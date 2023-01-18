Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream: match preview. Manchester United go into their trip to Crystal Palace knowing that a win in south east London will take them into third in the Premier League after an excellent run of form under Erik ten Hag. Palace's form, meanwhile, has been more circumspect since the World Cup break, picking up just one win from four matches. Eagles boss Patrick Vieira loved facing the Red Devils while tearing it up in Arsenal's midfield in the early noughties and will be looking for an upset here.
TechRadar
Watch Medvedev vs Korda: live stream Australian Open tennis from anywhere today
Despite reaching the Australian Open final for the last two years running, Daniil Medvedev is only the No.7 seed at this year's tournament, and he'll be keen to remind the watching world of his prowess as he takes on 22-year-old rising star Sebastian Korda, who's being tipped for big things in 2023. Read on to find out how to watch a Medvedev vs Korda live stream from anywhere – and ways to watch Australian Open tennis absolutely FREE.
TechRadar
Nadal vs McDonald live stream: how to watch Australian Open tennis online 2023
Top-seed Rafael Nadal continues the defence of his Australian Open title as he faces off against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round today. The pair have only met once before, with Nadal winning in straight sets on clay in 2020, but the Spaniard hasn't been in great form in the lead-up to this tournament. Can the unseeded American record a shock victory against the two-times champion?
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
The Verge
Twitter Blue arrives on Android for $11 a month
Twitter has rolled out Twitter Blue to Android users a month after the service was relaunched on the platform’s iOS app. As seen in Twitter’s updated help page for Twitter Blue, Android users can now purchase a monthly subscription for $11 — the same price as iOS users. The service is currently still limited to users within the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.
Engadget
Twitter's Blue subscription comes to Android devices
The monthly option is $11, the same price as on iOS. Twitter Blue has arrived on Android, and just like on iOS, it will cost you $11 a month to pay for a subscription through Google Play. The social media website has updated its About page for Blue to add Android pricing for all the countries where the service is currently available, namely the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.
TechRadar
The internet of the future could download Red Dead Redemption 2 in nanoseconds
Get ready for blisteringly fast internet, folks. But don’t rush; you’ve got plenty of time to prepare for it. A team of researchers in Europe has developed a new way to transmit data (opens in new tab) at speeds that dwarf the fastest internet connections in the world - and they’ve done so using just a simple chip and light beam.
TechRadar
Boost Mobile is giving free 5G to all users, but you'll have to pony up for top speeds
5G speeds are coming to Boost Mobile (opens in new tab), with customers of the Aussie telco set to get 5G network access by early April this year. While 5G will automatically be available across all plans, only those paying for Boost Mobile’s most expensive recharge will receive uncapped speed.
TechCrunch
Google to cooperate with Indian authorities after losing bid to block Android antitrust ruling
India’s Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Google’s plea to block an antitrust order, instead giving the Android-maker just one additional week to comply with the Competition Commission of India’s directions. The matter will now go back to the country’s appellate tribunal, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal...
TechRadar
Samsung, we need to talk about the Cotton Flower Galaxy S23 color
It’s hard to give a new phone a new brand name, but Samsung has proven it’s even harder to name a phone color. While the company has left behind its ignominious history of foul phone names (the 'Samsung Galaxy SII, Epic 4G Touch on Sprint' being possibly the worst ever), recent leaks concerning Galaxy S23 colorways and branding show that it may run into new trouble with something as innocuous as beige.
Comments / 0