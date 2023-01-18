GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Ethan Price had 23 points in Eastern Washington's 83-75 victory over Northern Colorado on Thursday night. Price shot 9 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Eagles (13-7, 7-0 Big Sky Conference). Steele Venters finished 6 of 10 from the field to add 15 points. Tyreese Davis was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six assists. The Eagles picked up their ninth straight win.

GREELEY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO