ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine City, MI

Girls basketball roundup: Marine City, Marysville, Sandusky extend winning streaks

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCuZu_0kINCh6N00

Here are some notable results from Tuesday's girls basketball games in the Blue Water Area.

Armada 46, Richmond 30

Darrah McKenzie scored a game-high 11 points for the Tigers, who improved to 8-4. Ella Sutton followed with 10 points and Meya Drob chipped in nine.

The Blue Devils dropped to 2-8 and were led by Kosette Bartles and Lauren Teltow, who each had nine points.

Both teams are idle until Friday. Richmond will welcome Croswell-Lexington at 6:30 p.m. and Armada will host Yale at 7:30 p.m.

Marine City 61, Clawson 11

Make it seven straight victories for the Mariners, who improved to 9-2.

Josalyn Dietlin led the way with 13 points and six rebounds. Jade Blanchard was right behind her with 12 points and two boards. Paige Nelson added 10 points.

Marine City will wrap up a three-game road trip when it visits St. Clair Shores Lake Shore at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Marysville 52, St. Clair Shores South Lake 41

The Vikings notched their fifth win in a row.

Avery Wolters scored 16 points and was one of three players to finish in double figures for Marysville, which improved to 10-3. Kara Miller totaled 14 points and Ava Grant contributed 11.

The Vikings will travel to Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Sandusky 40, Ubly 28

Another day, another triumph for the Wolves. Morgan Taege led the way with 16 points and five steals for Sandusky, which improved to 10-2 and has won its last seven games.

Ally Jansen added 10 points, five assists and four steals while Brooke Jansen finished with six points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. This was also the 800th career victory for coach Al DeMott.

The Wolves will host Marlette at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Utica Eisenhower 57, Port Huron 34

The Big Reds fell behind early and couldn't recover. Iliana Williams scored a team-high 13 points for Port Huron, which dropped to 5-6.

Up next for the Big Reds is a road game against Grosse Pointe South at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Girls basketball roundup: Marine City, Marysville, Sandusky extend winning streaks

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Clarkston-area family wins $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County family struck it rich in December with a $3.73 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game. The four family members, who formed a formal lottery club, matched all six numbers in the Dec. 10 drawing -- 04-07-08-18-25-35 -- with a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station on Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
CLARKSTON, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Port Huron lake house has beach and balconies

A two-story, brick home with more than 100 feet of beach on Lake Huron, a five-car garage, and two balconies with a view of the water is on the market. The traditional-style house is located at 3201 Conger Street near Gratiot Avenue and Garfield Street in Port Huron, about a tenth of a mile from Lighthouse Park and about a mile from the Bluewater Bridge.
PORT HURON, MI
WNEM

Historical perspective on this winter’s lack of snow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder’s Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven’t exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
SAGINAW, MI
HometownLife.com

Lakeland High School junior, 16, dies in crash with bus

A Lakeland High School student died Thursday afternoon when a car the teen was driving collided with a bus. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Jordon James Shenberger, 16, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt northbound on Duck Lake Road at approximately 2:10 p.m. Jan. 19 when he turned left in front of the Huron Valley School District bus, which was headed eastbound on Cooley Lake Road at the time.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Forever chemicals detected in fish near Detroit and around Great Lakes, maps shows

(FOX 2) - There were very few freshwater locations in the U.S. untouched by high rates of forever chemicals found in the fish species that call those spots home. From California to North Carolina, Texas to Montana and everywhere in between, rates of PFAS chemicals were detected at several thousand parts per trillion in species of carp, catfish, bass, and walleye.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

GM to invest close to $1B in 4 US factories, 2 in Michigan

General Motors is investing $918 million in four U.S. plants for expanded V-8 engine production in light-duty full size pickups and large SUVs as well as component parts for electric vehicles. GM made the announcement Friday at Flint Engine plant where GM leaders, UAW leaders and Michigan's Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist gathered. As part of the investment, two plants in Michigan will receive new products to build: Flint Engine Operations and Bay City Powertrain facilities. ...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Teenage driver killed after being struck by school bus in Highland Township

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A teenage boy from Highland Township was killed after being hit by a school bus on Thursday.It happened at the intersection of Duck Lake Road and Cooley Lake Road in Highland Township.Oakland County Sheriff's officials say 16-year-old Jordon Shenberger was driving northbound on Duck Lake Road when he turned left in front of an oncoming Huron Valley School District bus driving eastbound on Cooley Lake Road.The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. The driver of the bus, 62, and its two passengers, a 29-year-old man and 18-year-old man, were not hurt. Shenberger...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy