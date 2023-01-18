The Hale’iwa Outrigger Canoe Club “HOCC” is a registered non-profit sporting organization on the North Shore in our quiet little town of Hale’iwa, practicing at Haleiwa Beach Park. HOCC’s main goals are to support and entice a growing community of outrigger participants of all levels. They are dedicated to the needs of the individual paddler in efforts to aid them in achieving their goals in competition, recreation, personal fitness, preservation of Hawaiian culture, and respect for our ‘aina and kai. The club’s program is designed to capture the popularity of the sport in Hawaii as a source of pride to its birthplace. As the program expands the lives of their paddlers, their lives will be enriched beyond competitive experience. Through these experiences they become confident, intelligent contributors to our Hawaiian culture.

