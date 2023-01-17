ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

What forensic experts say about evidence seized from Bryan Kohberger’s home in the Idaho murders case

Authorities have lifted the lid on alleged evidence found in the home of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger, marking the latest development in a horror case that has gripped the nation for two months. A search warrant was executed at Mr Kohberger’s apartment in Pullman, Washington, on 30 December, the same day he was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania on charges for the 13 November stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho. A record of evidence recovered during the apartment search was unsealed on Wednesday, revealing the seizure of 15...
PULLMAN, WA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Opinion: Fracking in Ohio's state parks is a recipe for disaster

The new state law requiring Ohio state parks to allow fracking on public lands is a recipe for ecological and economic disaster in Ohio. If there is just one methane leak poisoning groundwater with toxins and waste products from fracking fluid, there will be a mass exodus of talented people and good jobs fleeing Ohio. And those people and jobs may not return. We have only to look as far as Flint, Michigan to see the lasting...
OHIO STATE

