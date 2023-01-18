Read full article on original website
China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow
China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.Exports increased to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive 29.9% gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1% to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year’s 30.1% rise as growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.The country's politically volatile global trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021′s record, already the highest ever for any economy.“China’s foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of...
Retail group: Holiday sales up slower-than-expected 5.3%
NEW YORK — (AP) — Sales for the holiday 2022 season slowed more than expected from its blistering pace a year ago as higher borrowing costs and higher inflation made shoppers pull back, according to the nation's largest retail trade group. The National Retail Federation said Wednesday that...
UPDATE 5-P&G raises sales forecast on price hikes, sees volumes fall
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tide detergent maker Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday and said it plans to continue raising prices despite a drop in sales volumes, warning that high commodity costs were pressuring profits. P&G's sales volumes fell 6% in its second quarter ended...
Procter & Gamble Revenue and Profit Fall as Company Looks to Higher Prices to Offset Declining Sales
Procter & Gamble reported falling revenue and profit on Thursday, as higher prices struggled to offset dropping sales volumes and foreign exchange headwinds. All of the company's divisions reported declining sales volume in the quarter. The company slightly lifted its outlook for 2023 sales growth to a range of 4%...
US retail sales shrinks by most in a year as growth engine falters
US retail sales slumped for a second straight month in December, according to government data released Wednesday, with its largest drop in a year signaling a key growth engine is faltering. National Retail Federation data released Wednesday also showed that retail sales fell short of forecasts in the November to December holiday season, rising 5.3 percent from a year ago amid persistent inflation and high interest rates.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Forget inflation, Jefferies says to watch out for a ‘disinflation era’ like the early 1980s
Inflation was the most pressing concern of Americans in 2022 as prices for everything from gas to wheat soared to record highs. Year-over-year inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, hit a 40–year high of 9.1% in June, but then retreated rapidly—and Jefferies argues that the trend will continue over the next year.
Gold ends lower as investors weigh Fed rate-hike talk, even as U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales fall
Gold prices ended with a loss on Wednesday, after tapping their highest levels since April, pressured by the latest interest-rate talk from Federal Reserve officials, even as the latest U.S. economic data revealed wholesale inflation and retail sales both slowed in December. Price action. Gold futures for February delivery edged...
Apple Investors Have Reason To Cheer As iPhone's Share Of Global Smartphone Market Climbs To Record In Q4
Apple Inc. AAPL is scheduled to report its fiscal year 2023, first-quarter results on Feb. 2 and investors are fretting over the impact China production disruptions and the economic softness may have had on the quarter’s performance. What Happened: Apple ended the December quarter strong, with its higher-ever quarterly...
Mixed results at P&G as consumers adapt to higher prices
Procter & Gamble reported a dip in quarterly profits Thursday, following a decline in sales as the consumer products giant offset lower volumes with price increases. In fabric care, price increases boosted organic sales, but the company cited volume declines in Europe due to increased pricing.
Prices Have Not Peaked Yet, Says CEO of One of the World's Largest Consumer Goods Firms
"For the last 18 months we've seen extraordinary input cost pressure … it runs across petrochemical derived products, agricultural derived products, energy, transport, logistics," CEO Alan Jope tells CNBC. Unilever has a global footprint and owns brands including Ben & Jerry's, Magnum and Wall's. "We might be, at the...
Oil dips, but hovers near 2023 highs on China demand optimism
Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Monday, but held close to the highest levels since the start of the year on optimism that China's reopening will lift fuel demand at the world's top crude importer. Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $84.92 a barrel by 0116...
U.S. holiday sales miss estimates as inflation weighs on demand - NRF
Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. holiday sales rose by 5.3%, but fell short of estimates, as shoppers feeling the brunt of stubbornly high inflation pulled forward purchases to October when retailers offered hefty discounts, data from the National Retail Federation (NRF) showed on Wednesday.
European Markets Close Lower as Global Investor Mood Sours; Stoxx 600 Down 1.5%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Thursday, tracking weaker global sentiment as investors gauge the economic outlook, a topic high on the agenda at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 1.6%, with tech stocks shedding 2.9%...
China's trade tumbles sharply in Dec, clouds 2023 growth outlook
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports tumbled 9.9% in December from a year earlier, while imports shrank 7.5%, customs data showed on Friday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to fall 10.0 after a 8.7% drop in November due to weakening global demand.
Luxury giant LVMH hits 400 billion euro in market value
MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - LVMH (LVMH.PA) shares rose to a fresh record high on Tuesday, giving the luxury goods group a market capitalisation of 400 billion euros ($434 billion) for the first time and cementing its lead as Europe's most valuable company.
Procter & Gamble Lifts 2023 Sales Outlook As Price Hikes Offset Fading Consumer Demand
“We delivered solid results in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 in what continues to be a very difficult cost and operating environment,” said CEO Jon Moeller.
Asia-Pacific markets mostly fall as investors digest Chinese economic data
Asia-Pacific markets mostly traded Tuesday as investors digested a slew of Chinese economic data. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component ended its session 0.13% higher at 11,800.55 and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.1% to 3,224.24 as data showed nation's GDP grew by 3% in 2022, marking one of the slowest growth in decades.
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX subdued on renewed recession fears; local rate decisions in focus
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were under pressure on Thursday, led by losses in Thailand's baht, as bleak U.S. data indicating weakening demand in world's largest economy stoked recession worries. Overnight data showed U.S. retail sales fell by the most in a year in December, while manufacturing output recorded...
