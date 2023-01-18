FOX's 24 series writer, showrunner & EP Howard Gordon is open to returning to the franchise, but sooner rather than later would be best. As television franchises go, Kiefer Sutherland's beloved & beleaguered counter-intelligence agent Jack Bauer and the "24" universe are tough to keep down. Created by Joel Surnow & Robert Cochran and running for eight seasons & a two-hour television film (from 2001 to 2014), the hugely popular franchise has been the subject of several attempts to recreate the magic via spinoffs like 2017's Corey Hawkins-starring 24: Legacy as well as past pitches that appeared to go nowhere beyond that stage. But FOX Entertainment continues to express interest in bringing the franchise back to the screen, and Sutherland has kept the door open to a return (more on that in a minute). Now, series writer, showrunner & EP Howard Gordon (Accused) is also weighing in regarding the franchise's future. And much like Sutherland, Gordon seems open to the idea… but probably sooner rather than later.

