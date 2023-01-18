Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Headwaters Music & Arts Holding Concert to Celebrate New Signs in Ojibwe & English
Headwaters Music & Arts in Bemidji will be holding a concert on Friday, Jan. 20 in celebration of recently finished signage around the art center’s building. Headwaters has been making an effort to provide a welcoming space to all in the community, starting with a land acknowledgment statement to pay respect to Indigenous people back in March. The signs were created to further this goal, as they feature both English and Ojibwe writing.
lptv.org
Beltrami County Historical Society Looks to Past & Future at Depot Anniversary Celebration
For over a century, Bemidji’s Great Northern Depot has served Beltrami County, starting with its inception as a railway depot and its service now as the Beltrami County History Center. To honor the building’s 110th anniversary, the Beltrami County Historical Society held a celebration over the weekend. The...
lptv.org
Northwoods Experience: Snowmobile Ride in Bemidji Brings Veterans Together
Snowmobiling is one of the great activities Minnesota can provide and have people come together together for in the winter. This sense of camaraderie the motorsport can inspire was the main inspiration for the annual Veterans Appreciation Ride, held last Saturday in Bemidji. The event was the result of a...
lptv.org
Bemidji Residents Speak Out at Meeting on Proposed Sanford-Fairview Merger
Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison visited Bemidji on Tuesday for the second of four meetings regarding the proposed merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services. Since its announcement last November, the proposed merger of Sanford and Fairview’s health systems has drawn plenty of attention, including that of the Minnesota...
lptv.org
110th Anniversary Celebration Held for Bemidji’s Great Northern Depot
Tuesday, Jan. 17 marks the 110th birthday of Bemidji’s historic Great Northern Depot, and in honor of the anniversary the Beltrami County Historical Society, which is housed within the building, held a celebration over the weekend. The event showcased an exhibit which explained the history of the depot as...
lptv.org
Bemidji City Manager’s Employment Discussed in Last-Minute Agenda Addition
A surprise addition to the Bemidji City Council’s agenda on January 16 saw discussion of city manager Nate Mathews’s employment. Motioned by councilors Audrey Thayer and Ron Johnson, the addition brought up the possible termination of Mathews’s contract. Despite having an annual review of the city manager set for later this year, this decision would differ as it would involve the potential removal of Mathews.
Man turns his kids' old fort into "glass" cabin in Walker
WALKER, Minn. – Walker is known as the "Muskie Capital of the World." But muskies aren't the only fish you'll catch here.Walleyes, northerns, and even eelpout can be reeled in on Leech Lake."You can either do a poor man's lobster, boil them, dip them in butter, or you can deep fry them just like you would any walleye, perch or anything. So yeah, very good," said Jack Shriver of Shriver's Bait Company.From a taste of lake life, to a taste of cabin life. Keith Stetz loves his northwoods getaway. "It's like you drive into a whole different place. It's the trees,...
lptv.org
In Business: Blackduck Hemp Company Looks at Product Expansions in New Year
As discussions in the Minnesota legislature this year show the possibility of changing the hemp business in the state once more, small-town manufacturer Your Hometown Hemp Co., based in Blackduck, is looking to expand business alongside these changes. With the legalization of THC edibles last summer in Minnesota, shops and...
Family-friendly restaurant chain opens new location in Minnesota
A popular family-friendly restaurant chain recently opened a new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, the Pizza Ranch FunZone Arcade opened its newest Minnesota location in Bemidji, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
lptv.org
Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Cass Lake
Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Cass Lake. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department reports they executed a search warrant at a home on Facility Center Drive on Jan. 13 and located drugs and items that indicate sales of illegal substances. Drug agents seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and multiple handguns.
voiceofalexandria.com
Home is severely damaged in fire in Wadena County
(Wadena County, MN)--Authorities say a home has been severely damaged following a fire in Wadena County. The fire took place on Friday just off of County Highway 7 north of Staples. According to the report, Wadena County deputies arrived on the scene and found flames covering part of the home. Deputies found no vehicle at the home and learned the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Itasca County Single Vehicle Roll-Over
Two people from Deer River were injured in a single vehicle accident Thursday in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Andrea Judith Cronin, (43) was injured when the eastbound 2007 Chevy Silverado she was driving flipped on Highway 2 at milepost 171 and landed on its wheels. According to the State Patrol report the driver lost control on snow and ice. Cronin and a passenger, Elivera Soledad Cronin, (75) were taken to Deer River ER and treated for injured troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening.
kvrr.com
Crews Get House Fire Out in Wadena County Before It’s A Total Loss
WADENA CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Fire at an unoccupied house in Bullard Township in Wadena County is put out before it’s deemed a total loss. Crews responded around 7:30 Friday morning and arrived to find the house partially engulfed in flames. The homeowner’s vehicle was not there when...
