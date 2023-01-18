Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Cubs Announce Major NewsOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season
"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
Centre Daily
Report: Titans, Rams Request to Interview Broncos OC Justin Outten
Following a solid (albeit brief) showing as the Denver Broncos' offensive play-caller, incumbent coordinator Justin Outten — in limbo until the team hires its new head coach — is drawing interest elsewhere. NFL Network'sTom Pelissero reported that the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams have requested interviews with...
For Kevin Warren, taking lead on Bears’ stadium project means embracing the patience required to do it right
As he prepared for a future leading the Bears as their new president and CEO, Kevin Warren drove out to the northwest suburbs and imagined what could be built on the 326-acre property at Arlington Park.
Centre Daily
‘On a Different Level’: Falcons Praise Ravens Trade Candidate Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson owns many titles. He's a former MVP, two-time Pro Bowler and Heisman Trophy winner ... and now, he may be a trade candidate. Better yet, Jackson could be the next Atlanta Falcon - as at least one insider has pinned the Dirty Birds as the leader in the clubhouse for his services and oddsmakers put the Falcons inside the top-3.
Popculture
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
Centre Daily
Cowboys vs. Bills Schedule: London International Game in 2023?
FRISCO - No team in the world draws like "America's Team,'' and the Dallas Cowboys haven't played overseas in the NFL's "International Series'' since 2014. The 2023 schedule calls for the Buffalo Bills to play a "home game'' in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And the Cowboys are on the schedule as being a "visitor'' for the Bills.
Centre Daily
Out of Gas? GM Les Snead Addresses Rams Lack of Assets
In sports, winning cures everything. When you're winning games, glaring flaws can be ignored or glossed over. However, once that winning stops, ignoring those flaws becomes nearly impossible. The Los Angeles Rams learned that lesson the hard way, as their lack of depth was exposed en route to a 5-12 season following their lifting of the Lombardi Trophy.
Centre Daily
Saints’ Assistant Ronald Curry to Serve on Senior Bowl Coaching Staff
New Orleans Saints QB coach and passing game coordinator Ronald Curry has been selected as one of the assistant coaches for the Senior Bowl. Curry will serve as the Offensive Coordinator for the National Team, which will include players like QBs Max Duggan (TCU), Jalen Hall (BYU), and Tulane RB Tyjae Spears.
Centre Daily
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Shares who he Sees Deshaun Watson as, Optimisic About the Future With QB1
Deshaun Watson missed 11 games in 2022 after sitting out the entirety of the 2021 season and it undoubtedly impacted his play in 2022. Going forward, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is optimistic. "There was things that Deshaun was working through," Stefanski said about Watson's return to the field...
Centre Daily
Bills vs. Bengals: ‘Laughs & Giggles’ is Higgins’ Hope with Hamlin
And isn't it amazing - for both Tee Higgins and Damar Hamlin - that such a statement, such a wish, can be part of the upcoming playoff weekend as the Cincinnati Bengals will play at the Buffalo Bills three weeks after Hamlin's near-death episode in Cincy on "Monday Night Football''?
Centre Daily
Aidan Hutchinson Named Finalist for Pepsi Rookie of the Year
Now that the 2022 NFL season is officially over for the Detroit Lions, it is time for award season. On Tuesday, it was announced that Aidan Hutchinson was named a finalist for Pepsi Rookie of the Year. CB Sauce Gardner, WR Chris Olave, RB Kenneth Walker, WR Garrett Wilson and...
Centre Daily
100 Days of Mocks: Three-Decade Drought Ends
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Everyone knows the Green Bay Packers don’t use first-round draft picks on receivers. They haven’t done that since grabbing Javon Walker in 2002 – 20 years ago. That’s nothing compared to running back. The Packers haven’t taken a running back in the...
Centre Daily
Dynasty Stock Watch Grades Weeks 14-18: Still Selling Kyler Murray
No one asked for it, yet here it is: the final installment of grades for my Dynasty Stock Watch series. Use the following links to find my grades for Weeks 1-4, 5-8 and 9-13. This week's batch of grades is a bit limited since there were no dynasty recommendations in Weeks 17 and 18 due to the back-to-back holiday weekends for Christmas and New Year’s.
Centre Daily
Falcons Rookie Recap: Why Terry Fontenot ‘Loves’ 2022 Draft Class
The first year of coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot's tenure with the Atlanta Falcons was centered around building a foundation, as a veteran-laden team finished 7-10 season, staying in the playoff mix all throughout but clearly lacking ingredients. Relative to expectations, it was a successful season -...
Centre Daily
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Adding Some Big Ben to Game in Offseason
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are marching into 2023 with high expectations for quarterback Kenny Pickett. And the now second-year passer is going to add a little bit to himself to help improve his game. At the NFL level, Pickett quickly showed he's not afraid to take hits. That being...
Centre Daily
Mahomes and His ‘Rogue Ninjas’
JuJu Smith-Schuster is seated by his locker at the Chiefs’ practice facility one afternoon in early December, nodding along to a reporter’s opening line of inquiry: Given his well-documented passion for anime—as a rookie in 2017, he celebrated a touchdown catch by mimicking a Dragon Ball Z attack move—to which of his favorite character ensembles would Smith-Schuster compare himself and his fellow Kansas City wide receivers?
Centre Daily
Sean Payton’s Interview With Panthers Is on Hold
Following the tragic passing of Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes, David Tepper and other Carolina Panthers representatives flew back to Charlotte Thursday, putting the interview with Sean Payton and others in New York on hold. Walkes was killed in a boating accident off the coast of Miami. He was 25.
Centre Daily
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: ILB Jack Campbell, Iowa Hawkeyes
The Las Vegas Raiders have four linebackers hitting free agency this offseason, which means the team will be busy evaluating their options via free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. The Raiders defense also finished the 2022 season with four linebackers listed on the injured reserve list and one on...
Centre Daily
PFF Ranks NFL Head Coach Openings, Colts on the Rise
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all rankings are subjective, but just two weeks after ESPN's Bill Barnwell rated the Indianapolis Colts the worst possible job opening, Pro Football Focus (PFF) thinks it's one of the best. PFF ranks the Colts second behind the Denver Broncos in...
Comments / 0