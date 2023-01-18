ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

KITV.com

'He's running around with a knife!' | New details revealed in grisly Hilo double-homicide

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Disturbing new details have been revealed in the brutal stabbing deaths of a Hilo couple allegedly at the hands of their own grandson. Joshua Ho, 21, has been charged with multiple counts of murder for the killings of his grandparents, Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine. Ho was also charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his brother, 28-year-old Kaulana Ho, during a struggle for the knife.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lawyers accuse state of cover-up in death of OCCC inmate

Hawaii Island police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the deaths of his grandparents in Hilo. After 5 years in court, North Shore killing brings call for tougher murder law. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The first of two murder trials for the killing of Telma Boinville will...
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Missing Person Investigation Launched After Man Goes Overboard at Sea

Hawai‘i Island police have launched a missing person investigation after a 63-year-old man went overboard while fishing on a boat off Hōnaunau on Sunday morning. The missing man, identified as Mark Knittle of Captain Cook, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with curly brown hair with a white mustache and beard.
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
bigislandnow.com

Pāhoa woman killed in Kea‘au traffic crash

Big Island police are investigating after a Pāhoa woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Kea‘au. The Hawai‘i Police Department says the crash happened about 10 p.m. Friday on Auli‘i Street, near the intersection with 41st Avenue. Responding Puna patrol officers determined that three adult women and two minors were occupants of a Polaris utility terrain vehicle that was traveling south on 41st Avenue when it took a wide left turn onto Auli‘i Street, causing the operator to lose control and resulting in a roll-over crash.
PAHOA, HI
KHON2

Keaau crash leaves Pahoa woman dead

Hawaii Island Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that happened on Friday, Jan. 13 on Aulii street near the 41st Avenue intersection in Keaau that left one woman dead.
KEAAU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Missing 12-year-old found in Puna

Update: Big Island police say Justine Kawa‘a was located in good health in Puna. Police thank the public for its assistance. Original story: Big Island police are asking the public for its help to find a missing girl. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 12-year-old Justine Kawa‘a, who was initially...
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Hilo Structure Fire Claims Life

The Hawaii Fire Department responded to a single family structure fire on Sunday morning, on Kawailani Street at 3:14 a.m. reported by neighbors. Four fire companies were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on Kawailani St in Hilo. The first in company to respond was Company 3, Haihai.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft

Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Makalika Street now fully open

Makalika Street in Hilo is now open. A portion of Makalika Street — between Awa Street and Railroad Avenue — is closed for the next three hours due to police activity. It is unknown at this time why the area is closed. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
HILO, HI

