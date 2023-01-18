ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: United Airlines, Moderna, IBM and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Moderna rose 7.5% after the pharmaceutical company said Tuesday that its RSV vaccine is 84% effective in preventing disease in older adults. A clinical trial also showed no safety concerns for the vaccine, which uses the same messenger RNA technology as the Moderna Covid-19 shot.
Zacks.com

Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat

FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Zacks.com

5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023

NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
ALABAMA STATE
Zacks.com

Stock Market News for Jan 17, 2023

Wall Street remained closed on Monday to celebrate MLK Day, usually observed on the third Monday in January. Fourth-quarter earnings numbers released by big banks in the previous session primarily moved the markets. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Benzinga

Why Kopin Shares Are Trading 20% Lower Thursday

Kopin Corporation KOPN shares are trading lower by 21.07% to $1.26 Thursday afternoon after the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. Kopin sees fourth-quarter sales of some $11.00 million to $11.50 million, which is lower than the analyst consensus estimate of $12.55 million. "On January 5, 2023, we...
financemagnates.com

Retail Investors Confident about Portfolio despite 2022 Bear Market

A majority of retail investors (69%) are feeling confident about their investment portfolio despite the prolonged bear market that troubled financial markets in 2022. This comes as more investors feel more relaxed about the perceived threat of inflation. Also, most retail investors (67%) feel positive or have mixed feelings about...
investing.com

Ericsson shares slide as earnings disappoint

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Ericsson on Friday reported lower than expected fourth-quarter core earnings as sales of 5G equipment slowed in high-margin markets such as the United States, sending the Swedish company's shares to their lowest since 2018. Ericsson (BS:ERICAs) is the latest tech company to show the impact of customers tightening...
financemagnates.com

Coinbase Stops Operations in Japan Due to Market Volatility

Coinbase Global Inc, one of the biggest and publicly-listed (NASDAQ:COIN) cryptocurrency exchanges, announced on Wednesday it is halting its operations in Japan due to the severe market slump and heightened volatility observed during previous months. Harsh Conditions Force Coinbase to Make Tough Decisions. According to Coinbase's blog post, all customers...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial WTFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2023-01-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Wintrust Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.58. Wintrust Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy