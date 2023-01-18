Read full article on original website
BBC
Saul Murray: Luton man killed after posting Rolex photos
A man has been convicted of murdering a "hard-working" father who was drugged with the sedative GHB. A trial heard how Saul Murray, 33, was killed at his flat in Luton on 27 February last year after posing on Instagram with Rolex watches. A jury found Ikem Affia, 31, of...
Wife’s 999 call played to jurors in Mark Cavendish robbery trial
A 999 call made by the wife of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish to police after a knifepoint raid at their home has been played in court.Balaclava-wearing intruders broke into Cavendish’s home as he was asleep upstairs with his wife Peta with their three-year-old child also in the bed, Chelmsford Crown Court was told.One of the raiders held a Rambo knife to the athlete’s throat and threatened to stab him before the gang made off with items including two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, the trial heard.Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, and Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, of...
BBC
Raheem Sterling: Fan banned for racial abuse at Villa Park
A man who racially abused footballer Raheem Sterling during a game at Villa Park has been given a three-year banning order. Timothy Hyslop shouted at the Chelsea and England player during the first half of a Premier League clash with Aston Villa on 16 October. The 54-year-old, from Staffordshire, was...
Sporting News
Why NZ Rugby should 'at least have a conversation' with Dave Rennie
Broadcaster Scotty Stevenson has called on New Zealand Rugby to “at least have a conversation” with former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, who was axed by Rugby Australia earlier this week. Rugby Australia’s stunning decision to part ways with Rennie eight months out from this year’s World Cup in...
Sporting News
Casemiro Manchester United suspension: Why Red Devils star will miss Arsenal match
Manchester United defensive midfielder Casemiro will miss out on Sunday's showdown with Arsenal because of suspension for yellow card accumulation. WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro drew his fifth yellow card of the campaign after taking down Wilfried Zaha in the second half of Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace with Manchester United ahead 1-0. Crystal Palace equalised shortly after the costly booking and the match finished level.
BBC
Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon fee questioned by councillor
The £60 entry fee for a marathon set up to honour rugby league legend Rob Burrow has been criticised by a Leeds councillor. The race on 14 May will raise money for charities supporting people with motor neurone disease (MND). Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung said the price of entering...
Sporting News
Peter Bol doping drama: 800m star returns positive drugs test
Australian middle-distance star Peter Bol has returned a positive result to an out-of-competition anti-doping test. As confirmed by Athletics Australia, the 800m runner is awaiting the results of his B sample after his A sample came back positive for synthetic erythropoietin (EPO). Bol, who is denying any wrongdoing, is provisionally...
