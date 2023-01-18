ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy, CA

National Guard called in to help Tracy community impacted by flooding

By Steve Large
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31a2QU_0kINCY6i00

San Joaquin County community on edge after flooding 02:04

TRACY — The San Joaquin County sheriff called in the National Guard for help with a community at risk of flooding. That crisis was averted by some quick thinking and heavy equipment.

National Guard troops and tactical vehicles turned around inside the San Joaquin River Club community after an evacuation warning was lifted. The community consists of 300 homes and 1,000 people.

Mel Rodrigues lives in the San Joaquin River Club community and said he is still preparing to leave, if necessary.

"It went over the road and everything. It was so much water so fast," Rodrigues said.

"There was a retention basin that failed," South County Fire Authority Chief Randall Bradley said.

Bradley said the sudden flood risk can be blamed on a massive hole under Kasson Road. A levee holding back a retention pond eroded and sent water flowing into the San Joaquin River Club community.

The county immediately brought in heavy equipment to move boulders in place to fill the break.

"The road will have to be repaired. We've got barriers up so people cannot cross. [It's] extremely dangerous to go around those barriers," Chief Bradley said.

Kasson Road is one of several around Tracy that is closed because of flooding.

The California Highway Patrol Tracy office posted several pictures showing failed attempts by drivers to go through flooded road closures, their cars ending up sinking in the flood water.

Too much water creates too much risk, and it's too close for comfort for the San Joaquin River Club community.

Kasson Road is going to be closed until it can be properly fixed. There is no estimate on how long that could take.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

"Some of them felt forgotten": Volunteers ride Humvee through floodwaters to deliver supplies

ACAMPO - Federal help is finally on the way for flood-soaked San Joaquin County, now added to FEMA's major disaster declaration.  But neighbors weren't about to wait.  They stepped up to help their own even before FEMA stepped in. Nathan Crum let a CBS13 crew ride along in his Humvee, driving right into the hardest hit area in San Joaquin County.  Nathan teamed up with Ben Wilcox who lives at the Arbor Mobile Home Park. They're delivering food and supplies to people who didn't evacuate and are now trapped by flood water surrounding the complex. "We are a strong community, we...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County says preliminary costs for storm damage repairs and cleanup is $123M

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County's Office of Emergency Services is releasing its first storm damage estimate. The preliminary cost for cleanup and repairs countywide is $123 million.The number is likely to change as more people report their property damage. Jan Ponticelli considers herself one of the lucky ones. Even with buckets collecting drips of water in her dining room, she survived after a massive tree came crashing into her home."I heard a 'crrrrk' and looked to my left and here it came," Ponticelli said. "The effort is to dry it out to the extent that they're able."The giant trunk came toppling over....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Kasson Road in Tracy to remain closed due to storm-caused collapse

TRACY -- Kasson Road in Tracy will remain closed for an extended time due to a roadway collapse, according to a San Joaquin County Fire Authority spokesperson.Kasson Road, north of Durham Ferry Road, collapsed earlier this week after a retention pond breach that caused a high volume of water to erode the bank under the road, Robert Rickman, chairman of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, said in a social media post.Yellow caution tape placed alongside the missing roadway blocked vehicles from passing in either direction.Rickman said the county's Department of Public Works was working to get the road open as soon as possible.
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Some Calaveras County homes red-tagged due to flooding deemed habitable again

VALLEY SPRINGS — Calaveras County residents are still cleaning up damages from heavy flooding that left some houses inundated with multiple feet of water.However, there was good news Wednesday as some red-tagged houses in the Valley Springs area have been downgraded to yellow, meaning they are habitable again. But for many who suffered property damage inside or outside of their home, they play a waiting game to see if relief will arrive.Inspectors were out in Calaveras County Wednesday, and Pam Banks said the verdict wasn't great."You've got 2-3 inches everywhere. You have drywall that needs to be done," she told...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deadly stabbing under investigation at Sacramento-area board and care facility

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning. The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.The suspect is in custody. Both the victim and suspect are believed to be 59 years old, deputies say.Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are now on scene. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Power restored to San Joaquin County residents

RIPON, Calif. — Power has been restored after affecting more than 10,000 PG&E customers for multiple hours, Thursday. Original story: Thousands of PG&E customers are without power in and around the Ripon area. The preliminary determination is the outage was caused by the weather, according to PG&E's outage map....
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Power restored to thousands of PG&E customers in San Joaquin, Calaveras counties

Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in parts of San Joaquin and Calaveras Counties have had their power restored after an outage affected them Thursday. PG&E’s outage map showed areas in Ripon and near Manteca without power, along with the Arnold and Angels Camp areas. It cited weather as the cause for San Joaquin County and an equipment issue for Calaveras County.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Parts of Highway 99 reopen in San Joaquin County

(KTXL) — Caltrans District 10 announced on Wednesday morning that parts of Highway 99 have reopened after being closed since Monday. All southbound lanes have reopened along Highway 99 and a single northbound lane has reopened Woodbridge Road. In other parts of the county, more than two dozen roads were closed in sections due to […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead in fiery crash involving Amtrak train, vehicle near Vacaville

SOLANO COUNTY – A fiery crash involving a vehicle and an Amtrak train has left one person dead near Vacaville early Thursday afternoon. The Vacaville Fire Protection District says they responded to the scene near California Pacific and Elmira roads just before 12:30 p.m. Crews found a vehicle fully engulfed after the crash. California Highway Patrol has since confirmed one person in the vehicle died; no one else was in the vehicle, officers say. The train crossing arms were down when the vehicle was hit. Due to the crash, train traffic on the Capitol Corridor is delayed. Train 532 is holding in...
VACAVILLE, CA
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Antioch officer saves drowning man, pulls him out of canal

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch police K-9 handler used his special equipment to save a drowning man from a canal on Jan. 6, according to the Antioch Police Department. The officer, Kyle Smith, was first on the scene at Deer Valley Road and Carpenteria Drive for reports of a man drowning. Smith said he […]
ANTIOCH, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Woman Arrested for Driving Toward Officer

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman being sought for a possible residential break-in sped her vehicle toward an officer investigating the case. Sonora Police were called to the 100 block of North Stewart Street near the Elkin Street intersection recently for a report of a female subject attempting to break into a residence. When they arrived on the scene, units were unable to locate the woman.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Missing Man Found Dead In The Twain Harte Area

Twain Harte, CA – A man who went missing in Twain Harte over the weekend has been found dead. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that 46-year-old Arturo Madrid Jr. of Ponderosa Hills was found deceased in the Twain Harte area this afternoon near the location he was last seen and that his next of kin was notified. She added, “He was located in a small body of water near the area he was last seen. We do not suspect any foul play at this time, and this investigation is ongoing.”
TWAIN HARTE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
127K+
Followers
22K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy