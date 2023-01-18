Read full article on original website
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus 'Jesse' Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
KENS 5
BCSO officer involved in three-vehicle crash while working funeral procession
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a three-vehicle crash while working a funeral procession Thursday morning, officials say. The crash with the off-duty motorcycle officer happened at I-35 and Eisenhour during a funeral procession. BSCO said the officer is okay, but they do not know what led to the crash at this time.
KSAT 12
Seguin police officer helps saves motorcyclist’s life following crash with big rig
SAN ANTONIO – A Seguin police officer was credited for saving a motorcyclist’s life following a crash with a semi-truck early Sunday morning. The Seguin Police Department said Officer Justin Morin witnessed the crash just after 2 a.m. while patrolling the area in the 3500 block of N. State Highway 123 Bypass, near North Austin Street.
San Antonio oil exec John Hayes killed in Northwest Side crash
The executive died when a gravel truck collided with his vehicle.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man who was fatally shot after kicking down door of apartment north of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed after kicking down the door to an apartment just north of downtown. Jeffrey Alan Davis, 39, died at the scene at around 7 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 500 block of W. Euclid Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue.
fox7austin.com
Suspects steal $30K of rebar from San Marcos construction site: police
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying those involved in stealing thousands of dollars' worth of rebar from a San Marcos construction site. On Christmas Day, unknown suspects stole rebar, valued at around $30,000 from the site with a semi-truck and two trucks acting...
Police investigating smash-and-grab at northside eyeglass store
SAN ANTONIO — A business owner and police are trying to figure out who's behind a smash-and-grab at an eyeglass store on the city's north side. On Wednesday around 4:50 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 4500 block of N Loop 1604 West for a burglary alarm. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a shattered window and cabinet displays tossed on the ground.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner’s office identifies pair killed in 2-vehicle crash on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a 2-vehicle crash on city’s Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon. John Hayes, 63, and Jesus Delgado Garcia, 25, were both killed when their vehicles collided around 3:20 p.m. on the access road of North Loop 1604, near the access road of I-10, not far from Valero Way.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man who crashed stolen vehicle on North Side, left scene
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who crashed a stolen vehicle on the North Side last month and left the scene. Police said the crash happened on Dec. 15 near NW Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road. The man went to...
KSAT 12
2 teenage boys wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenage boys were taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s Southwest Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of South Zarzamora Street and Walton Avenue, not far from Humble Avenue and Frio City Road.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested, ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest sought in double murder, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested in connection with a double murder in far West Bexar County and a person of interest who is considered “armed and dangerous” has been named, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Sheryce Wiley-Taylor, 42, is charged with capital murder in connection...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for assaulting children because he was upset over finances, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he assaulted two children because he was upset over “financial issues.”. Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
2 bodies found shot inside San Antonio hotel believed to be young women
They're believed to have been young women.
orangeandbluepress.com
Texas Mother Dies in Hit-And-Run while Defending Daughter from School Bullies
A woman intentionally drove over two women, killing a mother of 5 while defending her daughter from school bullies. Authorities said a young mother of five, 28-year-old Ashley Lopez, in Texas was run over by a car and killed outside her home while defending her 11-year-old daughter from bullies. KENS...
KTSA
Two people dead, ejected from car in 100 mph police chase in Guadalupe County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are dead after they were ejected from the car they were in during a high-speed chase in Guadalupe County. Deputies tried to pull over a Ford SUV Monday morning, but investigators say the vehicle took off after it stopped. After a chase...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after man assaulted, kidnapped during attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A man told Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he was kidnapped and assaulted by two suspects during an attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County. One of the suspects, Gustavo Aguilar Castillo, 39, is facing a charge of aggravated kidnapping in the case, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Viral video captures San Antonio 'street takeover,' including gunshots, cars doing donuts
Witnesses said the group took off down the freeway at high rates of speed once police arrived.
Trial delayed for Martindale neighbor who fatally shot Austin man through car more than a year ago
A Central Texas family is frustrated, waiting for closure. Adil Dghoughi's brother said they just found on Tuesday the trial for the person accused of killing him has been pushed back months.
Pleasanton Express
Chief Priest Report – Lytle
Last week, Lytle Police Department officers handled 57 calls for service and conducted 86 traffic stops. Officers issued 75 citations with 11 warnings. Arrests: Officers only had one arrest last week. Officer J. Cortez stopped a vehicle on Main Street for speeding and determined the driver to be intoxicated. He was arrested for DWI and booked into the Atascosa County Jail.
seguintoday.com
High-speed chase ends killing two, and injuring others
(Seguin) — Two people were killed and others injured following a high-speed chase that ended near Love’s Truck Stop. Joshua Ray, chief deputy with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began at around 7:29 a.m. Monday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a tan 1997 Ford Explorer.
