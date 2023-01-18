ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe County, TX

seguintoday.com

New bidders invited to step right up in support of area youth

(Seguin) – Buyer beware. Guadalupe County youth have reportedly come to the table with plenty of quality projects during this year’s Guadalupe County Youth Livestock and Homemakers Show. The show got underway Tuesday at the Guadalupe County Fairgrounds. This year’s show will wrap up on Saturday with the...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Closes Due to Outbreaks of Parvo, Distemper While Angry Owners Mourn Deaths of Dogs Not Fully Vetted

A moderator on Canyon Lake Animal Shelter’s Facebook page Thursday announced the Startzville facility will close for 10 days due to a distemper outbreak and blamed a one-year-old female Australian Shepherd mix named Sharlene, pulled from a Bastrop shelter, for bringing the virus into the facility. The announcement came...
CANYON LAKE, TX
diply.com

Morgan's Wonderland: The Theme Park Designed For People With Disabilities

Theme parks have been around the world for a long time, they are a lot of fun, and they are known for being a place where you can create thousands of memories. However, they are not particularly inclusive. Gordon Hartman Built A Park For His Daughter. https://b2459237.smushcdn.com/2459237/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Morgan-Gordon-Crop-1510x1536.jpeg?lossy=1&strip=1&webp=1 | https://b2459237.smushcdn.com/2459237/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Morgan-Gordon-Crop-1510x1536.jpeg?lossy=1&strip=1&webp=1. Gordon...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
LUBBOCK, TX
multihousingnews.com

Brooks Lands $185M for San Antonio Community

Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the financing for a BTR project in a master-planned development. Brooks Development Authority has landed a massive amount of financing for its latest residential project that’s part of its overall mixed-use development in San Antonio, Texas. Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the $185 million in tax-exempt bond financing to Brooks, which will use it to develop a build-to-rent residential community called Los Cielos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

South San Antonio ISD wants to close several of their schools

South San Antonio ISD will hold a board meeting to discuss whether the district should close several of their schools. Former superintendent Abelardo Saavedra recommended the district close these schools back in 2017, but the decision was later reversed. Also, on the agenda, board members will discuss approving $5 million...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

