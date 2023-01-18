ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemont, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ptonline.com

SPE Extrusion Division Holding Tech Program at PTXPO 2023

The SPE Extrusion Division has organized a technical program to be held in conjunction with the second annual PTXPO, Plastics Technology’s trade show slated for March 28-30 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. The program will cover both single- and twin-screw extrusion technologies for sheet,...
ROSEMONT, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Bidder for LTHS land meets minimum set by school board

It appears that Lyons Township High School will be selling the approximately 70-acre piece of land that it has owned in Willow Springs for more than 50 years. On Jan 12 Business Manager Brian Stachacz opened two bids for the property, one of them meeting the minimum requirement. The high...
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL
multihousingnews.com

Chicago Asset Changes Hands for $131M

Stonebridge Luxury Apartments last traded in 2016, for $105 million. Bayshore Properties has received a $94.5 million Fannie Mae DUS loan for the acquisition of Stonebridge Luxury Apartments, a 586-unit multifamily community in Arlington Heights, Ill, a Chicago suburb. Bayshore purchased the community for a total of $131 million from The Connor Group, according to Yardi Matrix data. The Connor Group had acquired the property for $105 million back in 2016, the same source shows.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Harper Court Phase II construction start imminent

Developers plan to start building 300,000-square-foot Harper Court Phase II this month, with construction expected to finish by the middle of next year. Two firms, Dallas-based Trammell Crow Company and Boston-based Beacon Capital Partners, announced reconfigured plans for the project last year. It is now to consist of a 13-story tower north of the Hyatt Place Chicago-South, 5225 S. Harper Ave., on top of the row of restaurants and shops around Ja' Grill, 1510 E. Harper Court. It will also take the place of the former Park 52 building, 5201 S. Harper Ave. — the restaurant it housed closed in 2012 — which is expected to be demolished shortly.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Little to show for Oak Park on Roosevelt

On Jan. 5, the Village of Oak Park Plan Commission held their first public hearing of 2023 to consider a zoning amendment for the property located at 6536 Roosevelt Road. The property’s current status is a vacant lot after the purchase and demolition of the building that had been the Salvation Army resale store. The application for the zoning amendment and variances was submitted by agents for Turano Baking Company with plans to expand the office and/or plant’s parking lot.
OAK PARK, IL
napervillelocal.com

District 203 To Hike Pay For Retired Teachers Amid Shortage

NAPERVILLE, IL — Retired teachers will get a pay hike to their daily substitute teaching rates amid an ongoing teacher shortage for Naperville Community School District. The district plans to put surge pay into effect to facilitate this and to incentivize daily substitute teachers when most needed. Continue Reading...
NAPERVILLE, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

The 2023 Who’s Who in Lake Geneva Residential Real Estate is here!

Our special annual issue shines a spotlight on those dedicated residential real estate leaders who usher their clients through every step of the process and deftly bring the transaction together. As publishers of Chicago Agent magazine, we present our Who’s Who in Lake Geneva featuring industry professionals who service both...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
thereporteronline.net

Best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023: Top 15 Menu Picks

We are only a few days away from Chicago Restaurant Week, and hopefully you’ve explored this year’s participants and their menus by now! If not, though, no worries. We’ll make things easier for you with Urban Matter’s top 15 menu picks for this year. Without further ado, here are what we consider to be the best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023. Remember, we also have a list of first-time CRW participants this year if you’d rather try something new!
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

LaSalle Street Development Plans Come Slowly Into Focus

The historic LaSalle Street corridor has been an economic engine for the city since the turn of the last century. But in recent years, the once vibrant financial district has suffered as major banks such as Bank of America, BMO Harris and other financial institutions that anchored the area have moved to new buildings elsewhere in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago Travel Plaza now open at O’Hare International Airport

New Plaza Features Chicago’s First Taco John’s Franchise, 7-Eleven, Fueling Station Offering Sustainable Fuels With 16 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations. The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) was joined by representatives from Petroleum Marketing Group (PMG) and other dignitaries to celebrate the completion of the Chicago Travel Plaza at O’Hare International Airport with the opening of Chicago’s first Taco John’s restaurant on January 13, 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Aldi eyes growth in Chicago area with new store opening next week

Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi will open a new store in the Chicago area next Thursday, with more store expansion already underway in the Windy City. Aldi will open its newest store on the northwest side of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois, at 7517 W. Cermak Rd., which will replace the store located at 2000 Harlem Ave., as that store is set to officially close on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Why there is an increase in renters and rental properties

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/07/2023: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to talk about the increase in renters and rental properties. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
CHICAGO, IL
addictedtovacation.com

8 Short Road Trips Around Chicago That Are Worth The Drive

There are lots of day trips that you can take from Chi-town whenever you want to recharge. Here are the best destinations for short day trips from Chicago. The best road trips from Chicago whenever you want to reset and recharge include Dunes National Park, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, Starved Rock State Park, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, Galena in Illinois, Madison in Wisconsin, Michigan City in Indiana and Zion in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy