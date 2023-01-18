Read full article on original website
ocsportszone.com
Tesoro, Newport Harbor and Costa Mesa capture Wednesday night victories
Tesoro 52, Trabuco Hills 48: The Titans (19-4, 2-1) captured a South Coast League win Wednesday. Blake Manning scored 18 points and Carson Brown had 12 points. Nathan Draper had eight points and 12 rebounds and Jake Bennett eight points and nine rebounds for Tesoro. Newport Harbor 56, Corona del...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel remains undefeated in league with win over Santa Ana
Calvary Chapel’s Cloe Zazueta pushes the ball up the court as Santa Ana’s Leshly Ocampo defends. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s girls basketball team remained undefeated in Orange Coast League play defeating Santa Ana 57-21 Thursday night at Calvary Chapel. Calvary’ Chapel (17-9, 8-0)...
ocsportszone.com
Charlie TeGantvoort leaves Santa Ana to become Marina’s new varsity football coach
Santa Ana Coach Charlie TeGantvoort is headed to Marina as the new football coach. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Marina High School officials on Thursday night named highly-successful Santa Ana High School head football Coach Charlie TeGantvoort as its new varsity football coach. TeGantvoort, who resigned from...
ocsportszone.com
OC high school boys basketball teams earn top 10 rankings in CIF polls
A number of Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Tuesday. In Division 1, Santa Margarita is eighth and Mater Dei 10th. Tesoro is third, Orange Lutheran fifth and Capistrano Valley 10th in 2AA. Pacifica Christian is fourth and...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel captures decisive home league victory against Orange
Calvary Chapel’s Gavin Russell hits a three-pointer early in the first quarter Wednesday night. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel’s boys basketball team led from the start and captured a 74-24 Orange Coast League victory over Orange Wednesday night at Calvary Chapel. The Eagles remained tied for first...
13 Places to Play Pinball and Maybe Even Join a League in L.A., O.C., and Riverside
“In 2018, there was nowhere to play pinball in Long Beach. It was a pinball desert, and it was my mission to get pinball here.” Says Gerald Kirchner. He’s the founder of two leagues. Pinball Wizards, Beachwood Brewing & Distilling in Long Beach, and Pinball Wizards, Good Times Family Billiards in Lakewood.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Sage Hill, led by Carter Bryant, takes over first place with win over Woodbridge
Carter Bryant (right) of Sage Hill and Jason Briggs of Woodbridge go for the jump ball. (Photo courtesy Jose Lomboy). Sage Hill High School’s boys basketball team continued its stellar run in its inaugural season in the Pacific Coast League with a 61-59 victory over Woodbridge Tuesday night at Woodbridge in a battle of two teams who were undefeated in league.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Orange Lutheran rallies from big fourth quarter deficit to beat Oak Park
Orange Lutheran’s Zion Paleo heads up the court late in Monday’s game with Oak Park. Smith passed to Andrew Nagy (22) for the winning basket. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Orange Lutheran High School’s boys basketball team saved its best for last Monday night in...
Mater Dei High School completes investigation into its athletic culture, does not release details
A law firm hired by Santa Ana's Mater Dei High School has completed its investigation into the school's athletic culture, the school said.
Four-Star LB Leviticus Su'a set for Polynesian Bowl commitment
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Leviticus Su'a is set to make his college commitment in just a couple of days at this year’s Polynesian Bowl. This year’s Poly Bowl will be televised on ESPN Network at 6:00 (PT). Su’a is one of the headliners in the event and has looked good the last two days of practice.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Four baseball coaches from OC receive most prestigious national honors
Among those inducted were top row George Horton (second from left) and John Altobelli, represented by his daughter Alexis; and bottom row, Dave Demarest, second from left and Don Sneddon, third from left. (Photos courtesy American Baseball Coaches Association). Dave Demarest, George Horton, John Altobelli and Don Sneddon honored. The...
Chuck McDonald III, 2025 Mater Dei (California) star cornerback, has high praise for USC visit
McDonald plays for one of the top high school football programs
Roll Em Up Taquitos Has Big Plans in Orange County
One of the regions fastest growing new chains, and the nation’s first taquito franchise, Roll Em Up Taquitos was founded just over in Chino
USC football recruiting update: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, nation's No. 4 linebacker, enjoys USC visit
St. John Bosco (California) four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is one of the top defensive prospects in California
UCLA Receives a Tuesday Afternoon "BOOM!"
On Tuesday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With the transfer portal open until January 18, we updated our transfer recruiting target list, which you can view HERE.
danapointtimes.com
Family, Friends Mourn Loss of Local Surfer, Bodyboarder
Evan McMillen, who is remembered for his infectious smile, in and out of the water, died in a surfing accident at Salt Creek. Evan McMillen, a 21-year-old Dana Hills High graduate, died on Sunday, Jan. 15 after a surfing accident at Salt Creek Beach. He is survived by his mother Tomi, father Dave, twin brother Eian Patrick and big sister Erin McMillen.
multihousingnews.com
UCLA Expands in South Bay With $80M Buy
Marymount California University sold one of its former campuses, along with a student housing community. The Regents of the University of California, UCLA campus, has paid $80 million for two properties, formerly owned by Marymount California University. The deal, which closed on January 19, encompassed the MCU Oceanview campus in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and The Villas student housing property in L.A.’s San Pedro neighborhood.
foxla.com
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
Eater
The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County
Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
2urbangirls.com
Four arrested in connection with home invasion robbery in Orange County
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.- Four men suspected of committing a home invasion robbery and other crimes in Fountain Valley were arrested following a chase that ended in Long Beach, police said Wednesday. The robbery was reported at 2:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 17100 block of Santa Suzanne Street, near Warner Avenue,...
