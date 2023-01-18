ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow

China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.Exports increased to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive 29.9% gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1% to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year’s 30.1% rise as growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.The country's politically volatile global trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021′s record, already the highest ever for any economy.“China’s foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Retail group: Holiday sales up slower-than-expected 5.3%

NEW YORK — (AP) — Sales for the holiday 2022 season slowed more than expected from its blistering pace a year ago as higher borrowing costs and higher inflation made shoppers pull back, according to the nation's largest retail trade group. The National Retail Federation said Wednesday that...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 5-P&G raises sales forecast on price hikes, sees volumes fall

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tide detergent maker Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday and said it plans to continue raising prices despite a drop in sales volumes, warning that high commodity costs were pressuring profits. P&G's sales volumes fell 6% in its second quarter ended...
AFP

US retail sales shrinks by most in a year as growth engine falters

US retail sales slumped for a second straight month in December, according to government data released Wednesday, with its largest drop in a year signaling a key growth engine is faltering. National Retail Federation data released Wednesday also showed that retail sales fell short of forecasts in the November to December holiday season, rising 5.3 percent from a year ago amid persistent inflation and high interest rates.
AFP

Mixed results at P&G as consumers adapt to higher prices

Procter & Gamble reported a dip in quarterly profits Thursday, following a decline in sales as the consumer products giant offset lower volumes with price increases. In fabric care, price increases boosted organic sales, but the company cited volume declines in Europe due to increased pricing.  
CNBC

Oil dips, but hovers near 2023 highs on China demand optimism

Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Monday, but held close to the highest levels since the start of the year on optimism that China's reopening will lift fuel demand at the world's top crude importer. Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $84.92 a barrel by 0116...
Reuters

U.S. holiday sales miss estimates as inflation weighs on demand - NRF

Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. holiday sales rose by 5.3%, but fell short of estimates, as shoppers feeling the brunt of stubbornly high inflation pulled forward purchases to October when retailers offered hefty discounts, data from the National Retail Federation (NRF) showed on Wednesday.
Reuters

China's trade tumbles sharply in Dec, clouds 2023 growth outlook

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports tumbled 9.9% in December from a year earlier, while imports shrank 7.5%, customs data showed on Friday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to fall 10.0 after a 8.7% drop in November due to weakening global demand.
Reuters

Luxury giant LVMH hits 400 billion euro in market value

MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - LVMH (LVMH.PA) shares rose to a fresh record high on Tuesday, giving the luxury goods group a market capitalisation of 400 billion euros ($434 billion) for the first time and cementing its lead as Europe's most valuable company.
CNBC

Asia-Pacific markets mostly fall as investors digest Chinese economic data

Asia-Pacific markets mostly traded Tuesday as investors digested a slew of Chinese economic data. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component ended its session 0.13% higher at 11,800.55 and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.1% to 3,224.24 as data showed nation's GDP grew by 3% in 2022, marking one of the slowest growth in decades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy