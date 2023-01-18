(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is looking for ways to recruit more talent to the Seguin police and fire departments. The city is competing with other surrounding communities for police officers, fire fighters and dispatchers. They are looking for not only new recruits, but they are also seeking to hire more seasoned employees, who might be willing to make the move to one of the local departments.

