Seguin, TX

KSAT 12

San Antonio firefighters battle fire on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to SAFD. The fire happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue. SAFD said the fire started from a large container and spread to the front...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Closes Due to Outbreaks of Parvo, Distemper While Angry Owners Mourn Deaths of Dogs Not Fully Vetted

A moderator on Canyon Lake Animal Shelter’s Facebook page Thursday announced the Startzville facility will close for 10 days due to a distemper outbreak and blamed a one-year-old female Australian Shepherd mix named Sharlene, pulled from a Bastrop shelter, for bringing the virus into the facility. The announcement came...
CANYON LAKE, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Building in south San Antonio catches on fire

SAN ANTONIO — A building was damaged after it caught on fire on the city's south side early Saturday morning. Around 3:40 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue for a reported fire. When officials arrived on scene, they found flames shooting out the top of the building.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot in car on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while sitting in his car in a parking lot Friday on the city’s West Side. San Antonio police said the man was getting ready to leave a University Health Clinic around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Abshire Street when someone in another vehicle opened fire on the victim’s car.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

City of Seguin crunching the numbers in hopes of affording the best of the best for city’s police & fire departments

(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is looking for ways to recruit more talent to the Seguin police and fire departments. The city is competing with other surrounding communities for police officers, fire fighters and dispatchers. They are looking for not only new recruits, but they are also seeking to hire more seasoned employees, who might be willing to make the move to one of the local departments.
SEGUIN, TX

