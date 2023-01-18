ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season

"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
Centre Daily

Report: Titans, Rams Request to Interview Broncos OC Justin Outten

Following a solid (albeit brief) showing as the Denver Broncos' offensive play-caller, incumbent coordinator Justin Outten — in limbo until the team hires its new head coach — is drawing interest elsewhere. NFL Network'sTom Pelissero reported that the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams have requested interviews with...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

‘On a Different Level’: Falcons Praise Ravens Trade Candidate Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson owns many titles. He's a former MVP, two-time Pro Bowler and Heisman Trophy winner ... and now, he may be a trade candidate. Better yet, Jackson could be the next Atlanta Falcon - as at least one insider has pinned the Dirty Birds as the leader in the clubhouse for his services and oddsmakers put the Falcons inside the top-3.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
Centre Daily

Cowboys vs. Bills Schedule: London International Game in 2023?

FRISCO - No team in the world draws like "America's Team,'' and the Dallas Cowboys haven't played overseas in the NFL's "International Series'' since 2014. The 2023 schedule calls for the Buffalo Bills to play a "home game'' in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And the Cowboys are on the schedule as being a "visitor'' for the Bills.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Out of Gas? GM Les Snead Addresses Rams Lack of Assets

In sports, winning cures everything. When you're winning games, glaring flaws can be ignored or glossed over. However, once that winning stops, ignoring those flaws becomes nearly impossible. The Los Angeles Rams learned that lesson the hard way, as their lack of depth was exposed en route to a 5-12 season following their lifting of the Lombardi Trophy.
Centre Daily

Saints’ Assistant Ronald Curry to Serve on Senior Bowl Coaching Staff

New Orleans Saints QB coach and passing game coordinator Ronald Curry has been selected as one of the assistant coaches for the Senior Bowl. Curry will serve as the Offensive Coordinator for the National Team, which will include players like QBs Max Duggan (TCU), Jalen Hall (BYU), and Tulane RB Tyjae Spears.
Centre Daily

Aidan Hutchinson Named Finalist for Pepsi Rookie of the Year

Now that the 2022 NFL season is officially over for the Detroit Lions, it is time for award season. On Tuesday, it was announced that Aidan Hutchinson was named a finalist for Pepsi Rookie of the Year. CB Sauce Gardner, WR Chris Olave, RB Kenneth Walker, WR Garrett Wilson and...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

100 Days of Mocks: Three-Decade Drought Ends

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Everyone knows the Green Bay Packers don’t use first-round draft picks on receivers. They haven’t done that since grabbing Javon Walker in 2002 – 20 years ago. That’s nothing compared to running back. The Packers haven’t taken a running back in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Dynasty Stock Watch Grades Weeks 14-18: Still Selling Kyler Murray

No one asked for it, yet here it is: the final installment of grades for my Dynasty Stock Watch series. Use the following links to find my grades for Weeks 1-4, 5-8 and 9-13. This week's batch of grades is a bit limited since there were no dynasty recommendations in Weeks 17 and 18 due to the back-to-back holiday weekends for Christmas and New Year’s.
Centre Daily

Falcons Rookie Recap: Why Terry Fontenot ‘Loves’ 2022 Draft Class

The first year of coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot's tenure with the Atlanta Falcons was centered around building a foundation, as a veteran-laden team finished 7-10 season, staying in the playoff mix all throughout but clearly lacking ingredients. Relative to expectations, it was a successful season -...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Adding Some Big Ben to Game in Offseason

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are marching into 2023 with high expectations for quarterback Kenny Pickett. And the now second-year passer is going to add a little bit to himself to help improve his game. At the NFL level, Pickett quickly showed he's not afraid to take hits. That being...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Mahomes and His ‘Rogue Ninjas’

JuJu Smith-Schuster is seated by his locker at the Chiefs’ practice facility one afternoon in early December, nodding along to a reporter’s opening line of inquiry: Given his well-documented passion for anime—as a rookie in 2017, he celebrated a touchdown catch by mimicking a Dragon Ball Z attack move—to which of his favorite character ensembles would Smith-Schuster compare himself and his fellow Kansas City wide receivers?
Centre Daily

Sean Payton’s Interview With Panthers Is on Hold

Following the tragic passing of Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes, David Tepper and other Carolina Panthers representatives flew back to Charlotte Thursday, putting the interview with Sean Payton and others in New York on hold. Walkes was killed in a boating accident off the coast of Miami. He was 25.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: ILB Jack Campbell, Iowa Hawkeyes

The Las Vegas Raiders have four linebackers hitting free agency this offseason, which means the team will be busy evaluating their options via free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. The Raiders defense also finished the 2022 season with four linebackers listed on the injured reserve list and one on...
IOWA STATE
Centre Daily

PFF Ranks NFL Head Coach Openings, Colts on the Rise

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all rankings are subjective, but just two weeks after ESPN's Bill Barnwell rated the Indianapolis Colts the worst possible job opening, Pro Football Focus (PFF) thinks it's one of the best. PFF ranks the Colts second behind the Denver Broncos in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy