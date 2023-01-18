Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect accused of killing grandparents makes initial court appearance in Hilo
The suspect accused of stabbing his grandparents to death in Hilo made his initial court appearance Wednesday and court documents are revealing more details about the incident.
KITV.com
'He's running around with a knife!' | New details revealed in grisly Hilo double-homicide
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Disturbing new details have been revealed in the brutal stabbing deaths of a Hilo couple allegedly at the hands of their own grandson. Joshua Ho, 21, has been charged with multiple counts of murder for the killings of his grandparents, Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine. Ho was also charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his brother, 28-year-old Kaulana Ho, during a struggle for the knife.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police need help locating male teen reported as runaway in East Hawaiʻi
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Jessiah Sablan-Cruz, who was reported as a runaway in Hilo. He was last seen in the area of the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. He...
4 HCCC guards sentenced for abusing inmate, conspiring to cover up abuse
Four former correctional officers at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center have been sentenced for assaulting an inmate and conspiracy to cover it up.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Couple killed in double stabbing on Hawaii Island remembered for their ‘warmth’
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved couple killed in a double stabbing on Hawaii Island are being remembered for their warmth and generosity. The two elderly victims — both 68 years old — were identified as Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine, of Hilo. Their grandson, Joshua Ho, has been arrested.
21 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Jan. 9 through Jan. 15.
Family of boy shot at camp filing suit against Boy Scouts
The boy's family is now filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Boy Scouts of America and Boy Scouts of America, Aloha Council.
KITV.com
Police describe grandson's brutal double-murder of the owners of Big Island Delights
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A community is in shock after a double murder of a grandmother and grandfather on the Big Island. Family and friends are mourning the tragic deaths of the longtime small business operators of a popular cookie store in Hilo.
kauainownews.com
4 former Big Island correctional officers get years in prison for beating an inmate
The U.S. Department of Justice announced that four former correctional officers at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo have been sentenced for their roles in the assault of an inmate and participation in a multi-year conspiracy to cover up the beating. Jordan DeMattos, 30, the youngest of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lawyers accuse state of cover-up in death of OCCC inmate
Hawaii Island police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the deaths of his grandparents in Hilo. After 5 years in court, North Shore killing brings call for tougher murder law. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The first of two murder trials for the killing of Telma Boinville will...
Man is missing after a massive tuna pulls him overboard
A fisherman is missing in Hawaii after he was pulled off of his boat on Sunday morning by a massive tuna fish and into the ocean, according to local police.
bigislandgazette.com
Missing Person Investigation Launched After Man Goes Overboard at Sea
Hawai‘i Island police have launched a missing person investigation after a 63-year-old man went overboard while fishing on a boat off Hōnaunau on Sunday morning. The missing man, identified as Mark Knittle of Captain Cook, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with curly brown hair with a white mustache and beard.
bigislandnow.com
Pāhoa woman killed in Kea‘au traffic crash
Big Island police are investigating after a Pāhoa woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Kea‘au. The Hawai‘i Police Department says the crash happened about 10 p.m. Friday on Auli‘i Street, near the intersection with 41st Avenue. Responding Puna patrol officers determined that three adult women and two minors were occupants of a Polaris utility terrain vehicle that was traveling south on 41st Avenue when it took a wide left turn onto Auli‘i Street, causing the operator to lose control and resulting in a roll-over crash.
Keaau crash leaves Pahoa woman dead
Hawaii Island Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that happened on Friday, Jan. 13 on Aulii street near the 41st Avenue intersection in Keaau that left one woman dead.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Missing 12-year-old found in Puna
Update: Big Island police say Justine Kawa‘a was located in good health in Puna. Police thank the public for its assistance. Original story: Big Island police are asking the public for its help to find a missing girl. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 12-year-old Justine Kawa‘a, who was initially...
Kea‘au man dead in vehicle, pedestrian collision
There were two collision deaths on the Big Island today, Jan. 14.
Charred body found inside banyan tree identified
Hawaii Island police have revealed that a badly burned body discovered within a large banyan tree was a Hilo resident.
bigislandgazette.com
Hilo Structure Fire Claims Life
The Hawaii Fire Department responded to a single family structure fire on Sunday morning, on Kawailani Street at 3:14 a.m. reported by neighbors. Four fire companies were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on Kawailani St in Hilo. The first in company to respond was Company 3, Haihai.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Makalika Street now fully open
Makalika Street in Hilo is now open. A portion of Makalika Street — between Awa Street and Railroad Avenue — is closed for the next three hours due to police activity. It is unknown at this time why the area is closed. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Comments / 1