Watch: Tatyana Ali joins 'Bel-Air' cast in Season 2 trailer
"Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actress Tatyana Ali will play a new character in the Peacock reboot "Bel-Air."
EW.com
Original Fresh Prince star Tatyana Ali joins Peacock's Bel-Air for season 2
Tatyana Ali knows a thing or two about Bel-Air, having played Ashley Banks on all six seasons of the original version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Now she's coming back to town. Peacock announced on Thursday that Ali is joining season 2 of the reboot series Bel-Air in a...
Collider
'Bel-Air' Season 2 Trailer Sees Will Reverting to His Old Ways
There's just over a month left before fans will return to Bel-Air for Season 2 and Peacock has a new trailer teasing a tumultuous time ahead for Will (Jabari Banks) and the Banks family. Following a heart-shattering season finale that destroyed the trust between Will and his aunt and uncle, he's now rethinking everything he learned in Bel-Air as a new figure starts gaining influence in his life. This newest look at the upcoming season sees him starting to slip back into the issues that brought him to Bel-Air in the first place - betting on basketball and getting involved in fights - but he also has a chance at greatness thanks to a pro basketball scout. The rest of the Bel-Air family has their problems too as they navigate life with Will around far less.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
‘Grown-ish’ Stars Tease ‘Positive’ Zoey & Aaron Reunion & Junior’s ‘Resentment’ (Exclusive)
Grown-ish returns for all-new episodes starting January 18. The Freeform hit series featured a revamp at the beginning of season 5 and has really hit its stride with this next chapter. Yara Shahidi will be returning in season 5, so get ready. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Trevor Jackson and Marcus Scribner about the impact of Zoey’s return.
Today’s Al Roker reveals next major career move just days after weatherman returns to show following hospital stay
TODAY host Al Roker has revealed his next major career move just days after the weatherman returned to the morning show. Following his hospital stay and return to Today, Al, 68, opens up to fans about his upcoming animated series on the PBS network, Weather Hunters. The ABC anchor recently...
TVLine Items: Grand Crew Premiere, Bel-Air Season 2 Casts Jackie and More
NBC’s Grand Crew will reassemble for Season 2 on Friday, March 3 at 8:30/7:30c, the network announced on Thursday. In the new episodes of the hangout comedy, “Noah, Nicky, Sherm, Anthony, Wyatt and Fay continue navigating the ups and downs of life and love while finding humor in it all, always leaning on each other along the way,” per the official synopsis. “They unpack it all at their favorite wine bar because everything is way more fun when you’re with your crew.” The series stars Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart and Grasie Mercedes. Ready for some more recent...
Saweetie will guest star in an episode of ‘Bel Air’
Rapper Saweetie is in her acting bag after Variety recently announced that the San Francisco Bay area native will make a cameo on Season 2 of Peacock’s “Bel Air.” The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” spinoff is based on cinematographer Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that put a unique spin on the original show into a new perspective. Peacock picked the show up for two seasons back in 2020.
Watch: Peacock’s Hit Drama Series ‘Bel-Air’ Returns With The OG Ashley Banks As A Recurring Guest Star
Season 2 of "Bel-Air" returns with an official trailer, new images and more drama for its invested fans. Watch inside.
HBO Max’s Latest TV Cancellation Revealed A Week Ahead Of The Show’s Finale
Following a slew of cancellations, HBO Max has canceled another show one week before its finale.
That '90s Show Fans Are Happy To See Bob Back In The Reboot
Netflix is going all-in on the nostalgia factor, reviving "That '70s Show" with a proper sequel series, "That '90s Show." Fast forwarding 15 years after the original series' finale, the sequel ushers in a new era with a new generation of teenage stoners. Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), travels to Wisconsin to spend the summer with her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debro Jo Rupp). During her time in Point Place, Leia bonds with other local teenagers and quickly forms a new group of kids hanging out in Forman's iconic basement.
Popculture
'BMF' Season 3 Officially Happening at Starz
Starz renewed its hit Detroit-set drama BMF for another season. The show's second season launched on Jan. 6 and includes Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as one of its executive producers. It is based on the story of two brothers who ran the Black Mafia Family mob during the 1980s. BMF...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Janelle Monae On ‘Tamron Hall Show’
Global superstar Janelle Monáe returns to “Tamron Hall” joining the show for the first time in-studio to talk about her new Netflix hit film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The multi-talented leading lady opened up about working with the star-studded cast in the murder mystery thriller that has everyone talking. Janelle also shines a light on her personal life and shared her 2023 motto.
Popculture
'SEAL Team' Season 7 Fate Revealed at Paramount+
SEAL Team fans no longer need to worry about the show being on the bubble. Paramount+ renewed the hit military drama for a seventh season on Wednesday. The David Boreanaz-starring series is now entering a new stage without Max Thieriot's Clay Spenser since Thieriot is busy with CBS' Fire Country.
bleedingcool.com
24 Showrunner/EP Howard Gordon Open to Franchise Return
FOX's 24 series writer, showrunner & EP Howard Gordon is open to returning to the franchise, but sooner rather than later would be best. As television franchises go, Kiefer Sutherland's beloved & beleaguered counter-intelligence agent Jack Bauer and the "24" universe are tough to keep down. Created by Joel Surnow & Robert Cochran and running for eight seasons & a two-hour television film (from 2001 to 2014), the hugely popular franchise has been the subject of several attempts to recreate the magic via spinoffs like 2017's Corey Hawkins-starring 24: Legacy as well as past pitches that appeared to go nowhere beyond that stage. But FOX Entertainment continues to express interest in bringing the franchise back to the screen, and Sutherland has kept the door open to a return (more on that in a minute). Now, series writer, showrunner & EP Howard Gordon (Accused) is also weighing in regarding the franchise's future. And much like Sutherland, Gordon seems open to the idea… but probably sooner rather than later.
Emilia Clarke Embraces Chanel Logomania With Allover Pearls at Sundance for ‘The Pod Generation’ Premiere
Emilia Clarke arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “The Pod Generation” at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19 in Park City, Utah, wearing a logomania-inspired ensemble. In honor of this year’s film festival, the actress wore a black Chanel jersey and imitation pearl...
Drink Champs Inks Deal With Warner Music Group’s Podcast Network, Interval Presents
N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN have locked in a new deal with Warner Music Group’s podcast network, Interval Presents. Under this deal, Interval Presents will hold exclusive licensing rights to the audio version of the podcast on all major podcast platforms. “I’m feeling good about partnering with Interval Presents and...
‘Murder Mystery 2’: Everything To Know About The Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Sequel
Dynamic duo Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are reuniting onscreen for Murder Mystery 2. After the success of 2019’s Murder Mystery, the pair is ready to solve another murder. Get ready for all the laughs. Netflix recently revealed the release date for Murder Mystery 2, and it will be the perfect way to kick off spring.
