Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More
In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey Writers, two members of the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) earn a trip to the upcoming All-Star Game, and two prospects are continuing their strong seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Matthew Poitras Stays...
Miller Time in Buffalo: Ryan Miller’s number hangs in Buffalo Sabres history
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This is a night many Buffalo Sabres fans have had circled on their calendars for months. Former goalie Ryan Miller’s name and number will hang in the KeyBank Center rafters alongside other Sabres legends. The energy is expected to be electric at KeyBank Center with fans from across the region descending […]
Hasek assists Sabres in honoring Ryan Miller
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Miller grew up idolizing goalie Dominik Hasek, and upon signing with the Buffalo Sabres in 2002, fantasized of one day having his name and number hang from the arena rafters. Not only did Miller’s dream become reality on Thursday night, he was wowed by having Hasek appear by video from […]
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Exits in final minute
Pacioretty sustained what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury in the final minute of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Given how late the injury occurred, it's unlikely there will be an update on Pacioretty's status following the contest. The winger missed nearly three months while recovering from an Achilles injury, and he grabbed at the same leg that he hurt previously. There should be an update on the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
Bucks' Brook Lopez blames Gary Trent Jr.'s headband for first career ejection: 'It was talking to me'
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a much-needed 130-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, in what was a highly entertaining game despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They also had to play the final 6:40 without Brook Lopez, who was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career following an altercation near the Raptors bench.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Multi-point performance in win
Wilson scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Capitals to a 4-0 win over the Coyotes on Thursday. Wilson scored a power-play goal by redirecting Dmitry Orlov's point shot to extend the Capitals' lead to 3-0. He would also pick up an assist on Sonny Milano's goal earlier in the second period. Ever since returning from a torn ACL, Wilson notched his first multi-point game and has three points in six games. The Canadian forward should continue to skate in the Capitals' top-six forward core and second power-play unit.
Sabres solve roster puzzle with Vinnie Hinostroza clearing waivers
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres can stop piling up the paper transactions in order to keep three goaltenders on the roster. Vinnie Hinostroza went unclaimed after being placed on waivers Wednesday, allowing the Sabres to assign the veteran forward to Rochester. The move eases a roster logjam for the Sabres created by rookie goaltender […]
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games
Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Expected to be in net Thursday
Hill is expected to start at home against Detroit on Thursday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic. Hill stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 4-2 win against Florida in his last start Jan. 12. He's 10-3-1 with a 2.68 GAA and .907 save percentage in 16 contests this season. The Red Wings have lost their last three games, bringing their record down to 18-17-8.
Islanders fall to fellow playoff hopeful Sabres in overtime
BUFFALO — One team at KeyBank Center on Thursday looked like it was ready to make a run at a playoff berth. It wasn’t the Islanders. They can now add the Sabres to the list of teams they’ll need to fend off if the postseason is in the cards, though that looks less likely than ever following a 3-2 overtime loss at Buffalo’s hands on Thursday night. It’s the third game in four in which the Islanders have scored first and blown the lead — as Victor Olofsson tied it and Dylan Cozens won it for the Sabres just 12 seconds into the...
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Close to returning?
Although Tarasenko (hand) won't play Thursday versus Nashville, coach Craig Berube believes the 31-year-old winger is "close to telling him" when he'll be ready to return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Although Tarasenko will miss a ninth straight contest Thursday, it sounds like he'll likely be ready to return sooner...
Rays' Trevor Kelley: Joins Tampa Bay on NRI deal
Kelley agreed to a minor-league deal with the Rays on Wednesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The right-hander has struggled to a 7.13 ERA in 32 career MLB appearances, including a 6.08 ERA for the Brewers in 2022 over 23.2 innings of work in 18 games. He'll have an outside chance of making the Rays out of spring training with a strong showing in the Grapefruit League.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable Thursday
Gobert (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors. Gobert has been dealing with a sore right groin and sat out Wednesday against the Nuggets, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's unavailable once again, Naz Reid should continue to see increased run.
Sabres establish Ryan Miller Legacy Fund to support Courage of Carly Fund
This gift from the Sabres grow year over year through support from the team, players and staff, and fans. Ryan Miller's on-ice contributions to the Buffalo Sabres organization include saves and statistics that made him a fan favorite, but his connection to the people of Buffalo solidified his stance as a true Hall of Famer.
Red Wings snap 3-game skid with 3-2 win over Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ville Husso made 33 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Lucas Raymond, Dominik Kubalik and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings, who had lost six of...
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday
Brown (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against Golden State. Brown was able to fully practice Wednesday, but he's still considered a question mark for Thursday's contest due to right adductor tightness, which has sidelined him for three straight games. He was initially expected to miss about a week, so he appears to be on track with his rehab and should return soon. Before his absence, Brown posted a season-high 41 points (15-21 FG) in a win over New Orleans.
Suns' Chris Paul: Practices Wednesday
Paul (hip) practiced fully Wednesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Paul has missed the last five games due to a right hip injury, but it's encouraging that he went through a full practice Wednesday. Coach Monty Williams didn't indicate whether Paul would be available for Thursday's game against the Nets, but the 37-year-old appears to at least be progressing in his recovery.
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Remains limited Wednesday
Hodgins (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports. Hodgins didn't do much during the Giants' walk-through practice Tuesday and remained limited Wednesday due to an ankle injury he presumably suffered during the team's wild-card win over Minnesota this past weekend. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but as of now, Hodgins doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia. The Oregon State product topped the century mark in the postseason opener, finishing with eight receptions on nine targets for 105 yards and a score, and he has quickly turned into Daniel Jones' top pass catcher. Over the Giants' past six games, Hodgins has totaled 33 catches on 42 targets for 355 yards and five scores.
Bills' Cole Beasley: Finds paydirt in wild-card round
Beasley brought in two of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 wild-card victory over the Dolphins. Making his third appearance for Buffalo since ending his brief retirement and joining the Bills' practice squad, Beasley saw his largest role to date in the postseason opener. Beasley and Khalil Shakir both played exactly 30 of the Bills' 72 offensive snaps, with the two wideouts splitting the No. 3 receiver role in place of Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring), who was inactive for the contest. Though Beasley had a costly drop in the contest in which the ball bounced off his chest and into the waiting arms of a Miami defender for an interception, the 33-year-old made up for it by scoring a go-ahead six-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Beasley may not have an opportunity to build on the performance in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Bengals, as McKenzie appears on track to play and could reclaim the No. 3 wideout role.
Reds' Matt Reynolds: Outrighted to Triple-A
Reynolds cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville by the Reds on Thursday. Reynolds has the option to decline the outright assignment and elect free agency if he wants, so it's yet to be determined whether he'll remain in the organization. The 32-year-old has a career .630 OPS over parts of five seasons at the major-league level.
