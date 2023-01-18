Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Nadal's wife Xisca left in tears after defending champion crashes out of Australian Open with injury struggles
Rafael Nadal admitted he was destroyed mentally after losing out in the second round of the Australian Open but it also affected his wife Xisca. She was reduced to tears as he picked up an injury in his second round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.
Andy Murray’s Wife Kim Sears Dislikes Something the Wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Don’t Enjoy Either
Here’s what dislike tennis star Andy Murray's wife, Kim Sears, has in common with the wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Danielle Collins left 'a little embarrassed' after mistakenly celebrating victory too early in tiebreak at Australian Open
We've all been there. You're in the midst of competition and in the furor of battle, you lose track of the moment and score of the match.
'The guy's drunk out of his mind': Novak Djokovic demands fan get kicked out of Australian Open match after being heckled
Novak Djokovic has become accustomed to enduring heckling spectators when he plays tennis. Alongside Nick Kyrgios, he is public enemy No. 1 among a number of fans.
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury
One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
Hobbled Rafael Nadal ‘mentally destroyed’ after Australian Open defeat
Rafael Nadal returned to the Australian Open this year in the midst of one of the leanest periods of form in his career, charged with racing against the clock to find confidence and feel against rivals determined to seize a rare opportunity against a vulnerable champion. Despite his best efforts...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
Hampered by bad hip, Rafael Nadal loses at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal bowed his head during changeovers and rested his elbows on his knees, the very picture of resignation. What already was a poor start to 2023, following a year marred by all manner of health issues, reached a low point at the Australian Open on Wednesday.
Australian Open 2023 Day 4: American Jenson Brooksby upsets No. 2 Casper Ruud; Djokovic advances
Upsets were the theme of the day at Day 4 of the 2023 Australian Open. There were several surprising ones (more on those later), but the most impressive and consequential of the bunch was American Jenson Brooksby's defeat of Casper Ruud, the No. 2 men's seed. Brooksby, just 22 years...
Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To understand McDonald’s...
Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff LIVE: Australian Open latest score as injured Rafael Nadal suffers shock loss
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Emma Raducanu faces Coco Gauff in a battle of the sport’s biggest teenage stars. Raducanu produced a convincing performance to wrap up 6-3 6-2 victory over Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round, setting up a first meeting with the 18-year-old Gauff, which will be played under the lights at the Rod Laver Arena.Raducanu and Gauff both made sudden breakthroughs as young players on the grand slam stage. The American Gauff announced herself by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon as a 15-year-old, while Raducanu sensationally won the US Open as a...
No. 2 Ons Jabeur loses to Vondrousova at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open in the second round, beaten by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 a.m. on Friday.
Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Cameron Norrie crashes out, Madison Keys vs Victoria Azarenka latest score
Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is out after the 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a remarkable upset to win 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3. Norrie looked to have moved into a commanding position when he won the third set but Lehecka, the world No 71, responded to win 10 of the next 12 games to flip the match on its head. Lehecka then stayed composed to serve it out as Norrie, the 11th seed, suffered a tough defeat.It’s another big day for the...
Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda - LIVE: Latest updates from the Australian Open
Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. Daniil Medvedev is out of the after the 22-year-old American Sebastian Korda produced the performance of his career to defeat last year’s runner-up in straight sets. Korda balanced a controlled and aggressive game from the baseline with dashes of serve-and-volley to defeat Medvedev 7-6 6-3 7-6. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is also out after the 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a remarkable upset to win 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3. Norrie looked to have moved into a commanding position when he won...
"He's never going to give up, regardless of the situation" - Mackenzie McDonald on his upset victory over an injured Nadal in Melbourne
Mackenzie McDonald upset a hobbled Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday in the second round of the Australian Open, eliminating the top seed after two hours and 32 minutes. "I'm really happy with how I started that match," McDonald said. "I thought I was playing really well, serving great, returning well too. I was really taking it to him."
Australian Open 2023 LIVE SCORE: Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis – FOURTH-SET underway at 2AM in Melbourne
ANDY MURRAY vs Thanasi Kokkinakis has gone into a stunning fourth set, and it is after 2am un Melbourne!. The British icon had to dig deep last time out against Italian star Matteo Berrettini. And Murray has had to do the same this afternoon in Melbourne. Murray* 4-6 6-7 7-6...
Ruud, Djokovic Resume Title Bids; Murray & Kokkinakis Clash At Australian Open
Second-round singles action concludes Thursday at the 2023 Australian Open, where Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic seek to build on solid opening wins at the first Grand Slam of the year. Five-time finalist Andy Murray also returns to court, as the Scot tries to build on his epic win against...
Fantastic 4: Moreno, Figueiredo extend rivalry at UFC 283
Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo have fought for 12 1/2 thrilling rounds in three bouts over the past 25 months. When they meet for a fourth time Saturday night, the winner will have the UFC flyweight title and the last word in one of the top rivalries in recent martial arts history.
Djokovic worried about leg, bothered by heckler in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out a hamstring that he acknowledged afterward concerns him. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop. As if he needed another distraction, Djokovic was flustered enough by a heckler that he asked chair umpire Fergus Murphy to have the spectator removed from Rod Laver Arena, telling the official: “The guy’s drunk out of his mind. ... He’s been provoking. He just wants to get in my head.” As Djokovic summed up afterward: “It was a lot happening tonight.” Here’s what did not happen Thursday evening at the Australian Open: Djokovic did not lose his way entirely and, most importantly, he did not lose in the second round, which is what happened to both No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 2 seed Casper Ruud.
