Colorado State

Thursday's Scores

Dayspring Christian Academy 41, Jefferson Academy 36. Mile High Adventist Academy 32, Denver Jewish Day School 23. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Price scores 23, E. Washington knocks off N. Colorado 83-75

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Ethan Price had 23 points in Eastern Washington's 83-75 victory over Northern Colorado on Thursday night. Price shot 9 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Eagles (13-7, 7-0 Big Sky Conference). Steele Venters finished 6 of 10 from the field to add 15 points. Tyreese Davis was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six assists. The Eagles picked up their ninth straight win.
Knecht scores 34, Northern Colorado defeats Idaho 73-67

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 34 points to spark Northern Colorado to a 73-67 victory over Idaho on Saturday night. Knecht had seven rebounds for the Bears (7-13, 2-6 Big Sky Conference). Daylen Kountz added 21 points and three steals. Brock Wisne pitched in with seven points, 12 rebounds and three steals.
