Seguin, TX

KENS 5

BCSO officer involved in three-vehicle crash while working funeral procession

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a three-vehicle crash while working a funeral procession Thursday morning, officials say. The crash with the off-duty motorcycle officer happened at I-35 and Eisenhour during a funeral procession. BSCO said the officer is okay, but they do not know what led to the crash at this time.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspects steal $30K of rebar from San Marcos construction site: police

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying those involved in stealing thousands of dollars' worth of rebar from a San Marcos construction site. On Christmas Day, unknown suspects stole rebar, valued at around $30,000 from the site with a semi-truck and two trucks acting...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Police investigating smash-and-grab at northside eyeglass store

SAN ANTONIO — A business owner and police are trying to figure out who's behind a smash-and-grab at an eyeglass store on the city's north side. On Wednesday around 4:50 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 4500 block of N Loop 1604 West for a burglary alarm. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a shattered window and cabinet displays tossed on the ground.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Chief Priest Report – Lytle

Last week, Lytle Police Department officers handled 57 calls for service and conducted 86 traffic stops. Officers issued 75 citations with 11 warnings. Arrests: Officers only had one arrest last week. Officer J. Cortez stopped a vehicle on Main Street for speeding and determined the driver to be intoxicated. He was arrested for DWI and booked into the Atascosa County Jail.
LYTLE, TX
seguintoday.com

High-speed chase ends killing two, and injuring others

(Seguin) — Two people were killed and others injured following a high-speed chase that ended near Love’s Truck Stop. Joshua Ray, chief deputy with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began at around 7:29 a.m. Monday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a tan 1997 Ford Explorer.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX

