Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Cubs Announce Major NewsOnlyHomersChicago, IL
ptonline.com
SPE Extrusion Division Holding Tech Program at PTXPO 2023
The SPE Extrusion Division has organized a technical program to be held in conjunction with the second annual PTXPO, Plastics Technology’s trade show slated for March 28-30 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. The program will cover both single- and twin-screw extrusion technologies for sheet,...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Bidder for LTHS land meets minimum set by school board
It appears that Lyons Township High School will be selling the approximately 70-acre piece of land that it has owned in Willow Springs for more than 50 years. On Jan 12 Business Manager Brian Stachacz opened two bids for the property, one of them meeting the minimum requirement. The high...
School district in Willow Springs under fire for considering sale of green space to industrial developer
WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. — A school district in Willow Springs is considering the sale of a green space bordering an elementary school to an industrial development company, much to the displeasure of local residents. “We go for nature walks, we take the kids, we take the dogs up there,” said Mary Lenzen, a local mother […]
multihousingnews.com
Chicago Asset Changes Hands for $131M
Stonebridge Luxury Apartments last traded in 2016, for $105 million. Bayshore Properties has received a $94.5 million Fannie Mae DUS loan for the acquisition of Stonebridge Luxury Apartments, a 586-unit multifamily community in Arlington Heights, Ill, a Chicago suburb. Bayshore purchased the community for a total of $131 million from The Connor Group, according to Yardi Matrix data. The Connor Group had acquired the property for $105 million back in 2016, the same source shows.
Residents call for Des Plaines to cancel event planned at city-owned theater
An upcoming event at the Des Plaines Theater is causing an uproar by people who are upset it’s being organized by people and groups that have made statements critical of the gay and queer community.
Harper Court Phase II construction start imminent
Developers plan to start building 300,000-square-foot Harper Court Phase II this month, with construction expected to finish by the middle of next year. Two firms, Dallas-based Trammell Crow Company and Boston-based Beacon Capital Partners, announced reconfigured plans for the project last year. It is now to consist of a 13-story tower north of the Hyatt Place Chicago-South, 5225 S. Harper Ave., on top of the row of restaurants and shops around Ja' Grill, 1510 E. Harper Court. It will also take the place of the former Park 52 building, 5201 S. Harper Ave. — the restaurant it housed closed in 2012 — which is expected to be demolished shortly.
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Chicago This Month
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
oakpark.com
Little to show for Oak Park on Roosevelt
On Jan. 5, the Village of Oak Park Plan Commission held their first public hearing of 2023 to consider a zoning amendment for the property located at 6536 Roosevelt Road. The property’s current status is a vacant lot after the purchase and demolition of the building that had been the Salvation Army resale store. The application for the zoning amendment and variances was submitted by agents for Turano Baking Company with plans to expand the office and/or plant’s parking lot.
rejournals.com
Rent prices finally falling in Chicago? A little, but the suburbs are a different story, based on a new report by Apartment List
After months of tiresome, big-budget rents, are prices finally going down in Chicago? Maybe a little, according to Apartment List’s January Rent Report—but the findings might surprise you. Median rent in Chicago fell by 1.1% in December and has now increased by a total of 5.5% year-over-year. Chicago’s...
napervillelocal.com
District 203 To Hike Pay For Retired Teachers Amid Shortage
NAPERVILLE, IL — Retired teachers will get a pay hike to their daily substitute teaching rates amid an ongoing teacher shortage for Naperville Community School District. The district plans to put surge pay into effect to facilitate this and to incentivize daily substitute teachers when most needed. Continue Reading...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
The 2023 Who’s Who in Lake Geneva Residential Real Estate is here!
Our special annual issue shines a spotlight on those dedicated residential real estate leaders who usher their clients through every step of the process and deftly bring the transaction together. As publishers of Chicago Agent magazine, we present our Who’s Who in Lake Geneva featuring industry professionals who service both...
Café la Cave to close, catching bride-to-be by surprise
Café la Cave in Des Plaines has been a popular destination for 46 years.
thereporteronline.net
Best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023: Top 15 Menu Picks
We are only a few days away from Chicago Restaurant Week, and hopefully you’ve explored this year’s participants and their menus by now! If not, though, no worries. We’ll make things easier for you with Urban Matter’s top 15 menu picks for this year. Without further ado, here are what we consider to be the best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023. Remember, we also have a list of first-time CRW participants this year if you’d rather try something new!
Many Suburban Homeowners Will Soon Receive a Refund. See If You're Eligible
Thousands of homeowners in several Chicago suburbs will be receiving refund checks in the coming months, but are you one of them?. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas announced checks for more than 50,000 will begin distribution this week for residents who overpaid on their first property tax installment last year.
LaSalle Street Development Plans Come Slowly Into Focus
The historic LaSalle Street corridor has been an economic engine for the city since the turn of the last century. But in recent years, the once vibrant financial district has suffered as major banks such as Bank of America, BMO Harris and other financial institutions that anchored the area have moved to new buildings elsewhere in the city.
Chicago Travel Plaza now open at O’Hare International Airport
New Plaza Features Chicago’s First Taco John’s Franchise, 7-Eleven, Fueling Station Offering Sustainable Fuels With 16 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations. The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) was joined by representatives from Petroleum Marketing Group (PMG) and other dignitaries to celebrate the completion of the Chicago Travel Plaza at O’Hare International Airport with the opening of Chicago’s first Taco John’s restaurant on January 13, 2023.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi eyes growth in Chicago area with new store opening next week
Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi will open a new store in the Chicago area next Thursday, with more store expansion already underway in the Windy City. Aldi will open its newest store on the northwest side of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois, at 7517 W. Cermak Rd., which will replace the store located at 2000 Harlem Ave., as that store is set to officially close on Wednesday.
wgnradio.com
Why there is an increase in renters and rental properties
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/07/2023: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to talk about the increase in renters and rental properties. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
addictedtovacation.com
8 Short Road Trips Around Chicago That Are Worth The Drive
There are lots of day trips that you can take from Chi-town whenever you want to recharge. Here are the best destinations for short day trips from Chicago. The best road trips from Chicago whenever you want to reset and recharge include Dunes National Park, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, Starved Rock State Park, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, Galena in Illinois, Madison in Wisconsin, Michigan City in Indiana and Zion in Illinois.
