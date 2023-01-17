Read full article on original website
Ashley Smithman
Ashley Irene Smithman, 35, of Kingsford Heights, Indiana passed away Monday, January 16th, 2023. She was born on May 18th, 1987 in Valparaiso, Indiana to the late James G. Jones and Connie Ditto of Crawfordsville, Indiana. Ashley married Michael Smithman in September of 2014. He survives with their boys, Kaidyn,...
Therese A. Wing
Therese A. Wing, 92, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, January 16th, 2023 at 3:30 am in Valparaiso, Indiana. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 20th, 2023 at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. David Kime officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 am -11:00 am, in the Queen of all Saints Catholic Church Legacy Center. Arrangements are being handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington Street, Michigan City, Indiana.
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
Shirley Sater
Shirley A. Sater, 83, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023. Shirley was born May 7th, 1939 to Jessie N. and Hazel E. (Dorst) VanBibber. She was a homemaker and a member of the Rolling Prairie United Methodist Church. Shirley married Nolan L. Sater who preceded her...
Patricia Parrett
Patricia Ann Parrett, 87, of New Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at Hamilton Communities. Patricia was born on April 27th, 1935 in Louisville, KY, to John C. and Freda K. (Westerman) Ellaby. On February 23, 1957 in First Baptist Church, Michigan City, IN, she married Gene Thomas...
Remains of missing Illinois woman Cheyann Klus found 5 years after she was last seen
The remains of Cheyann Klus, a 22-year-old woman from a Chicago suburb who vanished in 2017, have been found, police and her family say.
Ice Fishing Cancelled for Winterfest
(La Porte, IN) - There will be no ice fishing during this year’s Winterfest in La Porte. The popular Ice Fishing Derby was set for January 28, but cancelled due to no ice on the lakes from the unseasonable weather the past several weeks. Winterfest begins January 27. The...
Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
It has more than 130 businesses, fashion stores, and boutiques. Here you can enjoy the shops of Chicago but buying at a better price. This is one of the best outlets in Chicago and one of the easiest to access from the city of Chicago since you can get there using the same train that goes to the OHare airport (Rosemont Station) and then a taxi will take you to the mall.
Indy man transporting 31 gallons of allergy meds busted in Texas after high-speed pursuit
NACOGDOCHES, COUNTY, Texas — An Indianapolis and Chicago man were arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Texas spanned multiple counties and ended in the discovery that the suspects were transporting more than 31 gallons of prescription antihistamine medicine. According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Department, Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
New bus company extends service to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new bus company is coming to South Bend, with service beginning at the end of January. Megabus, in partnership with Miller Transportation, is expanding its services to South Bend starting January 25. The partnership also reaches to other cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit.
Car pinned under truck in Calumet City
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.
No Contact Order Imposed on Sullivan
(La Porte, IN) - A former longtime public servant made his initial appearance in La Porte Circuit Court yesterday. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah is accused of going inside the home of a woman without her permission in Noble Township. He allegedly fondled himself in her bedroom and had contact with some of her undergarments.
6 Bedroom Fixer-Upper Home For Sale In Illinois For $1
Are you tired of living in a boring, brand-new house with all the amenities? Look no further! Introducing the ultimate fixer-upper: the abandoned and likely condemned property on S. La Salle St. in Chicago. This gem of a property is listed for the steal of a deal at only $1.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Gary, Indiana
GARY, Ind. (CBS) – A 64-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car in Gary, Indiana Tuesday evening. Gary police said around 6:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 4th and Taney Street for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Driver fires shots at would-be carjackers in Oak Lawn
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Charges in House Hit with Gunfire
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with bullets fired recently into a residence in Michigan City. Trenten Strawmier, 25, is charged with Criminal Recklessness and Possession of Methamphetamine, both Level 5 Felonies and Level 4 Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. According...
Woman, 63, reported missing from Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks from the Austin neighborhood. Marlene Taylor-Doss, 63, was last seen by her son around 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at her home in the 700 block of North Waller Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings
At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
