4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: United Airlines, Moderna, IBM and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Moderna rose 7.5% after the pharmaceutical company said Tuesday that its RSV vaccine is 84% effective in preventing disease in older adults. A clinical trial also showed no safety concerns for the vaccine, which uses the same messenger RNA technology as the Moderna Covid-19 shot.
Procter & Gamble Revenue and Profit Fall as Company Looks to Higher Prices to Offset Declining Sales
Procter & Gamble reported falling revenue and profit on Thursday, as higher prices struggled to offset dropping sales volumes and foreign exchange headwinds. All of the company's divisions reported declining sales volume in the quarter. The company slightly lifted its outlook for 2023 sales growth to a range of 4%...
Zacks.com
Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
These Two Dividend Kings With 4% Yields Will Kickstart Your Portfolio In 2023
The dividend kings, or companies that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years, are an elite group. To qualify, companies generally need to be able to generate lots of cash, do it consistently over time and be at least somewhat impervious to economic cycles. Two companies that...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
Zacks.com
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023
NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Jan 17, 2023
Wall Street remained closed on Monday to celebrate MLK Day, usually observed on the third Monday in January. Fourth-quarter earnings numbers released by big banks in the previous session primarily moved the markets. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial...
US stocks fall as key economic indicator slips while Wall Street giants report mixed earnings
US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as investors digested earnings from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
Why Kopin Shares Are Trading 20% Lower Thursday
Kopin Corporation KOPN shares are trading lower by 21.07% to $1.26 Thursday afternoon after the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. Kopin sees fourth-quarter sales of some $11.00 million to $11.50 million, which is lower than the analyst consensus estimate of $12.55 million. "On January 5, 2023, we...
Wells Fargo suffered 50% profit loss during the fourth quarter
Wells Fargo suffered a 50% profit loss during the fourth quarter last year after a $3 billion penalty was assessed by a government agency for a six-year loan mismanagement scandal.
Wells Fargo Stock Slides As Analysts Weigh-In On Q4 Earnings Beat
A pair of analysts' downgrades has Wells Fargo stock trading lower Tuesday following last week's better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings.
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo: Trading the Bank Stocks on the Earnings Reports
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citigroup all opened lower on Friday after reporting earnings.
financemagnates.com
Retail Investors Confident about Portfolio despite 2022 Bear Market
A majority of retail investors (69%) are feeling confident about their investment portfolio despite the prolonged bear market that troubled financial markets in 2022. This comes as more investors feel more relaxed about the perceived threat of inflation. Also, most retail investors (67%) feel positive or have mixed feelings about...
investing.com
Ericsson shares slide as earnings disappoint
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Ericsson on Friday reported lower than expected fourth-quarter core earnings as sales of 5G equipment slowed in high-margin markets such as the United States, sending the Swedish company's shares to their lowest since 2018. Ericsson (BS:ERICAs) is the latest tech company to show the impact of customers tightening...
financemagnates.com
Coinbase Stops Operations in Japan Due to Market Volatility
Coinbase Global Inc, one of the biggest and publicly-listed (NASDAQ:COIN) cryptocurrency exchanges, announced on Wednesday it is halting its operations in Japan due to the severe market slump and heightened volatility observed during previous months. Harsh Conditions Force Coinbase to Make Tough Decisions. According to Coinbase's blog post, all customers...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview: Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial WTFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2023-01-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Wintrust Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.58. Wintrust Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
