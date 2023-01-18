Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Head-On Crash in Grass Valley Causes Fatality and Injuries
A head-on crash involving two vehicles in Grass Valley on January 17 resulted in a fatality and major injuries to another person. The fatal collision occurred around 5:48 p.m. on northbound S.R. 49 at its intersection with La Barr Meadows Road and involved an SUV and pickup. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one person died at the accident scene.
Bicyclist killed in crash near Plumas Lake Golf Club in Yuba County
MARYSVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Yuba County on Thursday.The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Feather River Boulevard and Country Club Road. This area is south of Marysville and on the west side of the Plumas Lake Golf Club.The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating.The bicyclist has not yet been identified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Citrus Heights Traffic Accident Injures Dairy Queen Patrons
Greenback Lane Traffic Accident Shoves SUV Into Building. A traffic accident in Citrus Heights on January 16 caused an SUV to crash into a Dairy Queen, causing injuries to patrons sitting in a booth. The collision occurred along Greenback Lane between Dewey Drive and Hilltree Avenue and was the result of a two-vehicle crash. Three clients were seated at a booth inside the building when the SUV crashed through the restaurant’s wall.
Carjacker kills 2 women in south Sacramento collision near Florin Road, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two women are dead after a man in a stolen SUV ran a red light and crashed into them, Sacramento officials said. That man, who was later found to be under the influence, was arrested while he was trying to steal another vehicle. The California Highway...
Multiple-Vehicle Collision in Carmichael Causes Minor Trauma
Intersection Multiple-Vehicle Collision Occurs on Madison Avenue. A Carmichael multiple-vehicle collision on January 15 resulted in minor trauma. The accident happened at the intersection of westbound Madison Avenue and Flagstone Street at about 2:36 p.m. and involved four to five vehicles. The intersection was blocked by the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report.
Injury Accident in Front of Grass Valley Fire Station
State Route 49 Accident Near La Barr Meadows Causes Minor Trauma. An injury accident resulting in minor trauma occurred in Grass Valley on January 14. The collision happened along State Route 49 at La Barr Meadows in front of the fire station around 3:53 p.m. All southbound lanes were blocked by the accident, according to the report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Elk Grove Multiple-Vehicle Crash Injures at Least One Person
Multiple-Vehicle Crash Reported on I-5 Near Elk Grove Boulevard. An Elk Grove multiple-vehicle crash resulted in trauma to at least one person on January 17. The crash occurred along southbound I-5 just south of the Elk Grove Boulevard off-ramp around 2:14 p.m. The incident reportedly involved at least three vehicles, including a Ford pickup, van and Mercedes Benz, according to the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
83-year-old woman dead after two-car crash in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — An 83-year-old woman died in Nevada County after a car accident Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 5:48 p.m. at Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road. First responders arrived to find two vehicles involved in the crash just north of the intersection.
Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery
(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - A woman in her 40s is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding a bike. This happened around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Bayou Way and Power Line Road, next to the Sacramento International Airport, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Three hospitalized after crash on Interstate 80 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Three people were transported to a nearby hospital after a crash on Interstate 80 in Sacramento. This happened Wednesday, January 18 on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue. The driver, a man in his 20's, lost control and hit the sound wall. He had to be extricated from the car, according to the Sacramento CHP. The driver, along with two women in their 20's who were passengers in the car were transported to local hospitals with moderate to major injuries. They are all expected to survive. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
A fallen tree aids in the arrest of a wanted person in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck. When deputies arrived on the scene to […]
Injured skier airlifted from Donner Peak
(KTXL) — A backcountry skier was rescued from Donner Peak on Wednesday after taking a “long fall”, according to the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations. CHP’s H-20 was sent to rescue the injured skier along with a Helicopter Rescue Technicians team from the Truckee-Tahoe Regional Rescue Team. After the skier was hoisted up, […]
Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Olivehurst Man
Olivehurst Man Killed in Fatal Accident on S.R. 65. A deadly accident was reported southeast of Yuba City on January 13 that claimed the life of an Olivehurst man. The collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. along southbound State Route 65 just north of Oakley Lane. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Olivehurst man, age 32, lost control of his Honda while going north and crossed over into the opposing lane.
Injury collision prompts closure of Auburn Folsom Road
A multi-car collision is impacting traffic on Auburn-Folsom Road Thursday morning just south of the Folsom city limit line in Granite Bay. As of 8:50 a.m the southbound lanes of Auburn Folsom Road remained closed as law enforcement completes its investigation of the crash that involved three vehicles and sent multiple victims to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.
Oroville man arrested for breaking into Biggs restaurant
BIGGS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Biggs after breaking into a Pizza Round-up early Wednesday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant shortly before 6 a.m. and learned a person was inside the restaurant while they were responding. When authorities arrived,...
Roseville neighborhood safe after suspect detained
(KTXL) – A Roseville preschool was evacuated on Thursday as Roseville Police Officers worked to contact a suspect in a nearby home. The suspect was located in a home on the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive and police asked nearby residents in the area to shelter in place. At 2:09 p.m., the police department announced […]
Super slow-going on Highway 50 as snow blanketed Sierra and Foothills on Monday
POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — Highway 50 through El Dorado County proved to be slow and dangerous to drive on Monday. The highway in both directions was packed with snow and peppered with icy spots. Snow in the Foothills and up to higher elevations made for a long drive home...
Highway 70 in Feather River Canyon remains closed after slides
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 said there is no estimated time when Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon will reopen to traffic. Caltrans said the main slide activity is east of Cresta near the Shady Rest Area in Butte County. There was another slide west of Rush...
Sutter County experiencing blocked weirs, power shutoffs and flooded roads
(KTXL) — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office lifted a Jan. 8 evacuation warning on Wednesday, but residents are now dealing with a power shutoff connected to the recent storms and flooding. •Video Above: Floodwaters leave behind potholes, road damage Residents in the area of Lovey’s Landing were evacuated and had their power shut off as […]
