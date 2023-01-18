Girls basketball roundup: Marine City, Marysville, Sandusky extend winning streaks

Here are some notable results from Tuesday's girls basketball games in the Blue Water Area.

Armada 46, Richmond 30

Darrah McKenzie scored a game-high 11 points for the Tigers, who improved to 8-4. Ella Sutton followed with 10 points and Meya Drob chipped in nine.

The Blue Devils dropped to 2-8 and were led by Kosette Bartles and Lauren Teltow, who each had nine points.

Both teams are idle until Friday. Richmond will welcome Croswell-Lexington at 6:30 p.m. and Armada will host Yale at 7:30 p.m.

Marine City 61, Clawson 11

Make it seven straight victories for the Mariners, who improved to 9-2.

Josalyn Dietlin led the way with 13 points and six rebounds. Jade Blanchard was right behind her with 12 points and two boards. Paige Nelson added 10 points.

Marine City will wrap up a three-game road trip when it visits St. Clair Shores Lake Shore at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Marysville 52, St. Clair Shores South Lake 41

The Vikings notched their fifth win in a row.

Avery Wolters scored 16 points and was one of three players to finish in double figures for Marysville, which improved to 10-3. Kara Miller totaled 14 points and Ava Grant contributed 11.

The Vikings will travel to Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Sandusky 40, Ubly 28

Another day, another triumph for the Wolves. Morgan Taege led the way with 16 points and five steals for Sandusky, which improved to 10-2 and has won its last seven games.

Ally Jansen added 10 points, five assists and four steals while Brooke Jansen finished with six points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. This was also the 800th career victory for coach Al DeMott.

The Wolves will host Marlette at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Utica Eisenhower 57, Port Huron 34

The Big Reds fell behind early and couldn't recover. Iliana Williams scored a team-high 13 points for Port Huron, which dropped to 5-6.

Up next for the Big Reds is a road game against Grosse Pointe South at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Girls basketball roundup: Marine City, Marysville, Sandusky extend winning streaks