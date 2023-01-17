Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Construction on Campus: Universities are Establishing Unique ProjectsBuilding Indiana BusinessSouth Bend, IN
Well-known retail chain closing another store in IndianaKristen WaltersElkhart, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersMishawaka, IN
Related
hometownnewsnow.com
Ashley Smithman
Ashley Irene Smithman, 35, of Kingsford Heights, Indiana passed away Monday, January 16th, 2023. She was born on May 18th, 1987 in Valparaiso, Indiana to the late James G. Jones and Connie Ditto of Crawfordsville, Indiana. Ashley married Michael Smithman in September of 2014. He survives with their boys, Kaidyn,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Bruce Robert Brown
Bruce Brown, 64, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away peacefully Friday, January 13th, 2023, at Northwest Health - La Porte. He was born October 16th, 1958, in Heidelberg, Germany, the son of the late Leroy Brown and Lila (Cavin) Brown. Born in Heidelberg, Germany but raised within a US Army...
hometownnewsnow.com
Jane "Andee" Lovin
Jane "Andee" Lovin, 72, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, December 29th, 2022 at 3:34 am in Life Care Center of Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana. Cremation will take place with a private family service being conducted. Arrangements are being handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington Street, Michigan City, Indiana.
hometownnewsnow.com
Therese A. Wing
Therese A. Wing, 92, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, January 16th, 2023 at 3:30 am in Valparaiso, Indiana. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 20th, 2023 at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. David Kime officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 am -11:00 am, in the Queen of all Saints Catholic Church Legacy Center. Arrangements are being handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington Street, Michigan City, Indiana.
hometownnewsnow.com
Ice Fishing Cancelled for Winterfest
(La Porte, IN) - There will be no ice fishing during this year’s Winterfest in La Porte. The popular Ice Fishing Derby was set for January 28, but cancelled due to no ice on the lakes from the unseasonable weather the past several weeks. Winterfest begins January 27. The...
hometownnewsnow.com
No Contact Order Imposed on Sullivan
(La Porte, IN) - A former longtime public servant made his initial appearance in La Porte Circuit Court yesterday. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah is accused of going inside the home of a woman without her permission in Noble Township. He allegedly fondled himself in her bedroom and had contact with some of her undergarments.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in House Hit with Gunfire
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with bullets fired recently into a residence in Michigan City. Trenten Strawmier, 25, is charged with Criminal Recklessness and Possession of Methamphetamine, both Level 5 Felonies and Level 4 Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. According...
hometownnewsnow.com
Crowded Field in Race for Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - There’s no shortage of Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for mayor in Michigan City. Angie Nelson Deuitch and Michael Mack, who are both members of the city council, have entered the race along with La Porte County County Mark Yagelski and former city councilman Johnny Stimley.
hometownnewsnow.com
Johnson Road Closed by Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - A stretch of Johnson Road near Michigan City is completely closed because of a car striking a utility pole this afternoon. La Porte County Highway Department Superintendent Al Stevens said no traffic is being allowed on Johnson Road from Pahs Road to U.S. 20. Coolspring...
hometownnewsnow.com
Johnson Road Reopens After Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - A stretch of Johnson Road near Michigan City has reopened after a car broke a NIPSCO pole yesterday afternoon. A high voltage power line wound up on the car, which came to rest upside down. Johnson Road was closed from Pahs Road to U.S. 20...
hometownnewsnow.com
Crash Involving School Bus Alcohol Related
(Michigan City, IN) - Police say alcohol was involved in a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus in Michigan City. Daniel Ward, 43, is charged with Level 4 Felony Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Bodily Injury. According to authorities, Ward on January 12 was traveling at a high rate...
hometownnewsnow.com
Bait Shop Hit Hard by No Ice
(La Porte, IN) - No ice on the lakes is putting a freeze on sales at a La Porte bait shop. Eddie Hueston at Pine Lake Bait and Taxidermy said his only customers right now are buying crickets and other forms of live bait to feed their lizards and other reptiles they keep as pets at home.
hometownnewsnow.com
Prison Fire Death Under Investigation
(Michigan City, IN) - Authorities are investigating an inmate at Indiana State Prison being found dead in a weekend fire. Reports indicate 48-year-old Michael Smith died in a fire in his cell on Saturday. Two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals and released. Whether the survivors were inmates or workers at the prison was not disclosed.
hometownnewsnow.com
Loud Exhaust Results in Drug Bust
(Kingsford Heights, IN) - A loud muffler caught the attention of police, who arrested the driver for allegedly having a variety of drugs in Kingsford Heights. Matthew Rancatore, 34, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. Nearly two weeks ago, an officer hearing the loud exhaust began following him and...
hometownnewsnow.com
Thief Strikes La Porte Area Neighborhood
(La Porte County, IN) - Various items were reported stolen from two vehicles outside homes in the same neighborhood outside La Porte. La Porte County Police were called Saturday morning to Sunrise Boulevard and Bordeaux Drive near Crichfield Elementary School. A purse along with a Bluetooth and other electronic equipment...
Comments / 0