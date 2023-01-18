Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
New transitional ‘kauhale’ village for the homeless planned for urban core
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plans are moving forward to put in another village aimed at housing the homeless in Oahu’s urban core. The site currently being considered is located off Middle Street near the Keehi Transfer Station. City officials confirm plans are underway to transform the parcel into the island’s...
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: 2023 Hawaiʻi State Legislature Opens
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The 2023 legislative session kicked off on Wednesday with the customary ceremonies and speeches at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol. (BIVN) – Both the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives and Hawaiʻi State Senate began the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday, marking the opening day with speeches, music, and cultural ceremonies.
Longtime Hawaii Politician Ron Menor Has Died
Ron Menor, a longtime Hawaii politician who brought decades of “passionate service” to elected seats in the Legislature and Honolulu City Council, has died. He was 67. Gov. Josh Green announced the news Tuesday evening, saying that Menor died a day earlier following an “unexpected medical emergency.”
northshorenews.com
Mahalo to all our volunteers for a spectacular 2022!
While we at the Chamber are the most enthusiastic and optimistic we have been in years, we realize we face several frustrating challenges. The snail-like progress of the development of Haleiwa walkways is just one. The North Shore has become a must-see stop for visitors. They love our small-town country...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Ikaika Anderson, Green's pick to lead DHHL, on fulfilling $600M spending plan
The Hawaiian Homes Commission is hoping for an extension to spend the $600 million that the state Legislature set aside for the agency in 2022. Newly appointed Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Director Ikaika Anderson said Wednesday he will work diligently with the existing timeline. But if an extension were...
northshorenews.com
North Shore Chamber of Commerce Member Spotlight: Hale’iwa Outrigger Canoe Club
The Hale’iwa Outrigger Canoe Club “HOCC” is a registered non-profit sporting organization on the North Shore in our quiet little town of Hale’iwa, practicing at Haleiwa Beach Park. HOCC’s main goals are to support and entice a growing community of outrigger participants of all levels. They are dedicated to the needs of the individual paddler in efforts to aid them in achieving their goals in competition, recreation, personal fitness, preservation of Hawaiian culture, and respect for our ‘aina and kai. The club’s program is designed to capture the popularity of the sport in Hawaii as a source of pride to its birthplace. As the program expands the lives of their paddlers, their lives will be enriched beyond competitive experience. Through these experiences they become confident, intelligent contributors to our Hawaiian culture.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A year after construction wrapped up, red tape keeps city’s $17M housing project for the homeless empty
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly a year after construction wrapped up on a $17 million homeless housing project in Iwilei, no one’s moved in. Meanwhile, a row of makeshift shelters line the sidewalk outside. And the city admits it doesn’t know when the Homeless Resource Center will open. Delays...
KHON2
EPA’s consent order to shut down Red Hill
Oahu residents will get another chance tonight to learn about the Environmental Protection Agency’s consent order with the Navy on how to shut down Red Hill. This is after an emotional meeting last night. Amy Miller, enforcement director for the EPA’s Pacific Southwest region joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the town hall/open house.
Vicky Cayetano Is No Longer A Civil Beat Columnist. Here’s Why
This is a tough one, folks. But ethics aren’t always convenient. I’m talking about Civil Beat’s ethics here, not Vicky’s. She has a much different and legitimate view of what happened last week at the state Campaign Spending Commission. This would have been her regular column...
New City Park rangers to counter unauthorized commercial activity at parks
The City said it is in the process of hiring four park rangers to deter unauthorized commercial activity at City parks, but the department is still trying to determine how much enforcement power these new rangers will have.
bigislandgazette.com
Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy Dean’s List for Fall 2022
The following students from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. The Dean’s List requires students to have completed 12 or more credits for a letter grade achieving a grade point average of at least 3.5 (B+) for the semester:
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid concerns about contamination’s spread, BWS says Navy denied testing ask
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In another feud surrounding the Red Hill water crisis, the Board of Water Supply is seeking to test the Navy’s water wells but the military appears unwilling to allow it. In a one-on-one interview with HNN, BWS Chief Engineer and Manager Ernie Lau expressed his frustration...
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
northshorenews.com
Pupukea Seniors
Seniors in Hawaii aren’t sitting around knitting and watching reruns on TV; they are out and about being active Island wide. On Oahu supported by the City and County of Honolulu there are currently 32 active senior groups with over 3,500 senior citizens. These groups participate in a wide array of various activities amongst themselves as well as large gettogethers.
From farm to table: Sun Farm Hawaii’s garden tour
Sun Farm Hawaii is a family run farm providing nourishing fruits, greens, flowers vegetables and herbs to the community of Oahu.
northshorenews.com
New North Shore and Windward McDonald’s Owner Celebrates Commitment to Community
Haleiwa, Laie and Temple Valley McDonald’s were recently purchased by longtime Maui owner/operator Grelyn Rosario. For the Rosario family, running Mc- Donald’s restaurants is a family business. Erlinda Rosario led the way starting with her first job as a crew member at McDonald’s of Waiakamilo on Oahu in...
Over 400 citations issued from Oahu red light cameras
Hundreds of red light citations have been sent out on Oahu in just under two months.
Flood advisory for central Oahu
The Department of Emergency Management has issued a flood advisory until 7 p.m. tonight for leeward and central Oahu.
KITV.com
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
