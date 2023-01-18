Read full article on original website
Related
seguintoday.com
New bidders invited to step right up in support of area youth
(Seguin) – Buyer beware. Guadalupe County youth have reportedly come to the table with plenty of quality projects during this year’s Guadalupe County Youth Livestock and Homemakers Show. The show got underway Tuesday at the Guadalupe County Fairgrounds. This year’s show will wrap up on Saturday with the...
Authentic Hill Country saloon Riley’s Tavern packed with brews and tunes since 1933
Joel Hofmann took ownership of the tavern in 2004. It was recognized as a Texas historic landmark in 2013. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Tucked away between New Braunfels and San Marcos, Riley’s Tavern has been a popular saloon for nearly 90 years. Located off Hunter Road, the tavern was recognized...
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Closes Due to Outbreaks of Parvo, Distemper While Angry Owners Mourn Deaths of Dogs Not Fully Vetted
A moderator on Canyon Lake Animal Shelter’s Facebook page Thursday announced the Startzville facility will close for 10 days due to a distemper outbreak and blamed a one-year-old female Australian Shepherd mix named Sharlene, pulled from a Bastrop shelter, for bringing the virus into the facility. The announcement came...
diply.com
Morgan's Wonderland: The Theme Park Designed For People With Disabilities
Theme parks have been around the world for a long time, they are a lot of fun, and they are known for being a place where you can create thousands of memories. However, they are not particularly inclusive. Gordon Hartman Built A Park For His Daughter. https://b2459237.smushcdn.com/2459237/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Morgan-Gordon-Crop-1510x1536.jpeg?lossy=1&strip=1&webp=1 | https://b2459237.smushcdn.com/2459237/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Morgan-Gordon-Crop-1510x1536.jpeg?lossy=1&strip=1&webp=1. Gordon...
Man shot in parking lot of health clinic in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while in the parking lot of a health clinic Friday afternoon, officials say. San Antonio police responded to the 400 block of Abshire for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the back of the shoulder in the parking lot of the health clinic.
San Antonio Dollar Tree installs noise machine to deter homeless, drawing criticism from neighbors
SAN ANTONIO — A loud noise is aggravating west-side neighbors, emanating from the Dollar Tree off Culebra and Zarzamora. Our camera captured the piercing ring around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. But neighbors tell us it's even on during the night. A manager at the Dollar Tree in question...
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio home for sale was designed by the McNay's architect for a famed rancher
D.K. Furnish made his mark on the Southwest as a rancher before settling into city life in San Antonio after three decades in the business. The legendary cattle baron's Monte Vista home, built in 1904 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, went on the market last week for $1.5 million.
Man found dead with gunshot wound to cheek in south San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead Friday night with a gunshot wound to his cheek on the city's south side, police said. San Antonio Police responded to the 9300 block of Somerset for reports of a dead person. When police arrived, they found the victim laying in the grass with a gunshot wound to his cheek.
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus "Jesse" Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
KSAT 12
Youth basketball game brawl in Universal City leads to punches, police called
UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Universal City police are investigating an assault that happened during a youth basketball game on Sunday. Witnesses told police they saw “all the parents running onto the court fighting each other,” according to the police report. No charges have been filed. Video shows...
orangeandbluepress.com
Texas Mother Dies in Hit-And-Run while Defending Daughter from School Bullies
A woman intentionally drove over two women, killing a mother of 5 while defending her daughter from school bullies. Authorities said a young mother of five, 28-year-old Ashley Lopez, in Texas was run over by a car and killed outside her home while defending her 11-year-old daughter from bullies. KENS...
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for assaulting children because he was upset over finances, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he assaulted two children because he was upset over “financial issues.”. Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
multihousingnews.com
Brooks Lands $185M for San Antonio Community
Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the financing for a BTR project in a master-planned development. Brooks Development Authority has landed a massive amount of financing for its latest residential project that’s part of its overall mixed-use development in San Antonio, Texas. Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the $185 million in tax-exempt bond financing to Brooks, which will use it to develop a build-to-rent residential community called Los Cielos.
San Antonio Current
Renowned San Antonio artist and philanthropist Nancy Pawel’s Terrell Hills home is on the market
The 1929 Terrell Hills house previously owned by the late ceramic artist and art educator Nancy Pawel has all the charm of a Tudor-style home on the outside. However, a recent reno by interior designers brought ultra-modern touches and amenities to the property, recently listed for $3.5 million. The home...
San Antonio drivers with broken lights will receive replacements vouchers instead of citations
San Antonio will be the first Texas city to participate in the privately funded Lights On! program.
foxsanantonio.com
South San Antonio ISD wants to close several of their schools
South San Antonio ISD will hold a board meeting to discuss whether the district should close several of their schools. Former superintendent Abelardo Saavedra recommended the district close these schools back in 2017, but the decision was later reversed. Also, on the agenda, board members will discuss approving $5 million...
Shooting near John Jay High School prompts brief 'modified lockdown'
SAN ANTONIO — John Jay High School, located in far-west San Antonio, was placed on a modified lockdown around 2 p.m. Wednesday when someone fired several times into the air nearby, authorities said. No one was injured in the gunfire, and the lockdown was lifted by about 3:15 p.m....
San Antonio oil exec John Hayes killed in Northwest Side crash
The executive died when a gravel truck collided with his vehicle.
Comments / 1