Chevy’s first electrified Corvette is a stunner. It combines the beauty of the Stingray with the power of the Z06 and produces a sleek sports car that does 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds. It can do the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds.The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and its unique eAWD architecture debuted this morning at Rockefeller Center in New York. The original 1953 Corvette debuted exactly 70 years ago at the nearby Waldorf Astoria.
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
Carscoops
Mid-Engine S650 Mustang Render Imagines Slick Fictional C8 Corvette Rival
This story contains independent illustrations that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. The Chevy Corvette’s switch to a mid-engine layout was supposedly because the limits of front-engine performance had been reached. But what if Ford had run into that same stopping point with the Mustang? This rendering by TheSketchMonkey imagines exactly that: an S650 Mustang that has gone mid-engine in the name of performance.
MotorAuthority
One-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible heads to auction
A unique 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible is set to cross the block at an RM Sotheby's auction in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 16. The Monaco Orange droptop is the only one of its kind. It's one of just two factory-documented ZL-1 Corvettes built for 1969, and the only convertible to get the ZL-1 treatment, an option that added a race-derived 427-cubic-inch V-8 engine to the C3 'Vette.
FOX 28 Spokane
Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid
DETROIT (AP) — The fastest Corvette ever made comes out next year, and it’s not powered soley by a howling V8. The E-Ray is a gas-electric hybrid, the first all-wheel-drive version of the storied sports car with the front wheels running on an electric motor the traditional 6.2-liter V8 powering the back. Aimed at affluent buyers who want new technology in the top-line Chevrolet sports car, the $104,000 E-Ray jerks your head back as it goes from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds. General Motors says it can cover a quarter mile in 10.5 seconds. Yet engineers say the 655-horsepower system is civil enough for the daily commute.
Quick Question: Which C8 Corvette Is the Best Bang for Your Buck Now?
ChevroletThe 2024 Corvette E-Ray isn't a cheap car, but your $105,000 goes really far when you look at the specs. Is it the best deal in the 'Vette lineup?
Carscoops
Brand New 2023 Corvette Z06’s Engine Dies After Just 52 Miles
Part of what makes the C8 Corvette Z06 so special is its engine. The naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 makes an impressive 670 hp (679 PS / 500 kW) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque, but it seems there could already be issues with the unique powerplant. A...
MotorAuthority
GM reportedly investigating compact electric pickup
General Motors may be investigating a compact electric pickup to challenge current gas-powered options in the segment like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. During a tour on Wednesday of GM's affordable EV design studio in Warren, Michigan, Automotive News (subscription required) claims to have been shown a two-door electric pickup with a low roof and a bed measuring approximately 4-4.5 feet long. The Maverick's bed is 4.5 feet.
New 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Trims, Color Options, and Pricing
The new 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray has three trim levels, multiple color options, optional convertible tops, and a steep six-figure price tag. The post New 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Trims, Color Options, and Pricing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
GM Considering Small Electric Pickup Truck
GM is moving to fully electrify its passenger vehicle and light-duty vehicle lines by 2035, with 30 new all-electric models set to launch globally by 2025. Now, a report indicates that GM is considering the development of a new small electric pickup truck. Per Automotive News, GM already has renderings...
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
ktalnews.com
Cadillac Goddess returns for a new era
The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq EV flagship is a step toward the future for the General Motors luxury brand, but it also resurrects a bit of the past in the form of the Cadillac Goddess mascot. A relic of the days when hood ornaments were fashionable, the Cadillac Goddess appeared on...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Express May Get 2027 Model Year Redesign, Keep ICE Powertrain
The Chevy Express line of full-size vans has been around for quite some time now, with 2023 marking the nameplate’s 27th year in production. Originally replacing the Chevrolet Van in 1996, the Chevy Express has seen just a single generation over the years, but now, GM Authority has learned that GM plans to overhaul the Chevy Express for the 2027 model year.
electrek.co
GM sees a compact electric pickup truck as its next opportunity after Silverado EV
General Motors (GM) is contemplating releasing a compact electric pickup that would make the Silverado EV look like a giant. GM has made it widely known that it’s going all in on EVs (despite releasing a hybrid Corvette) by providing an “EV for everyone,” including SUVs, crossovers, luxury, and pickups.
