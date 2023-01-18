ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cutler, CA

Sheriffs are looking for an armed robbery suspect in Culter

By Michelle Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1GQA_0kINKdHn00

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – An armed robbery took place on Tuesday night in Cutler, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, TCSO Deputies say they were called to the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler for an armed robbery.

Deputies say when they arrived, they were told a man armed with a gun walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk.

No one was hurt during the robbery, but deputies are looking for the suspect involved.

If anyone has any information regarding this robbery they are asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or, send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno PD press conference on 8 arrests following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is hosting a press conference where Chief Paco Balderrama, along with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. They are discussing the results of a several-month-long collaborative investigation stemming from a violent armed robbery that occurred in Fresno. Police say this investigation culminated in the identification of […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: 2 arrests in Porterville for using and selling a controlled substance

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects were arrested after being found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of fentanyl, according to the Porterville Police Department. According to officers, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives contacted 38-year-old Scott Johnson of Porterville and 31-year-old Brian Neece of […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman hit by a car in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car in Visalia Thursday night according to the Visalia Police Department. On Thursday night at approximately 6:45 p.m. the officers of the Visalia Police Department say they responded to Jacob Street and Goshen Avenue regarding a traffic collision resulting in injury. Once officers arrived, police […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man arrested for DUI, illegal gun possession in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and being in possession of an illegal firearm Sunday afternoon, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officials say, on Sunday at around 3:22 a.m., a Porterville police officer observed a vehicle speeding through a residential neighborhood. A traffic enforcement stop […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Sheriff’s update on 6 dead in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference with Sheriff Mike Boudreaux on Tuesday afternoon with an update on the six shooting deaths that took place on Monday in Goshen. Deputies say that they responded at around 3:30 a.m. after a call came in as an active shooter. Upon arrival, […]
GOSHEN, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Local News in California: Six Dead Including a Teen Mom At Their Residence

Authorities are looking for at least two suspects after six people, including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting early on Monday at a home in central California. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 3.30 am to reports of multiple...
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman got her purse back after FOX26 News reported on the theft. The grandmother of two forgot her purse at a Fresno restaurant. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse behind in a booth at Flame It Burgers at Ashland and Chestnut in Fresno Monday afternoon.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for man found dead in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Thursday following the death of Marcelino Hernandez, 53. According to deputies, Hernandez was originally from Mexico and moved to Madera County about 10 years ago. He was found dead at his...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man arrested in connection to having meth, 'ghost gun'

A man was arrested Monday in connection to carrying a “ghost gun” and suspected methamphetamine in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Jose Guitron, 42, of Lost Hills was arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies in the 600 block of D Street. Guitron had a loaded un-serialized handgun — commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” — a high-capacity magazine, ammunition and suspected meth, the KCSO wrote in a news release.
WASCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies search for suspects in deadly Goshen shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six people were shot and killed in Tulare County, among the victims of a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby, according to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. Tulare County sheriffs are calling it a cartel-style execution. Authorities are actively searching for two suspects in this case. The shooting happened around […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed, hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle near Golden State and Ashlan in Fresno has been identified as 44-year-old Roberto Esparza according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. According to police, on Wednesday, January 11th, shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to Golden State Boulevard and Swift Avenue to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy