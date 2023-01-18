Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
After killing a 13-year-old and confessing it on instagram, teen asked how to hide the dead bodyWestland DailyBensalem Township, PA
NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia AreaMarilyn JohnsonNew York City, NY
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Monroe school referendum to renovate and add to district buildings set for March 14
Monroe voters will head to the polls in March to decide on a referendum that will allow – if approved – the Monroe Township School District to renovate and add to school district buildings. The $103.6 million referendum on March 14, would address the issue of unhoused students...
After community pushback, Joshi administration will not pursue plans to relocate Clara Barton Branch Library
EDISON – The Clara Barton Branch Public Library will remain open at 141 Hoover Ave. In a letter addressed to “Clara Barton Neighbors” on Jan. 19, Mayor Sam Joshi said after “careful consideration, I am announcing that my administration will not pursue relocating the Clara Barton Branch Library.”
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown High student lauded for community service
Moorestown High School senior Kelly Hall has been selected as the 2023 Rotary Student Citizen of the Year for her dedication to helping others through various community service projects. Hall has been involved in the William Allen Middle School (WAMS) theater program for the past five years serving as a...
Firm projects student enrollment increases for Hopewell Valley Regional School District in next 10 years
Hundreds of new students are projected to enroll at the Hopewell Valley Regional School District in the coming years following the completion of three residential housing developments in Hopewell Township. Representatives of SLAM Collaborative, a design firm in Philadelphia, made a presentation on the projected enrollment numbers to school board...
LaRusso, Drake to lead East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education
Two veteran school board members and a newcomer were sworn into office at the East Windsor Regional School District’s annual school board reorganization meeting. Returning school board members Nicole LaRusso and Bertrand Fougnies were sworn into office for three-year terms, along with newcomer Jagruti Patel. School Board Secretary Paul Todd administered the oath of office to the board members at the meeting on Jan. 9.
Jackson Sun On Campus, Jan. 18
Kristina Donza of Jackson has been named to the Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock, Pa., dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester. Angelina N. Lopiccolo, a State University of New York, Canton, N.Y., veterinary technology major from Jackson, has earned dean’s list honors during the Fall 2022 semester.
Capital City Cancer Classic NJ takes center stage in Mercer County Saturday
By now, if you are a fan of area basketball, you will have probably heard the story of Joe Richardson. The former United States Marine, Trenton police officer, and Trenton High School boys basketball coach battled cancer twice–including a brutal battle with blood cancer–but has been in remission for years.
njbmagazine.com
NJ Community Capital Donates $50K to NJ Municipalities
New Jersey Community Capital (NJCC), the state’s largest community development financial institution (CDFI), has donated a total of $50,000 to the municipalities of Newark, Paterson, Camden, Trenton and New Brunswick. Each will receive $10,000 in funding for specific community organizations or initiatives focused on economic development, youth programs, public health and more. The donation is part of NJCC’s commitment to this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday celebration theme – “It starts with me: cultivating a beloved community mindset to transform unjust systems.”
N.J. school district’s funding is unconstitutionally low, lawyers tell appeals court
A New Jersey appeals court heard arguments Tuesday about state funding for the Lakewood school district, which lawyers for a public school parents group argue is so low that it violates students’ rights. In the predominantly Orthodox Jewish community in Ocean County, all but 6,000 of the district’s 50,000...
Jackson zoners approve house of worship in Swanborne application
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment have approved the final component of the Swanborne, LLC, application – a house of worship on South Hope Chapel Road. The board’s 7-0 vote to grant preliminary and final site plan approval for the house of worship...
Community Bulletin Board: Edison: Jan. 17
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
$50M Investment As Campbell's Relocates Jobs To Camden County
Hundreds of new Campbell Soup Co jobs are expected to relocate to New Jersey with the consolidation of snack business offices in Connecticut and North Carolina, the food giant's officials announced. Campbell's is moving an estimated 330 jobs to its Camden location, bringing the total jobs there to 1,600. "We’re...
Community Bulletin Board: East Brunswick: Jan. 17
Chamber of Commerce announces 31st annual Spinnaker Award honorees
The Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce (EMACC) has announced the honorees for the Annual Spinnaker Awards 2023. Now in its 31st year, the Spinnaker Awards honors businesses and individuals who give of themselves to make life better for everyone in eastern Monmouth County, according to a press release. “The...
trentondaily.com
Trenton Downtown Association Selects Greater Trenton’s Bryan Evans as Chairman
The Trenton Downtown Association (TDA) recently announced the appointment of Greater Trenton’s own Bryan Evans as the organization’s Chairman. As a champion for New Jersey’s Capital City with years of experience in economic development, Evans brings a great deal of passion, commitment, and knowledge to his role as TDA’s Board Chair. Evans, who also serves on the boards of The Father Center of New Jersey and United Way of Northern New Jersey, is joined in his new role by a TDA executive committee which includes William “Butch” Osterman, Vice Chair; Anne LaBate, Treasurer; and Cassandra “Cassie” Sanchez, Secretary.
Three veteran Princeton police officers move up the ranks
Three veteran Princeton police officers have been promoted to higher ranks. Detective Sgt. Thomas Lagomarsino was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, and Cpl. Don Mathews was promoted to sergeant. Detective Eric Dawson was promoted to corporal. Lagomarsino joined the Princeton Police Department in 2006. He served as a patrolman...
Hopson, Pullion lead Burlington County Board of Commissioners
The Burlington County Board of Commissioners reorganized selecting Felicia Hopson to lead as board director and Commissioner Tom Pullion to serve as deputy director. “During my four years serving on this Board, I’ve seen how our County government has made a difference,” Hopson said. “We are a leader in protecting public safety and public health. We helped our veterans obtain more than $15 million in benefits. We supported and promoted our small businesses. We enhanced our county parks and created additional trails. And we did all that and still kept our county affordable with the lowest average county tax in New Jersey.”
This Mercer County City Ranks In The Top 3 Best for Your Insta
There are a ton of places throughout the state of New Jersey that is worth making the drive just for a good photo moment. There are plenty of cities and beautiful towns that are the perfect backdrops for your Instagram pictures, but on a new list, this Mercer County city has been named the third most picturesque city in all of New Jersey.
Exciting Stores Announced for New Monmouth County, NJ Shopping Center
This new year has started with news of retailers closing shop. Luckily, every now and then we get good news like this. I'm sure you are very familiar with this busy intersection. Ah yes, Route 35 and Deal Road in Ocean Township. This is one of those Jersey Shore intersections...
Jackson police chief makes two promotions; welcomes new officers
JACKSON — Two veteran police officers were promoted and five recruits joined the Jackson Police Department as full-time officers during a ceremony conducted at the Township Council’s Jan. 17 meeting in the municipal building. Police Chief Matthew Kunz thanked the members of the governing body and the administration...
