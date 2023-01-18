ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: 2023 Hawaiʻi State Legislature Opens

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The 2023 legislative session kicked off on Wednesday with the customary ceremonies and speeches at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol. (BIVN) – Both the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives and Hawaiʻi State Senate began the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday, marking the opening day with speeches, music, and cultural ceremonies.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Longtime Hawaii Politician Ron Menor Has Died

Ron Menor, a longtime Hawaii politician who brought decades of “passionate service” to elected seats in the Legislature and Honolulu City Council, has died. He was 67. Gov. Josh Green announced the news Tuesday evening, saying that Menor died a day earlier following an “unexpected medical emergency.”
HONOLULU, HI
northshorenews.com

Mahalo to all our volunteers for a spectacular 2022!

While we at the Chamber are the most enthusiastic and optimistic we have been in years, we realize we face several frustrating challenges. The snail-like progress of the development of Haleiwa walkways is just one. The North Shore has become a must-see stop for visitors. They love our small-town country...
HALEIWA, HI
northshorenews.com

North Shore Chamber of Commerce Member Spotlight: Hale’iwa Outrigger Canoe Club

The Hale’iwa Outrigger Canoe Club “HOCC” is a registered non-profit sporting organization on the North Shore in our quiet little town of Hale’iwa, practicing at Haleiwa Beach Park. HOCC’s main goals are to support and entice a growing community of outrigger participants of all levels. They are dedicated to the needs of the individual paddler in efforts to aid them in achieving their goals in competition, recreation, personal fitness, preservation of Hawaiian culture, and respect for our ‘aina and kai. The club’s program is designed to capture the popularity of the sport in Hawaii as a source of pride to its birthplace. As the program expands the lives of their paddlers, their lives will be enriched beyond competitive experience. Through these experiences they become confident, intelligent contributors to our Hawaiian culture.
HALEIWA, HI
KHON2

EPA’s consent order to shut down Red Hill

Oahu residents will get another chance tonight to learn about the Environmental Protection Agency’s consent order with the Navy on how to shut down Red Hill. This is after an emotional meeting last night. Amy Miller, enforcement director for the EPA’s Pacific Southwest region joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the town hall/open house.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy Dean’s List for Fall 2022

The following students from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. The Dean’s List requires students to have completed 12 or more credits for a letter grade achieving a grade point average of at least 3.5 (B+) for the semester:
HILO, HI
northshorenews.com

Pupukea Seniors

Seniors in Hawaii aren’t sitting around knitting and watching reruns on TV; they are out and about being active Island wide. On Oahu supported by the City and County of Honolulu there are currently 32 active senior groups with over 3,500 senior citizens. These groups participate in a wide array of various activities amongst themselves as well as large gettogethers.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
HONOLULU, HI

