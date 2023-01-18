Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream: match preview. Manchester United go into their trip to Crystal Palace knowing that a win in south east London will take them into third in the Premier League after an excellent run of form under Erik ten Hag. Palace's form, meanwhile, has been more circumspect since the World Cup break, picking up just one win from four matches. Eagles boss Patrick Vieira loved facing the Red Devils while tearing it up in Arsenal's midfield in the early noughties and will be looking for an upset here.

2 DAYS AGO