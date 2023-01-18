ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

International: Green Pearls of Wisdom From the World’s Most Sustainable Countries

There is simply no hiding that our planet is under great pressure. From rising sea levels to increasingly warmer temperatures across the globe, climate change is having a serious impact on the well-being of our environment. In this respect, governments around the world are taking action to limit damages to our surroundings. The UK, for instance, has already begun its race towards a legally binding net zero target, which must be reached by 2050. To start with, and to stay on track, Britain has to halve its emissions by 2030.
Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change

Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
Davos 2023: CEOs face challenge over sluggish climate efforts

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – A return to Davos by corporate titans and their bankers after recent record Alpine temperatures has turned a spotlight on just how quickly they are moving to rein in carbon emissions. The number of organisations pledging to get to net-zero emissions by mid-century has soared...
Bank of America CEO says new ESG rules are needed to reboot capitalism

Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said Wednesday that current efforts to produce a set of official global standards on ESG issues were vital to "align capitalism with what society wants from it." Asked by CNBC's Karen Tso at the World Economic Forum in Davos whether stakeholder capitalism needed...
Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel

In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Leap, a leading energy market access provider, has once again been recognized on Cleantech Group’s 2023 Global Cleantech 100, an annual list of the most innovative and promising companies that will take us from commitments to actions in our efforts to reach net-zero. This is Leap’s fourth consecutive year on the list, having been selected as Cleantech 100 Early Stage Company of the Year in 2020 and included on the Global Cleantech 100 list in 2021 and 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005551/en/ Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nearly a quarter of UK chief executives admit business models will not be viable in a decade

Nearly one in four chief executives in the UK believe their current business model will no longer be viable within 10 years’ time, according to a vast annual survey published at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Yet the 22 per cent of executives in Britain who foresee being forced to change course as a result is considerably lower than the global figure of 39 per cent who felt that their business models would no longer be viable by 2033, the survey by accounting giant PwC found.Business chiefs in Britain were similarly bullish about their own companies’ prospects for the year...
SAP CEO says the world is entering the 'next phase of globalization'

SAP CEO Christian Klein told CNBC that there have been cutbacks happening in tech and the broader economy, and that CEOs are becoming increasingly cautious about spending. Klein said we are entering "the next phase of globalization," with companies shifting their focus to building up resilient supply chains and improving their sustainability credentials.
Space startups funding halved in 2022 as investors shift to safer bets

(Reuters) – Investments in space startups more than halved to $21.9 billion in 2022 as their venture-capital backers sought safer avenues in the face of a grim economic outlook, VC firm Space Capital said, adding that it expects more pain for the sector this year. Last year, which saw...
Tech Advancing, Unlocking Solar Power's Growth Potential

Every hour, the Earth receives enough energy from the sun to cover the world’s entire annual energy consumption needs.1 This fact provides excitement about continued advancements in solar photovoltaic (PV) technology as it gets better at converting the sun’s rays into electricity and is increasingly used around the world. Solar PV is a highly scalable, cost competitive, and renewable power source that can be utilized in a wide variety of ways and locations. In the coming years, we expect advancements in solar modules and related technologies to support strong growth in solar power capacity and generation and create compelling investment opportunities throughout the energy transition.
Bosnian dairy farm makes electricity from organic waste

KALESIJA, Bosnia (Reuters) – A high-tech dairy farm is among the first in Bosnia turning biogas from animal faeces and silage into electricity, as it aims to become self-reliant at a time when high energy prices pose a risk to the subsidy-dependent agricultural sector. The project at Spreca farm,...
Asahi Kasei collaborates on development of recycling technology for inexpensive, high-quality carbon fiber

NEW YORK & DÜSSELDORF, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, has developed a new technology for recycling carbon fiber plastic compounds together with the National Institute of Technology, Kitakyushu College and Tokyo University of Science. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005237/en/ Asahi Kasei’s method of recycling carbon fiber enables CFRP and CFRTP waste to be decomposed efficiently and inexpensively so that it yields seamless, continuous strands of carbon fiber that retain the same strength and other properties of the original material. (Photo: Business Wire)
UK retail investors demand emissions data, Kana Earth study says

UK retail investors demand emissions data, Kana Earth study says. Only 22 per cent of UK retail investors are aware of the carbon footprint of their stock market-related investments, despite 60 per cent wanting to know the impact of their investments, a recent study from Kana Earth has found. 69...
Wieland among top 36 percent of international metal product manufacturers for climate-protection measures

Wieland, the copper and copper alloy specialist headquartered in Ulm, Germany, says it is aware of the impact it has on the environment and has implemented targeted measures for climate protection that recently have been recognized by the London-based nonprofit Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). The company has received a B score in the area of Climate Change, putting Wieland in the top 36 percent of international companies within metal products manufacturing. Only 11 percent have achieved the top score of A, the company adds.
Dinolift recognised for sustainability efforts

Dinolift has been awarded a silver level rating for sustainability following an assessment carried out by sustainability experts EcoVadis. The Finland-based access equipment manufacturer participated in an evaluation last year, in which the company’s sustainability management system was reviewed, with environment, labor & human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement all key criteria that EcoVadis assessed.

