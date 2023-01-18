ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Police recover large knives at murder scene of Hawaii business owners

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
 4 days ago
HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department announced that they have charged 21-year-old Joshua Makana Jiro Ho, of Hilo, with first-degree murder.

This follows the murder of a Hilo couple on Monday, Jan. 16.

Ho is charged with the murder of his grandparents, Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine, both aged 68.

Ho is being charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

His bail has been set at $2,750,000.

These charges come from an incident on Monday, Jan. 16 around 7 a.m. HPD said they responded to “an unknown-type disturbance at a residence located on Makalika Street.”

HPD said that when they arrived, they found two family members physically restraining Ho who was covered in blood. They immediately arrested him without incident. They said they also found a 28-year-old male with potentially life-threatening injuries to his head.

During an executed search warrant, detectives recovered multiple large kitchen-type knives and biological evidence.

HPD said that Ho remains in custody prior to his initial court appearance on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the South Hilo District Court.

KHON2

