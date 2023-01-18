Read full article on original website
Baker and his family ready to adjust to the Mountain State
West Virginia University’s new athletic director Wren Baker and his family are going to have to adjust to life in Morgantown and the Mountain State. Until he was hired by WVU last month, the 44-year-old Baker had spent his entire life in the Midwest.
Grafton boys snap skid while honoring Flemington High School
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton boys basketball got back in the win column Thursday, snapping a six-game losing streak. But the Bearcats’ 62-33 home victory over Preston will be remembered as much for the overall event as for the game itself. Grafton celebrated its first annual Flemington...
Fairmont Senior locks down Lincoln in 38-point win
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears rode a strong defensive effort and balanced scoring attack to defeat the Lincoln Cougars on Thursday, 69-31, at the Fairmont Senior Field House. In the victory, the Polar Bears (11-0) forced 15 Lincoln turnovers while holding the Cougars to...
Upshur County archers steal the show in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County archers stole the show at Wheeling’s 5th Annual “Shot in the Park” tournament last Saturday. Buckhannon-Upshur High School’s Elijah Bryant and Upshur County Homeschool Archery Association’s Clay Tenney found themselves tied with final scores of 296 out of a possible 300 points at the end of regulation shooting.
Eagles outlast Buccaneers in overtime thriller, 51-48
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jerin Westfall hit a last-second shot for Buckhannon-Upshur to force overtime, but Robert C. Byrd made its free throws late and managed to outlast B-U in a thriller, 51-48, on Thursday night. “I am proud of the way my guys came together tonight. Four...
WVU Medicine Children’s implements new surgery to address laryngeal cleft
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Children’s pediatric otolaryngologist Hussein Jaffal, M.D., has implemented a new minimally invasive surgical technique to address laryngeal clefts in infants. Infants with feeding and swallowing difficulties may have a laryngeal cleft, or a gap between the vocal cords and esophagus, which can cause...
General public sales open Friday for Clarksburg, West Virginia, performance of 'ON YOUR FEET!'
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — General public sales opened Friday for the April 10 performance in Clarksburg of Broadway musical "ON YOUR FEET!" The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County and the Barbara B. Highland Fund for the Arts, in partnership with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, is bringing the national tour of the musical to the Robinson Grand, located at 444 W. Pike St.
Timothy Clyde Shipp
Timothy Clyde Shipp, 58, of Thornton, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born February 19, 1964, son of the late Ralph William Shipp Sr. and is survived by his mother, Bonnie Wolfe Shipp Tucker and stepfather, Tommy Tucker.
Calendar of Events for Friday
Orders taken for soup sale, Duff Street UMC Relay for Life Team. Chicken noodle or potato soup, $8 per quart. Orders due by 6 p.m. Jan. 20. Pick up 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Multi-Ministries Building, 204 Baker Ave., Clarksburg’s Stealey area. Orders of 12 or more quarts may be delivered. To place orders, call or text Lori Show, 304-677-2157; Doris McIntyre, 304-629-4745; Mary Adkins, 304-695-1269; or Roberta Kennedy, 304-629-3868.
