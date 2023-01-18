ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By the numbers: Who really runs the Senate?

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
Committee assignments in the Alaska Senate were released Tuesday, after the Alaska Legislature gaveled in for the first time this year, and Democrats should be happy.

In half of the committees, Democrats outnumber Republicans, 3-2, even though Alaskans voted in a majority of Republicans in the Senate. The Senate is comprised of 11 Republicans and 9 Democrats, yet Democrats outnumber Republicans on five of the 10 committees, as three Republicans have been excommunicated from the bipartisan caucus, which is chaired by Republican Senate President Gary Stevens.

Here’s how the committee assignments shaped up, as assigned by the Committee on Committees, in the document signed by Sen. President Gary Stevens, Sen. Cathy Giessel, Sen. Click Bishop — all Republicans, and Sen. Lyman Hoffman and Sen. Bill Wielechowski — both Democrats:

Community and Regional Affairs: Democrats-3, Republicans-2

  • Dunbar, Olson, Gray-Jackson, Bjorkman, Giessel

Education: Democrats-3, Republicans-2

  • Tobin, Stevens, Bjorkman, Kiehl, Gray-Jackson

Finance: Democrats-3, Republicans-4

  • Stedman, Hoffman, Olson, Bishop, Merrick, Kiehl, Wilson

Health and Social Services: Democrats-2, Republicans-3

  • Wilson, Kaufman, Tobin, Dunbar, Giessel

Judiciary: Democrats-3, Republicans-2

  • Claman, Kiehl, Kaufman, Giessel, Olson

Labor and Commerce: Democrats-2, Republicans-3

  • Bjorkman, Bishop, Gray-Jackson, Merrick, Dunbar

Resources: Democrats-4, Republicans-3

  • Bishop, Giessel, Wielechowski, Kawasaki, Kaufman, Dunbar, Claman

Rules: Democrats-1, Republicans-4

  • Wielechowski, Stedman, Stevens, Giessel, Hoffman

State Affairs: Democrats-3, Republicans-2

  • Kawasaki, Claman, Bjorkman, Wielechowski, Merrick

Transportation: Democrats-2, Republicans-3

  • Kaufman, Wilson, Tobin, Kiehl, Myers

Some senators received many committee assignments:

Sen. Cathy Giessel: 5 committees

Sen. James Kaufman: 4 committees

Sen. Jesse Bjorkman: 4 committees

Sen. Forrest Dunbar: 4 committees

Others received no committees:

Sen. Mike Shower and Sen. Shelley Hughes, both Republican.

