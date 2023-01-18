Lexi's Legend: Tri-Valley's Howe breaks scoring mark in nailbiter

DRESDEN — Lexi Howe did an admirable job of not allowing her impending career milestone to cloud her thoughts for much of Tri-Valley's game against Columbus Watterson on Tuesday night.

The Scotties and battle-tested Eagles, from the Central Catholic League, were locked into a slugfest that saw Howe's big second quarter send the Scotties to a 22-20 halftime lead. Her mind was firmly on her team.

Then she stepped to the free-throw line.

Needing two points to break Julie Hoag's all-time scoring record at Tri-Valley — for boys and girls — Howe was fouled on a drive and found herself needing both to set the new mark. With an anxious crowd dialed in, the usually reliable free throw shooter missed both.

It was merely a temporary setback. Howe drained a 3-pointer from the right wing with 4:17 left to break the record, and she made the game's biggest defensive play in the final seconds to secure a 44-43 win.

Howe was relieved to have the experience behind her — and especially to get the win. After posing for multiple photos after the game, and even signing a few autographs, she finally had a chance to enjoy the experience.

"At that point I was thinking about it a little too much right there, just because I knew that those two fouls shots were going to make or break," Howe said. "But it happened on a 3, which made it even better."

She finished with a game-high 23 points. Hoag, who played in the 1985 state finals, was in attendance with her mother to greet Howe personally at midcourt after breaking the record.

Ironically, it was also a 3 that put Howe over 1,000 points. Hoag's record, achieved prior to the 3-pointer being introduced in high school, stood for 38 years.

"It's exciting, especially in front of a big crowd," Howe said. "I'm always happy when it's home, knowing everyone here is here to support me and watching me work to achieve my goals since was a little."

Tri-Valley coach Kurt Kaufman said that Howe "is the type of person that you want representing your program."

"She is a complete player," Kaufman said. "Every day she lead us in assists and leads us in rebounds. She gets the key steal. There is a reason why she's got that record. She's a great player and a great kid."

Per usual, her hands were all over one of the team's hardest-fought wins.

The Eagles (7-8), who have played seven Division I schools, dominated the offensive glass behind 6-foot senior Sydney Spears, who scored all 10 of her points on five field goals in the third quarter.

Her last basket, off a putback just before the buzzer, sent Watterson to a 38-36 lead entering the fourth quarter. A low scoring final frame followed, with Mackenzie Harvey's baseline jumper off a pass from Howe sending Tri-Valley ahead, 42-38 with just less than five minutes remaining.

It was the last basket Tri-Valley (12-3) mustered until the closing seconds. Watterson pulled within 42-41 on sniper Sophia Zeil's fifth 3-pointer with 4:15 left. Two possessions later, after Tri-Valley had a pair of empty possessions, Zeil hit a short jumper to put the Eagles ahead, 43-42.

Watterson got it back 10 seconds later after the Scotties missed a 3 with 2:50 left, and the Eagles spread the floor and chewed more than two minutes off the clock as neither team was in the bonus.

That's when Howe came up with one of her biggest defensive plays in a heralded career. With just less than 30 seconds left, she helped trap an Eagle on the sideline and ripped the ball away to regain posession.

She then dribbled past two defenders, despite clearly being grabbed by an Eagle defender, and drove for a transition basket that sent Tri-Valley to a 44-43 lead with 23 seconds left.

Watterson got it back out of a timeout but threw the ball away along the sideline. With only three team fouls and just 13.6 seconds left, the Eagles were unable to corral the cat-quick Howe, who simply dribbled around defenders before they could foul enough to force free throws.

Howe scored 21 of her points in the final three quarters.

"You could tell that she really wanted it tonight," Kaufman said. "Just like there at the end, where she came from behind (to get the steal). She's just a player. She's competitive, she's a senior and she knew the moment was there. She did what players of her caliber do."

Harvey, who hit five 3-pointers in last Wednesday's win at John Glenn, had six of her eight points in the fourth quarter, but no other Scottie had more than six. Harvey's baskets were timely — she had three of the team's four field goals in the fourth quarter.

"We really had to push toward the end," Howe said. "That really showed what we were all about."

With her team held to seven first-quarter points, Howe knew it was time to pick up the pace. She scored eight points in the final 3:57 of the second quarter after Tri-Valley fell behind 18-11, including a three-point play off an inbounds pass just before the horn sounded for halftime.

"It was go time," Howe said. "I can't really say that I was thinking about the record, but you have to focus on what the team needs in that moment. I'm one of our main scorers, so I've got to do what I have to do. I can't worry about everything else. But it was there, so I had to do it."

Kaufman's team has played John Glenn, Division I power Rocky River Magnificat and Watterson in a span of a week. Only the Eagles' rugged schedule has kept them from winning more games, something that was evident on Tuesday.

Zeil finished with a team-high 21 point and Alex Mosholder added seven, as Tri-Valley employed 3-2 and 1-3-1 zones in an effort to throw the Eagles off their game offensively. Kaufman felt it was one of the keys to his team's comeback.

"There were no easy baskets," Kaufman said. "They're good. They've played a lot of good teams and they've gotten better as the year has gone on, too. This is a good game for us. We've had two really good games back to back where we've played really good opponents. I think we've found out a lot about ourselves."

sblackbu@gannett.com; Twitter: @SamBlackburnTR

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Lexi's Legend: Tri-Valley's Howe breaks scoring mark in nailbiter