Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Related
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 18, 2023
Charges: HS 11377(A), 11364 (A) Suspect: AYAZ, AHMAD (AMA, 44, ARRESTED) POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS AND SPECIFIED NON-NARCOTICS. Charges: VC 23152(A), 23152(B), 20001(B)(1) Suspect: ROBINSON, CARL (BMA, 63, ARRESTED) VC 23152 (A) It is unlawful for a person who is under the influence of any alcoholic beverage to drive a vehicle.
Court-ordered cleanup effort underway at troublesome Stockton mobile home park
STOCKTON, Calif. — Weeks after clearing out unlawful residents from the Stockton Park Village, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office began cleaning up the troublesome Stockton mobile home park on Thursday. The clean-up was the start of a multi-day, multi-agency effort to clear trash and debris from...
A fallen tree aids in the arrest of a wanted person in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck. When deputies arrived on the scene to […]
KCRA.com
Carjacker kills 2 women in south Sacramento collision near Florin Road, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two women are dead after a man in a stolen SUV ran a red light and crashed into them, Sacramento officials said. That man, who was later found to be under the influence, was arrested while he was trying to steal another vehicle. The California Highway...
Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery
(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pittsburg Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Concord
The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old Pittsburg man on January 1, 2023. The incident occurred along the shoulder of State Route 4 in the vicinity of the Port Chicago Highway in Concord, officials said. Details on the...
CBS News
Human remains found in Calaveras County identified as missing Concord man
CALAVERAS COUNTY — Human remains located in a rugged area in Calaveras County last October have been identified as those of a Concord man who was missing for more than a year. The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the deceased was identified as Steve Delaney, Jr., 42,...
vallejosun.com
Former Vallejo police chief to collect $408K in severance
VALLEJO – Former Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams will receive over $408,000 in severance after he suddenly resigned from the city last November, according to a resignation and separation agreement obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Williams will receive the severance in a lump sum...
Tiny home resident pushes to live legally on her West Sacramento property
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman in West Sacramento is on a mission to make housing more affordable for herself and pave the way for others to do the same through a "Movable Tiny Home Policy". 33-year-old West Sacramento resident Robyn Davis has lived in her tiny home on...
Gunshots fired at party house in Elk Grove, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove property owner could be losing their short-term rental license after gunshots were fired at a party, police said Monday. The Elk Grove Police Department launched an investigation after the shots were fired at the party house on the 9100 block of Bristol Plaza Way around 2 a.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Man shot, killed in Antioch liquor store parking lot Tuesday morning
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Antioch, police said. Dispatch received multiple calls around 10:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at The Spot Liquor Store at 1108 Sycamore Dr. Officers located a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound....
National Guard called in to help Tracy community impacted by flooding
TRACY — The San Joaquin County sheriff called in the National Guard for help with a community at risk of flooding. That crisis was averted by some quick thinking and heavy equipment.National Guard troops and tactical vehicles turned around inside the San Joaquin River Club community after an evacuation warning was lifted. The community consists of 300 homes and 1,000 people.Mel Rodrigues lives in the San Joaquin River Club community and said he is still preparing to leave, if necessary."It went over the road and everything. It was so much water so fast," Rodrigues said."There was a retention basin that...
Police arrest man suspected of robbing McClatchy High School students
(KTXL) — Police arrested a man on Tuesday who is suspected of robbing students near McClatchy High School on Dec. 19, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that they identified Keavie Letoria Young Jr, 18, as one of the suspects and “obtained a felony arrest warrant for him.” In December, McClatchy Principal Andrea […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man kills himself at Santa Rita Jail in 1st suicide of year
DUBLIN, Calif. - A man has killed himself at Santa Rita Jail, the first suicide of 2023 and the 62nd death at this facility since 2014. Stephen Lofton, 38, hanged himself Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Tya Modeste. A source said he was living in Housing Unit 6.
smithmountainlake.com
Mother, boyfriend arrested in Sacramento child torture case
SACRAMENTO (KOVR) -- A couple has been arrested in Sacramento on child endangerment three months after a two-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Rosaisela Estrada and 20-year-old Miqueas Romero were arrested in recent weeks after the child underwent surgery at UC Davis Medical Center for internal injuries and several fractures in October 2022.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo officer fired after two fatal shootings had history of subpar police work, records show
VALLEJO – A former Vallejo police officer involved in two fatal shootings had his decision-making abilities questioned after his actions caused a fellow officer to be hurt during a May 2018 pursuit, according to internal Vallejo Police Department records obtained by the Vallejo Sun. Ryan McMahon — who shot...
Body found near Napa River in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
"We have no answers": Podcast renews focus on Yuba County unsolved murder of Chairo Garibay
YUBA COUNTY — A local cold case and unsolved murder has caught the attention of a popular true crime podcast, The Fall Line. Host Laurah Norton hopes to shed light on a mystery left in the dark for more than a decade. Chairo Garibay Ferreyra of Olivehurst, Calif., was found murdered in January 2006, just weeks after she vanished in December 2005. To this day, more than 17 years later, no one has ever been arrested for her brutal murder. A new episode of The Fall Line's 3-part series diving into the case was released Wednesday. The final episode will be published in...
mix96sac.com
Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods
People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
Sacramento couple suspected of harming 2-year-old
(KTXL) — A Sacramento couple is facing charges relating to child endangerment after a 2-year-old was brought to an area hospital in October with life-threatening injuries, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that on Oct. 9 Rosaisela Estrada, 19, the mother of the child and Estrada’s boyfriend Miqueas Romero, 20, […]
Comments / 0