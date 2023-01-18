ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8-year-old gymnast from Wallingford scores perfect 10

By Krista
 2 days ago

Since Nadia Comaneci set the precedent in 1976 with her first score of a perfect 10.0, it’s been the dream achievement of most gymnasts in the sport. This past weekend, Jan. 14-15, Hazel Mabey, an 8-year-old from Wallingford, scored Cobra’s first ever 10.0 on balance beam at the Royal Regal Classic in Essex, Vermont.

Hazel began gymnastics at Cobra at age 2 and has been on their competitive team since 2020. This is her first year as an Xcel Silver. She is a devoted athlete that spends six hours a week training at Cobra and when asked added, “I’ve been practicing a lot on my beam at home.”

The score is currently the best in the country for Xcel Silver balance beam.

Hazel also captured first place finishes on bars (9.725) and all-around (38.625), setting a record for Cobra as the highest all-around achieved in its 11 years of hosting competitive gymnastics.

Hazel led her team to a second place finish with a score of 115.375.

Teammates Bay Sparks of Castleton (9.8, bars) and Freyja Borgia of Winhall (9.6, floor) also captured gold medals for the Silver team.

Cobra’s most advanced team, the Xcel Diamond team, captured first place in the competition winning with a score of 107.575. Karena Kuehl of Rutland won the all-around (36.9), vault (9.1), bars (9.175) and floor (9.5). Teammates Nadia Tarbell of Danby (9.25, balance beam), Mia Harrington of Danby (8.55, bars) and Maleah Jones of Rutland (8.8, vault and 9.375, floor) also captured gold medals for the Cobra team.

The Bronze team placed second with a 113.775, while the Gold team placed third with a 109.10 at the event.

First place event finishes for the Bronze team include Catherine Welch of Poultney (37.55, all-around), Maddison Larson of West Rutland (9.575, beam) and Charli Fahoury (9.45, bars).

The Cobra team continues its competition season this month with meets in Waterbury, Vermont and Hampton, New Hampshire.

