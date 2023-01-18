ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Moorestown High student lauded for community service

Moorestown High School senior Kelly Hall has been selected as the 2023 Rotary Student Citizen of the Year for her dedication to helping others through various community service projects. Hall has been involved in the William Allen Middle School (WAMS) theater program for the past five years serving as a...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Firm projects student enrollment increases for Hopewell Valley Regional School District in next 10 years

Hundreds of new students are projected to enroll at the Hopewell Valley Regional School District in the coming years following the completion of three residential housing developments in Hopewell Township. Representatives of SLAM Collaborative, a design firm in Philadelphia, made a presentation on the projected enrollment numbers to school board...
HOPEWELL, NJ
centraljersey.com

LaRusso, Drake to lead East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education

Two veteran school board members and a newcomer were sworn into office at the East Windsor Regional School District’s annual school board reorganization meeting. Returning school board members Nicole LaRusso and Bertrand Fougnies were sworn into office for three-year terms, along with newcomer Jagruti Patel. School Board Secretary Paul Todd administered the oath of office to the board members at the meeting on Jan. 9.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
Tri-Town News

Jackson Sun On Campus, Jan. 18

Kristina Donza of Jackson has been named to the Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock, Pa., dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester. Angelina N. Lopiccolo, a State University of New York, Canton, N.Y., veterinary technology major from Jackson, has earned dean’s list honors during the Fall 2022 semester.
JACKSON, NJ
njbmagazine.com

NJ Community Capital Donates $50K to NJ Municipalities

New Jersey Community Capital (NJCC), the state’s largest community development financial institution (CDFI), has donated a total of $50,000 to the municipalities of Newark, Paterson, Camden, Trenton and New Brunswick. Each will receive $10,000 in funding for specific community organizations or initiatives focused on economic development, youth programs, public health and more. The donation is part of NJCC’s commitment to this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday celebration theme – “It starts with me: cultivating a beloved community mindset to transform unjust systems.”
NEWARK, NJ
centraljersey.com

Community Bulletin Board: Edison: Jan. 17

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
EDISON, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

Community Bulletin Board: East Brunswick: Jan. 17

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton Downtown Association Selects Greater Trenton’s Bryan Evans as Chairman

The Trenton Downtown Association (TDA) recently announced the appointment of Greater Trenton’s own Bryan Evans as the organization’s Chairman. As a champion for New Jersey’s Capital City with years of experience in economic development, Evans brings a great deal of passion, commitment, and knowledge to his role as TDA’s Board Chair. Evans, who also serves on the boards of The Father Center of New Jersey and United Way of Northern New Jersey, is joined in his new role by a TDA executive committee which includes William “Butch” Osterman, Vice Chair; Anne LaBate, Treasurer; and Cassandra “Cassie” Sanchez, Secretary.
TRENTON, NJ
Princeton Packet

Three veteran Princeton police officers move up the ranks

Three veteran Princeton police officers have been promoted to higher ranks. Detective Sgt. Thomas Lagomarsino was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, and Cpl. Don Mathews was promoted to sergeant. Detective Eric Dawson was promoted to corporal. Lagomarsino joined the Princeton Police Department in 2006. He served as a patrolman...
PRINCETON, NJ
Register News

Hopson, Pullion lead Burlington County Board of Commissioners

The Burlington County Board of Commissioners reorganized selecting Felicia Hopson to lead as board director and Commissioner Tom Pullion to serve as deputy director. “During my four years serving on this Board, I’ve seen how our County government has made a difference,” Hopson said. “We are a leader in protecting public safety and public health. We helped our veterans obtain more than $15 million in benefits. We supported and promoted our small businesses. We enhanced our county parks and created additional trails. And we did all that and still kept our county affordable with the lowest average county tax in New Jersey.”
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
