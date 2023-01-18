ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel remains undefeated in league with win over Santa Ana

Calvary Chapel’s Cloe Zazueta pushes the ball up the court as Santa Ana’s Leshly Ocampo defends. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s girls basketball team remained undefeated in Orange Coast League play defeating Santa Ana 57-21 Thursday night at Calvary Chapel. Calvary’ Chapel (17-9, 8-0)...
SANTA ANA, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel captures decisive home league victory against Orange

Calvary Chapel’s Gavin Russell hits a three-pointer early in the first quarter Wednesday night. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel’s boys basketball team led from the start and captured a 74-24 Orange Coast League victory over Orange Wednesday night at Calvary Chapel. The Eagles remained tied for first...
ORANGE, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Sage Hill, led by Carter Bryant, takes over first place with win over Woodbridge

Carter Bryant (right) of Sage Hill and Jason Briggs of Woodbridge go for the jump ball. (Photo courtesy Jose Lomboy). Sage Hill High School’s boys basketball team continued its stellar run in its inaugural season in the Pacific Coast League with a 61-59 victory over Woodbridge Tuesday night at Woodbridge in a battle of two teams who were undefeated in league.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
247Sports

Four-Star LB Leviticus Su'a set for Polynesian Bowl commitment

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Leviticus Su'a is set to make his college commitment in just a couple of days at this year’s Polynesian Bowl. This year’s Poly Bowl will be televised on ESPN Network at 6:00 (PT). Su’a is one of the headliners in the event and has looked good the last two days of practice.
SANTA ANA, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Tuesday Afternoon "BOOM!"

On Tuesday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With the transfer portal open until January 18, we updated our transfer recruiting target list, which you can view HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
danapointtimes.com

Family, Friends Mourn Loss of Local Surfer, Bodyboarder

Evan McMillen, who is remembered for his infectious smile, in and out of the water, died in a surfing accident at Salt Creek. Evan McMillen, a 21-year-old Dana Hills High graduate, died on Sunday, Jan. 15 after a surfing accident at Salt Creek Beach. He is survived by his mother Tomi, father Dave, twin brother Eian Patrick and big sister Erin McMillen.
DANA POINT, CA
multihousingnews.com

UCLA Expands in South Bay With $80M Buy

Marymount California University sold one of its former campuses, along with a student housing community. The Regents of the University of California, UCLA campus, has paid $80 million for two properties, formerly owned by Marymount California University. The deal, which closed on January 19, encompassed the MCU Oceanview campus in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and The Villas student housing property in L.A.’s San Pedro neighborhood.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
DANA POINT, CA
Eater

The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County

Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

