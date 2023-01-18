Read full article on original website
Three from Kaua‘i nominated to fill Hawai‘i House seat vacated by Tokioka
Three local leaders on Kauaʻi reportedly have been nominated to fill a Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives seat vacated late last year by former Rep. James “Jimmy” Tokioka, who was tapped by new Gov. Josh Green to be the state’s Deputy Director of Airports. The...
Hawaii Legislature Opens With Show Of Goodwill By Green, Lawmakers
The Legislature convened on Wednesday with crowds, entertainment, lobbying and even a minor disruption by a citizen at the State Capitol, all signs that things are finally getting back to normal after two years of pandemic shutdowns and restrictions. House and Senate leaders used their opening day speeches to float...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian activist who disrupted legislative opening session faces misdemeanor charge
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who shouted at lawmakers and first responders during the opening session of the state Legislature on Tuesday is Samson Souza — a known Native Hawaiian activist in West Oahu. He faces a misdemeanor charge for disrespect of a House of the Legislature after interrupting...
2023 State House Republican bill package released
The House Republican Caucus introduced its bill package today for the upcoming 2023 session "Stand for Hawaii."
Tourists, Guns, Business: Here’s What Hawaii Lawmakers Plan To Tackle In 2023
The Legislature convened the 2023 session Wednesday, with much fanfare not seen since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. In reality, legislators have been working for weeks to come up with policy ideas for the session. One of those seeks to target short term vacation rentals in Hawaii.
Chad Blair: Lawmakers Are Rushing To Hold Last-Minute Fundraisers Before Session Begins
A new law that went into effect Jan. 1 bans elected state and county officials from holding fundraisers that suggest specific contribution amounts for attendance when the Hawaii Legislature is in regular or special session. The reason for the law, as the authors of the bill themselves explained, is that...
‘It’s Horrendous’: The Deaths Of 2 Doctors Deepen The Void In Rural Health Care Access
Doctors have long been in short supply on Molokai, where residents must board a plane to access specialized care and routine treatment is propped up by a revolving door of fly-in physicians. But for decades primary care on this island of fewer than 7,000 residents was buoyed by a pair...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New transitional ‘kauhale’ village for the homeless planned for urban core
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plans are moving forward to put in another village aimed at housing the homeless in Oahu’s urban core. The site currently being considered is located off Middle Street near the Keehi Transfer Station. City officials confirm plans are underway to transform the parcel into the island’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lieutenant governor unveils ‘bold, credible’ plan to expand preschool in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke unveiled the new Ready Keiki initiative on Tuesday, a $200 million public-private partnership to expand preschool services statewide. Luke said that the state plans to build or refurbish more than 400 pre-kindergarten classes over the next decade, including 80 in the next 18...
KITV.com
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid concerns about contamination’s spread, BWS says Navy denied testing ask
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In another feud surrounding the Red Hill water crisis, the Board of Water Supply is seeking to test the Navy’s water wells but the military appears unwilling to allow it. In a one-on-one interview with HNN, BWS Chief Engineer and Manager Ernie Lau expressed his frustration...
‘Yes, The Eddie will go’ Aikau family confirms
Clyde Aikau confirmed The Eddie Big Wave Invitational will happen this Sunday, Jan. 22.
Fentanyl Test Strips Save Lives. Why Are They Illegal In Hawaii?
With one person dying every 11 days on the Big Island from a drug overdose, often involving fentanyl, experts say it’s hard to believe that fentanyl test kits are not readily available at local drug stores, health clinics or nonprofits that serve addicts in Hawaii. The U.S. Centers for...
Ex-Defense Contractor Pleads Not Guilty To Mortgage Fraud In Hawaii
Former defense contractor Martin Kao indicated on Wednesday he plans to fight a new federal charge accusing him of lying on the mortgage application for his Kahala home. Kao is the former CEO of Navatek, now called PacMar, a Honolulu-based company that designs ships for the Navy. He pleaded not guilty to one count of bank fraud.
americanmilitarynews.com
Calling National Guard to Waikiki a ‘nonstarter,’ official says
A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard, especially in the wake of a well-publicized labor shortage at the Honolulu Police Department. A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard,...
Vicky Cayetano Is No Longer A Civil Beat Columnist. Here’s Why
This is a tough one, folks. But ethics aren’t always convenient. I’m talking about Civil Beat’s ethics here, not Vicky’s. She has a much different and legitimate view of what happened last week at the state Campaign Spending Commission. This would have been her regular column...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with homeless people they describe as aggressive. And they say the situation is impacting their bottom line. Mike Palmer owns Kuhio Avenue Food Hall in Waikiki and says it’s the worst he’s seen in 22 years. “Our management...
KITV.com
Thousands expected to join Onipaa Peace March and gathering in Honolulu
The Queen's Court is holding its annual Peace March from Mauanala Royal Mausoleum in Nuuanu Valley to Iolani Palace on Tuesday. The march is set to begin at 10 a.m. and end at around 11 a.m. Thousands expected to join Onipaa Peace March and gathering in Honolulu. The Queen's Court...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii woman at center of Trump-era influence peddling scheme sentenced to prison
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saying she lacked remorse and took no responsibility for her actions, a federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Kahala woman to two years in prison for her role in a Trump-era influence peddling scheme. U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi also fined Nickie Lum Davis $250,000 and ordered...
